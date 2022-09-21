Read full article on original website
Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season. Hunters may purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer. “With the start of fall and the opening of deer seasons and all of the goodness that’s coming just around the corner, there isn’t a better...
West Virginia woman sentenced to life for fire that killed parents
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents three years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life but will be eligible for parole in 15 years. Madison Wine received the sentence Thursday in Wood County Circuit Court, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported. She was charged […]
Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
voiceofmotown.com
Virginia News Reporter Bashes West Virginians, Then Apologizes to Save Her Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the West Virginia versus Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg, Virginia, Riley Wyant, an NBC12 news reporter, posted a disparaging message about West Virginians in a since-deleted tweet. Wyant, who describes herself as a “4 time AP award-winning reporter” on her account, said the...
8 sewer, water projects receive new funding
On Sept. 7, the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced new funding for four sewer and four water system improvement projects throughout West Virginia.
wvexplorer.com
Did the first teddy bear come from West Virginia?
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Historians seem to agree that the first teddy bear in the U.S. was crafted by toymaker Morris Michtom, who was inspired by a 1902 panel cartoon that teased President Teddy Roosevelt for saving the life of a bear cub while hunting in Mississippi. However,...
Man in West Virginia escaped officials before shackles were put on for jail
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Georgia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. On September 22, 2022, 44-year-old Clinton Whitehead of Georgia was brought to a temporary holding cell after being sentenced to 1 to 5 years in prison in the Circuit Court of Fayette County for the offense of Possession with Intent to […]
NewsTimes
A letter to a billionaire sparked a W.Va. economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, was inspired to write a longshot “come to West Virginia″ letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. “It started out with...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 23
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Native bird being reintroduced to West Virginia
More than 20,000 Bobwhite Quail will be stocked across West Virginia in an attempt to restore the population of the native bird, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
West Virginia circuit judge set to retire at the end of the year
A West Virginia circuit judge is retiring at the end of the year. Judge Phillip D. Gaujot will retire from the 17th Judicial Circuit, which covers Monongalia County, on Dec. 31, the Supreme Court said. Then-Gov. Joe Manchin appointed Gaujot to the bench in 2009, and he was elected in...
West Virginia officials embark on bobwhite quail restoration effort
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia wildlife officials have embarked on an effort to restore the northern bobwhite quail population.Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that 12,000 bobwhite quail have been added at wildlife management areas across the state. The goal is to bring the numbers to 20,000, and the Division of Natural Resources will conduct more stockings through October. It's part of a five-year restoration project.Bobwhite quail, known for their "bobwhite" call, disappeared in the state in the late 1970s due to a combination of habitat destruction and harsh winters.Some quail have been fitted with transmitters to monitor their survival and habitat use. Several locations also have cameras, the governor's office said in a statement."I've missed these little rascals, and lots of people have," Justice said. "It's a bird that has been here forever, and it's wildlife we need to protect and bring back."Bobwhite quail have been stocked at wildlife management areas at Burnsville Lake, Cross Creek, Frozen Camp, Huttonsville State Farm, Laurel Lake and Pleasant Creek, as well as the Greenbrier State Forest.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports slight increase in COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — Statewide active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia slightly rose from Thursday to Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 1,726 active cases, up 67 from Thursday morning’s pandemic update. Another 473 new cases of the virus were received in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
pbfingers.com
Our Visit to Mercer County, West Virginia
Over Labor Day weekend we took our boys on a family getaway to Mercer County, West Virginia and had a blast! Today’s blog post includes a recap of our trip from where we stayed and what we ate to what we did during our 2.5 days in West Virginia. We owe a big thank you to West Virginia Department of Tourism and Visit Mercer County for sponsoring this trip and blog post!
wchstv.com
Active COVID cases in West Virginia rise slightly; no new deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia bumped up slightly on Friday, while no new virus-related deaths were reported and hospitalizations fell by two. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release listed active virus cases at 1,726 – up 64 cases...
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September
Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
West Virginia Governor says people don’t understand what they’re voting for with Amendment 2
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – While West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was in Wheeling on Friday to break ground for the Streetscape Project, he also met with people in Center Market to discuss Amendment 2. That Amendment proposes that 27% of West Virginia’s personal property taxes would be controlled by the state legislature. That would allow […]
wchstv.com
Nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,379, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eliminate personal property tax
I’m writing in regard to the personal property tax we pay every year for our houses, cars, ATVs, campers, etc. We pay taxes on these things when we purchase them and then the State of West Virginia wants us to pay taxes on them every year. Where is all...
woay.com
One Tank Trip: Nuttallburg, WV
NUTTALLBURG, WV (WOAY) – Another bygone yet remarkably preserved coal mining town tucked away along the New River is Nuttallburg. After discovering coal in the area in 1870, English entrepreneur and pioneer John Nuttall saw the vast opportunities for mining there and thus began his development of the area. It housed workers mining coal sold to the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway, along with eventually becoming the second mining town out of nearly 50 in the New River Gorge to ship the famous “smokeless” coal.
