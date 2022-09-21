As followers of Jesus Christ and leaders of the Episcopal congregations in southeastern Delaware, we repudiate antisemitism in all its forms. We are deeply saddened by the vile flyers distributed in Rehoboth last Sunday. These sentiments have no place in our towns and in no way represent the Cape Henlopen community. We believe that Jesus taught us that we are called to love all of our neighbors and that this includes the Jews who are, after all, the family into which he was born. Ken Burns’ documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust” has reminded us that 90 years ago, the church did not do enough to stand up against the slaughter of innocents. We will not be silent, and we will not let that happen again!

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO