Lakeland, FL

WFLA

Rezoning approval could be end of local business

Tampa City Council approved a rezoning permit September 22 that could have serious consequences on local small businesses along West Kennedy Boulevard, potentially paving the way for some to be demolished. Many of those businesses said they only found out about the permit a few days earlier.
thegabber.com

Ian Update #3: Gulfport, Pinellas Open Tropical Storm Call Centers

In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial...
fox13news.com

Alessi Bakery rolls back prices for 110th birthday

TAMPA, Fla. - Alessi Bakery, a staple of the Tampa community, is celebrating its 110th birthday by giving back to the customers who have kept them in business all of these years. "We couldn't do it without the customers, they've kept us going," admitted assistant manager Jason Alessi. "110, hard...
ospreyobserver.com

18th Annual Charity Car Show To Benefit Local VVA Chapter And Programs

Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 787 in Tampa will hold its 18th annual Charity Car show on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park, located at 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Tampa, just 1 mile south of I-4. The park opens at 8 a.m. and registration is from 9-11 a.m.
995qyk.com

Country Star’s New Bar Set To Open In Downtown St Pete

Raise ’em up because this Country star’s new bar is set to open in downtown Saint Petersburg. Welcome to the Farm (better known as WTF) is scheduled to open on Friday, October 7 at the location formerly occupied by MacDinton’s. WTF is owned by Forward Hospitality Group,...
10 Tampa Bay

Polk County parks, environmental land sites to close Monday

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County environmental lands sites and natural resources stormwater treatment wetland will be closed Monday due to preparation for approaching Tropical Storm Ian, according to the county. The sites include:. Circle B Bar Reserve,. Crooked Lake Prairie,. Crooked Lake Sandhill,. Gator Creek Reserve. Hickory Lake...
995qyk.com

Busch Gardens Is Teasing Tampa Bay With A New Attraction

This is so not fair. We want to know! Busch Gardens is teasing Tampa Bay with a new attraction. Maybe someone can figure out what the theme park is up to. It all started with a post on the Busch Gardens Twitter account. All it said was: “What’s going on here? Wrong answers only.” There was also a pic of some large pieces of multi-colored metal.
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve

LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
Kristen Walters

Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida

A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022. If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.
LkldNow

Lakeland Regional Health’s Kathleen Road Site Doubles in Scope

Workers have already begun building Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center’s satellite site at Kathleen Road and Interstate 4, but now Polk County’s first hospital got a green light from city commissioners Monday to double the square footage to add an emergency room and possibly a nursing home on the 20-acre site.
