Rezoning approval could be end of local business
Tampa City Council approved a rezoning permit September 22 that could have serious consequences on local small businesses along West Kennedy Boulevard, potentially paving the way for some to be demolished. Many of those businesses said they only found out about the permit a few days earlier.
Ian Update #3: Gulfport, Pinellas Open Tropical Storm Call Centers
In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial...
In Preparation for Tropical Storm Ian, Polk Will Distribute Sandbags, Close Environmental Lands
As Lakeland residents spend the weekend preparing for the possibility of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening to a hurricane and striking Florida’s west coast next week, Polk County announced it will start distributing sandbags on Sunday. The county also announced that Circle B Bar Reserve and other environmental lands will be closed starting Monday.
New Bonnet Springs Park to Feature On-Site Ballroom and Events Center
The new events center will be a “catered opportunity.”
Alessi Bakery rolls back prices for 110th birthday
TAMPA, Fla. - Alessi Bakery, a staple of the Tampa community, is celebrating its 110th birthday by giving back to the customers who have kept them in business all of these years. "We couldn't do it without the customers, they've kept us going," admitted assistant manager Jason Alessi. "110, hard...
Stranger offers wedding venue to Tampa couple after original location backed out
After the venue canceled their event just three months before the wedding, the groom made a call for action to our Jackie Callaway. The story caught the attention of a very generous stranger.
18th Annual Charity Car Show To Benefit Local VVA Chapter And Programs
Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 787 in Tampa will hold its 18th annual Charity Car show on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park, located at 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Tampa, just 1 mile south of I-4. The park opens at 8 a.m. and registration is from 9-11 a.m.
State finds some Bay area facilities not complying with generator laws
CLEARWATER, Florida — Over the last five years, there's been a push to make nursing homes and assisted living safer both during and after a storm. 14 people died in South Florida from heat-related illnesses when the air conditioning went out during Hurricane Irma. The state has been keeping...
Country Star’s New Bar Set To Open In Downtown St Pete
Raise ’em up because this Country star’s new bar is set to open in downtown Saint Petersburg. Welcome to the Farm (better known as WTF) is scheduled to open on Friday, October 7 at the location formerly occupied by MacDinton’s. WTF is owned by Forward Hospitality Group,...
Locally Owned and Operated Ramen Restaurant to Debut in Lakeland
My Ramen, a locally owned and operated ramen restaurant, will soon make its debut at 3121 US HWY 98 S in Lakeland, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will occupy a former Pizza Hut and be near eateries such as Burger King and S&L Burgers.
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
Polk County parks, environmental land sites to close Monday
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County environmental lands sites and natural resources stormwater treatment wetland will be closed Monday due to preparation for approaching Tropical Storm Ian, according to the county. The sites include:. Circle B Bar Reserve,. Crooked Lake Prairie,. Crooked Lake Sandhill,. Gator Creek Reserve. Hickory Lake...
Busch Gardens Is Teasing Tampa Bay With A New Attraction
This is so not fair. We want to know! Busch Gardens is teasing Tampa Bay with a new attraction. Maybe someone can figure out what the theme park is up to. It all started with a post on the Busch Gardens Twitter account. All it said was: “What’s going on here? Wrong answers only.” There was also a pic of some large pieces of multi-colored metal.
Tropical Storm Ian continues to organize, gains strength as its track shifts west
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian has officially formed and could impact Florida by next week. Tropical Storm Ian’s track has shifted to the west. The new track pushes the center of the cone farther away from Orlando, but all of Central Florida is still in the cone.
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve
LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
From West Tampa to the Governor's Mansion, a look at Bob Martinez's rise to become Florida's first Hispanic governor
TAMPA, Fla — It was an improbable rise from humble beginnings on dirt roads in Tampa to the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee, but Bob Martinez, former Tampa mayor and Florida’s first Hispanic governor never let those doubters get in his way. “The reasons they would give why...
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida
A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022. If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.
BayCare pauses elective surgeries, procedures for Florida Blue members as contract expiration looms
BayCare Health System paused all elective surgeries and procedures for Florida Blue members Sept. 22 as the expiration date for the in-network contract between the two organizations approaches, WFTS reported. If the two sides are unable to reach an agreement on reimbursement rates by Oct. 1, 215,000 patients are expected...
Lakeland Regional Health’s Kathleen Road Site Doubles in Scope
Workers have already begun building Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center’s satellite site at Kathleen Road and Interstate 4, but now Polk County’s first hospital got a green light from city commissioners Monday to double the square footage to add an emergency room and possibly a nursing home on the 20-acre site.
