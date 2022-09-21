ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Empty boat found off Texas coast, but the boater is still missing, officials say

A woman called to report her dad needed help on a disabled boat off the Texas coast, but searchers have been unable to find him, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. His daughter called authorities at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, saying her dad was aboard a 19-foot boat near the Galveston jetties, according to a news release. Coast Guard Station Galveston launched a search.
GALVESTON, TX
Serial rape suspect from Lake Norman area accused in more attacks, NC sheriff says

A serial rape suspect from the Lake Norman area faces additional charges after two more women told sheriff’s investigators he sexually assaulted them in his car. The latest cases involve victims who reported that Michael Brandon Shinn attacked them in Lincoln County after each met him online and agreed to go out with him, according to a sheriff’s office news release on Thursday.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Craving for a snack leads to big lottery win for SC man, officials say. ‘It’s crazy’

A man who stopped at a convenience store for a snack ended up walking away with much more than chips and a drink, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The man, who chose to keep his identity anonymous, stopped at a convenience store in Greenville, about 100 miles northwest of Columbia. He bought a bag of chips, a drink and a $5 lottery ticket.
GREENVILLE, SC
