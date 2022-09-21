ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season. Hunters may purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer. “With the start of fall and the opening of deer seasons and all of the goodness that’s coming just around the corner, there isn’t a better...
Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
West Virginia State
Did the first teddy bear come from West Virginia?

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Historians seem to agree that the first teddy bear in the U.S. was crafted by toymaker Morris Michtom, who was inspired by a 1902 panel cartoon that teased President Teddy Roosevelt for saving the life of a bear cub while hunting in Mississippi. However,...
Man in West Virginia escaped officials before shackles were put on for jail

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Georgia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. On September 22, 2022, 44-year-old Clinton Whitehead of Georgia was brought to a temporary holding cell after being sentenced to 1 to 5 years in prison in the Circuit Court of Fayette County for the offense of Possession with Intent to […]
A letter to a billionaire sparked a W.Va. economic windfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, was inspired to write a longshot “come to West Virginia″ letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. “It started out with...
West Virginia officials embark on bobwhite quail restoration effort

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia wildlife officials have embarked on an effort to restore the northern bobwhite quail population.Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that 12,000 bobwhite quail have been added at wildlife management areas across the state. The goal is to bring the numbers to 20,000, and the Division of Natural Resources will conduct more stockings through October. It's part of a five-year restoration project.Bobwhite quail, known for their "bobwhite" call, disappeared in the state in the late 1970s due to a combination of habitat destruction and harsh winters.Some quail have been fitted with transmitters to monitor their survival and habitat use. Several locations also have cameras, the governor's office said in a statement."I've missed these little rascals, and lots of people have," Justice said. "It's a bird that has been here forever, and it's wildlife we need to protect and bring back."Bobwhite quail have been stocked at wildlife management areas at Burnsville Lake, Cross Creek, Frozen Camp, Huttonsville State Farm, Laurel Lake and Pleasant Creek, as well as the Greenbrier State Forest.
West Virginia reports slight increase in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Statewide active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia slightly rose from Thursday to Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 1,726 active cases, up 67 from Thursday morning’s pandemic update. Another 473 new cases of the virus were received in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
Our Visit to Mercer County, West Virginia

Over Labor Day weekend we took our boys on a family getaway to Mercer County, West Virginia and had a blast! Today’s blog post includes a recap of our trip from where we stayed and what we ate to what we did during our 2.5 days in West Virginia. We owe a big thank you to West Virginia Department of Tourism and Visit Mercer County for sponsoring this trip and blog post!
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September

Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
Nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,379, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
Eliminate personal property tax

I’m writing in regard to the personal property tax we pay every year for our houses, cars, ATVs, campers, etc. We pay taxes on these things when we purchase them and then the State of West Virginia wants us to pay taxes on them every year. Where is all...
One Tank Trip: Nuttallburg, WV

NUTTALLBURG, WV (WOAY) – Another bygone yet remarkably preserved coal mining town tucked away along the New River is Nuttallburg. After discovering coal in the area in 1870, English entrepreneur and pioneer John Nuttall saw the vast opportunities for mining there and thus began his development of the area. It housed workers mining coal sold to the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway, along with eventually becoming the second mining town out of nearly 50 in the New River Gorge to ship the famous “smokeless” coal.
