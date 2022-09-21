Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Empty boat found off Texas coast, but the boater is still missing, officials say
A woman called to report her dad needed help on a disabled boat off the Texas coast, but searchers have been unable to find him, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. His daughter called authorities at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, saying her dad was aboard a 19-foot boat near the Galveston jetties, according to a news release. Coast Guard Station Galveston launched a search.
Raleigh News & Observer
Serial rape suspect from Lake Norman area accused in more attacks, NC sheriff says
A serial rape suspect from the Lake Norman area faces additional charges after two more women told sheriff’s investigators he sexually assaulted them in his car. The latest cases involve victims who reported that Michael Brandon Shinn attacked them in Lincoln County after each met him online and agreed to go out with him, according to a sheriff’s office news release on Thursday.
Raleigh News & Observer
This taco joint in South Carolina is among the best in the US, Yelp says. Here’s why
A South Carolina restaurant is dishing out some of the best tacos in the nation, new rankings show. Tacos Nayarit Mexican Grill in Columbia landed on the “Top 100 Taco Spots in America,” according to a list published on Wednesday, Sept. 21. To create the list, the restaurant...
Raleigh News & Observer
Craving for a snack leads to big lottery win for SC man, officials say. ‘It’s crazy’
A man who stopped at a convenience store for a snack ended up walking away with much more than chips and a drink, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The man, who chose to keep his identity anonymous, stopped at a convenience store in Greenville, about 100 miles northwest of Columbia. He bought a bag of chips, a drink and a $5 lottery ticket.
Raleigh News & Observer
Former principal wins Virginia lottery — and weeks later learns it was $1 million prize
After a Virginia woman won a massive prize in the lottery, it took two weeks for her to discover just how life-changing the prize amount was. Alka Franceschi bought a ticket for the Aug. 9 Mega Millions drawing and later got an email that notified her she had won, according to lottery officials.
