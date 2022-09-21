Read full article on original website
Lidia Bastianich’s Shrimp Scampi Is Perfect in Every Way
If you’re a fan of Italian cooking, chances are you’re familiar with Lidia Bastianich. An icon of Italian cooking, Lidia has written cookbooks, hosted TV shows, owned restaurants, and has won a plethora of awards. It’s safe to say she has influenced the culinary world in immeasurable ways. So when picking out recipes to include in our shrimp scampi battle, including Lidia’s recipe was an obvious choice.
ABC News
Pati Jinich shares 3 guacamole recipes you can try at home
While there may be an absurd number of "who made this a thing" food-related days on the calendar, Natinoal Guacamole Day is one that most everyone can probably get behind. Pati Jinich joined "Good Morning America" during Hispanic Heritage Month to share a few recipes that take the beloved mashed avocado appetizer and side to the next level.
Three Easy Recipes for Sweet Potatoes
Healthy and delicious sweet potatoes provide super side dishes for everyday meals. Try these three easy recipes for sweet potatoes beyond the usual and expected. Sweet potatoes, once relegated to holiday meals, now feature weekly on casual supper menus. From baked to mashed to fries, this potato graces our dinner table at least once a week.
Creamy cucumber tzatziki salad: Try the recipe
This Greek-inspired cucumber salad gets a rich creaminess from Greek yogurt and a burst of nuanced flavor from ingredients like lemon zest and dill. "This Cucumber Tzatziki Salad is a bit of a mash-up of Greek tzatziki sauce and the traditional creamy cucumber salad I grew up eating at summer family picnics," says Cara Lanz of Midwesternhomelife.com.
Jamie Oliver Just Shared His Favorite Way To Use Up Tomatoes Before They Go Bad & We’re Trying It ASAP
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve read up on food waste, then you know that Americans throw away almost half of the food we buy. There are viral TikTok hacks that can help you try not to waste food, and those that help you save money by reducing food waste. But sometimes, in spite of our best efforts, we’re still left with a container of wrinkled cherry tomatoes at the end of the week. They might not be fresh enough to eat in a salad, so what’s a cook to do? Jamie Oliver has the answer.
I made 3-ingredient pork chops in my air fryer, and I'll never use my oven again
I made pork chops in an air fryer, and I'll never use a skillet again. Here's how I made them flavorful and juicy with very little prep and no mess.
How To Make Deviled Eggs Dip: Recipes Worth Cooking
Deviled Eggs Dip with paprika and chives is a great way to use leftover eggs. It’s creamy, spicy, and an easy-to-make delicious appetizer worth tasting. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
I'm a dietitian who spends $50 a week at Trader Joe's. Here are 13 things I love to buy.
As an expert on nutrition who shops on a budget, I buy lentils, tortellini, tomato soup, shaved steak, salsa, and chardonnay from the store.
Slow Cooker Crack Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
Slow Cooker Crack Chicken is made with chicken breasts cooked slowly in a mixture of ranch and cheese! It is creamy, flavorful, and so easy to make!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare and between 4 and 8 hours to slow cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
thesouthernladycooks.com
EASY BAKED APPLE FRITTERS
These easy baked apple fritters are delicious! They require just a few simple ingredients and take minimal effort to prepare. I’ve served these wonderful little treats when entertaining, and they always receive lovely comments. We love recipes like this because these apple fritters are fancy enough for guests but simple enough for an easy week morning breakfast. Win! Win!
EatingWell
ThePrep: Quick Anti-Inflammatory Dinners You'll Love
Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. I love seeing all the delicious fall fruits and veggies on the grocery store shelves. The saying goes, "You eat with your eyes first," and the gorgeous array of colorful apples, squash and dark leafy greens has me hungry! Not only is this seasonal produce delicious—it's also packed with helpful anti-inflammatory ingredients that do everything from supporting our immune health to protecting against chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes. This week of quick and delicious dinners will help you get your fill of these important nutrients.
Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto-Friendly Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball is a creamy and flavorful combination of your favorite cheeses, cream cheese, and crispy bacon! It steals the show at any game night or party!. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before serving. Check out the video above...
purewow.com
Crunchy Okra Fries
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. They'e salty, flavorful and delightfully crisp—everything a snack should be. “There are many ways to eat okra, but this...
Real Simple
Breakfast Strata
Everyone needs a make-ahead breakfast in their repertoire, and this one feeds a crowd. The stars of this bread-pudding-like casserole are mushrooms, leeks, asparagus, and spinach, so everyone can start their day loaded with veggies. Pour a simple egg custard flavored with chives and Dijon mustard over sauteed veggies, whole-grain bread, and Asiago cheese. Then let it all soak overnight (or for at least an hour) before finishing it in the oven. There's no shortage of flavor in this satisfying breakfast casserole.
Ina Garten's Sheet-pan Hasselback Kielbasa Is the Perfect Oktoberfest Dinner
Fall is here, and as the weather cools down, we’re ready to welcome comfort food back into our lives with open arms. Sure, it’s always sad to say goodbye to the last tomatoes, eggplants, and melons of the season, but that also means that we can finally crank up the temperature on our oven without passing out from heat exhaustion. And while we love Ina Garten’s summer recipes, we have to admit — her fall and winter recipes are really where it’s at. In fact, Garten just shared a recipe on Instagram that’s so easy and tasty, you just might...
Giada de Laurentiis’ New ‘Layerless’ Lasagna Recipe Is Perfect for People Who Love Crispy Edges & Fuss-free Meals
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When we’re craving a dish of cozy, comforting Italian food, we always look to Giada De Laurentiis for ideas. She’s written multiple cookbooks about Italy and Italian food (we love Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita ), but she’s also not afraid to switch things up, adding modern spins to the classics. De Laurentiis is particularly talented when it comes to reimagining pasta dishes, including lasagna. In the past, she’s simplified that time-consuming layered classic with her lasagna rolls recipe, and now, she’s shared a recipe on Instagram that turns lasagna into a sheet pan meal with no layering or rolling needed at all.
Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for tomato and tofu stir-fry with sesame rice
Sometimes when I’m writing recipes, I remember the infinite monkey theorem, whereby, if a monkey hit a keyboard randomly for an infinite amount of time, it would eventually type The Complete Works of Shakespeare. Occasionally, I feel like that monkey, with ingredients instead of keys, and it can be a wonderful surprise when they alchemise into something more delicious than you ever imagined. Today’s recipe was intended to be a riff on a simple Chinese home-cooking favourite, egg and tomato stir-fry, but it turns out that the tofu doesn’t taste like a replacement for the egg, or inferior to it. It has just become its own new wonderful dish.
Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
The One Thing You Absolutely Cannot Go Into Fall Without? This Best-Selling Shacket
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Fall officially starts this week – which means it’s time for pumpkin spice candles and cozy layering pieces. While the new season is exciting, we’re in a bit of an awkward transitioning phase. You can feel the temperatures drop, but it’s not time for scarves and heavy coats just yet.
Pear tart and banoffee pavlova: Chetna Makan’s easy baking recipes
Two easy baked puddings to see you through early autumn. First, my banana chocolate pavlova, a dreamy combination of banoffee on a chocolate-flavoured meringue – the combination of crunch, cream and caramel makes it outstandingly decadent, belying its simplicity. The tarte tatin, meanwhile, is ideal at this time of the year, using seasonal pears, which, when cooked with the star anise caramel, absorb the warmth of the spice. Dark chocolate and hazelnuts add drama, as do lashings of fresh cream or ice-cream.
