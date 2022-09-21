Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police investigating after horse was allegedly shot and killed
Hawaii Island Police are investigating a case involving a horse that was allegedly shot and killed.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect charged with assault in road rage case prosecutors initially declined
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Months after prosecutors initially declined the case, a suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old Laie man. Danielreid Aikau, 28, was released Friday from the sheriff’s booking station on Keawe Street after posting bail. Aikau was initially arrested...
No arrests after 2 suspects attempt to rob Waianae business
Two male suspects demanded money from a local business using a handgun, according to police reports.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigation underway after OCCC inmate mistakenly released from jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating how an inmate could have mistakenly been released from jail on Thursday. Officials said pre-trial detainee Jordi Kealii Viela voluntarily turned himself into Sheriffs with the Special Operations Section without incident just a day after being released from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Police looking for thief responsible for stealing a check worth thousands
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- On September 15th a check worth $9,723 was stolen from Judy Devilviss's mailbox. "I just feel very violated. I feel upset," shares Devilviss.
Group of men fired at in Kalihi, HPD reports
The Honolulu Police Department responded to an attempted murder case in the first degree in Kalihi.
Police arrest man accused of abuse, property damage in Waipahu
A 32-year-old man is in custody after he was accused of throwing an object at his girlfriend's vehicle, causing the glass to shatter and fall on her.
Grand jury indicts Big Island kidnapping suspect
A grand jury has indicted Duncan Mahi for the alleged kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl on the Big Island. Mahi faces 11 felony charges. Some of the evidence was presented at a preliminary hearing before the indictment happened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect indicted in brutal killing of Hawaii woman whose body was found in a backyard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old has been indicted in the brutal killing of a Puna woman. Michael Carvalho, 36, remains behind bars. Police say the victim, Makalapuanani Mauga, was badly beaten and her hands and feet were bound when officers found her body in a Hawaiian Beaches backyard last week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Federal agents get crime-fighting tool that could help solve cases involving ghost guns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As gun violence spikes throughout the country, the Hawaii office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has gotten ahold of a crime fighting tool that could help solve gun cases, even those involving ghost guns. It’s called NIBIN, which stands for National Integrated Ballistic...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attempted murder case opened after man shot with makeshift arrow in Chinatown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation in Chinatown after a man was shot with a makeshift arrow or dart. Authorities said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on North Hotel Street. HPD said a man in his 50s was apparently shot in the chest.
H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe MCBH closed, police on scene
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii is closed due to a police investigation. Incoming traffic is to expect delays heading onto Kaneohe MCBH. The Honolulu Police Department has classified the incident as a “miscellaneous public” case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD arrests escapee who ran from arresting officer at hospital and jumped into waiting car
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man who escaped custody while being taken to the Queen’s West Oahu Medical Center on Tuesday has been found Tuesday night. Honolulu police confirmed that they have arrested Sky Brede at 7 p.m. in Ewa Beach. Authorities said Brede was originally arrested around 3...
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Kailua
A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident in Kailua, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Task force recovers large cache of ghost guns, ammunition at Oahu home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waipahu man is facing federal firearms charges after he was allegedly caught with two dozen ghost guns and illegal parts. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Honolulu Police Officers served a warrant on Kendrick Augustine’s car and home on Hina Street on Monday. Court records...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DLNR confiscates 2 boats, more than 1,000 feet of lay net at Kaneohe Bay
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was cited for lay net and boating violations in Kaneohe Bay Saturday morning, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said. Officials said 34-year-old Abraham Estocado was seen towing a dinghy with a 14-foot whaler to a 1,000 foot lay net in the water. The...
Fire prompts road closure in Wahiawa
The Honolulu Police Department reported a road closure due to a brush fire in Wahiawa.
How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant
Mikella Debina's alleged captor, Duncan Mahi, is charged with kidnapping, sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and meth trafficking A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help. KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15. Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hiker seriously injured after falling near summit of Koko Head Crater trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday evening from Koko Crater Trail after she fell near the summit. Emergency Medical Services said the 20-year-old woman was in serious condition after the fall. Firefighters responded to a call of an injured hiker around 6:30 p.m. in Hawaii Kai. According...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Several trees in Mililani destroyed in ‘senseless act’ of vandalism, city says
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several trees in Mililani have been destroyed in a “senseless act” of vandalism earlier this week, city officials said. The city said the nine young street trees were along Anania Drive. Photos showed clean cuts at the base of the young trees, suggesting that vandals...
Comments / 0