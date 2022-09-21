Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cape Gazette
Human and Civil Rights Commission condemns antisemitic flyers
The Delaware Human and Civil Rights Commission works to promote amicable relations among all Delawareans. We are deeply troubled that antisemitic flyers were recently distributed to residences in the Rehoboth Beach area. This action has caused concern, alarm and revulsion. The views expressed in this hateful literature do not reflect...
Cape Gazette
Sussex GOP denounces antisemitic flyers
The hateful incident that occurred in Rehoboth Beach this week with bags of antisemitic flyers being thrown into residents’ yards is evidence of just how radical some in this country have become. There is no place for this in our country, our state, our county or our neighborhoods. Make no mistake that we, the members of the Republican Party, emphatically denounce these actions and are hopeful the police will be able to identify those responsible. While we do not agree with the policies these members of the Biden administration promote, attacking their religion will not change the policies, and denigrating someone’s religion is never acceptable.
Cape Gazette
National press corps converges on Georgetown airport
A press corps on a scale never before seen in Sussex County, let alone at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, descended Sept. 20 in anticipation of a flight that never arrived. The airport that typically accommodates 40 flights a day was wall-to-wall reporters and photographers plus a few dozen onlookers,...
Cape Gazette
Episcopal leaders repudiate antisemitic flyers
As followers of Jesus Christ and leaders of the Episcopal congregations in southeastern Delaware, we repudiate antisemitism in all its forms. We are deeply saddened by the vile flyers distributed in Rehoboth last Sunday. These sentiments have no place in our towns and in no way represent the Cape Henlopen community. We believe that Jesus taught us that we are called to love all of our neighbors and that this includes the Jews who are, after all, the family into which he was born. Ken Burns’ documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust” has reminded us that 90 years ago, the church did not do enough to stand up against the slaughter of innocents. We will not be silent, and we will not let that happen again!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
UUSD: No place for hateful rhetoric
I am outraged to be hearing from several directions about the antisemitic flyers distributed to Rehoboth Beach homes in the middle of the night Sept. 17. In addition to the trauma and incredible misinformation experienced by people waking up to this kind of message at their front doors, there is the additional anguish experienced by people throughout our southern Delaware communities and beyond who observe that this kind of thing can happen here and, perhaps, is tolerated. Together, we need to send a very clear and collective message that there is no place for hateful rhetoric.
Cape Gazette
Local educators awarded TangerKids grants
As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach announced its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Tangela Rains at Morris Early Childhood Center for the Sensory Area for Special Needs Children Program and Jan Bomhardt at John M. Clayton Elementary School for the Social Emotional Learning Program. Tanger Rehoboth team members visited the schools to present winners with a check and celebrate the educators and students.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County rises to the occasion
Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
Cape Gazette
Tunnel To Towers 3.43 is best experienced in person
The Tunnel to Towers 3.43-mile run held Sept. 18 at Cape Henlopen State Park attracted runners and walkers, and several first responders in full gear. Mike Sewell was the overall winner, while Brittany Croll captured the women's race. John Costello won the male masters race, and Joanne Senft was the female masters winner.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cape Gazette
John Darien Rodgers, active church member
John “Jack” Darien Rodgers, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. He was born Aug. 4, 1937, at home on Fishbach Street in Pottsville, Pa., to Sam and Emily Rodgers. As a boy, Jack enjoyed climbing trees, pretending to fly planes and playing war games with neighborhood kids. He attended Middle River School from first to third grade, and remembered listening to war news on the radio and the death of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, watching the casket of the 32nd president draped in a black cloth pass by on a train car, as he watched from a nearby field.
Cape Gazette
Menhaden fleet provides flashback in Lewes history
The sight of a menhaden fishing fleet from Omega Protein in Reedville, Va., on Sept. 19 in the Delaware Bay off Lewes Beach provided a flashback into the history of Lewes when the menhaden fishing industry dominated the area economy. Although the industry has roots as far back as the...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 9/23/22
The Rehoboth Beach Board of Adjustment will hold a hearing at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, in the commissioners room of city hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave. On the agenda is a variance request for the floor-to-area ratio from the owners of 11 ½ Henlopen Ave., who would like to install a pergola over an existing structure.
Cape Gazette
Seabrook neighbors support Clothing Our Kids
For two weeks in August, the Seabrook Community in Millsboro held a clothing drive to benefit Sussex County schoolchildren in need. Clothing Our Kids received a variety of clothing including plus-size items, shoes, tops, bottoms and underwear, plus donated funds totaling $490. Gathered for the donation delivery are (l-r) Terry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Insight Meditation Community sets retreat Oct. 8
Insight Meditation Community of Lewes will present a hybrid daylong retreat with Luisa Montero-Diaz from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, via Zoom or in person at St. Peter’s parish hall, Second and Mulberry streets, Lewes. The event will include a dharma talk on the topics of...
Cape Gazette
Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home in Selbyville
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home for affordable homeownership to a Selbyville family Sept. 7. With the devoted service of volunteers, and donated gifts of handmade quilts and housewarming supplies from Eagles Nest Church and St. Martha’s Outreach Committee, the Maciey family was welcomed and ready for a successful transition into their new home.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company thanks 5K sponsors
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company held its annual Fire Fightin’ 5K Aug. 21. Organized by Seashore Striders, the event hosted 279 runners this year and raised more than $17,000 to help support the many equipment and operational needs of the fire company. Amanda Peters, the fire department’s 5K...
Cape Gazette
Great Futures Gala raises funds for Boys & Girls Club
The Great Futures Gala to raise funds for the Oak Orchard/Riverdale Boys & Girls Club was held Sept. 17 at The Peninsula on the Indian River Bay. Proceeds from the event support the Great Futures Fund, a Sussex County-based organization dedicated to helping local kids in need. The gala has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Lewes tree group trimming focus
The Lewes Planning Commission’s Tree Ordinance Subcommittee hopes to turn a new leaf in the First Town in the First State by examining tree ordinances of other towns, and its own public one, as it grows its first set of regulations for trees on private property. Thanks in large...
Cape Gazette
People’s Place II celebrates 50 years of service
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, along with friends and family, recently took part in a 50th anniversary celebration and ribbon-cutting event with People’s Place II Inc. in Milford. People’s Place is dedicated to becoming the agency of choice to help people find their path to growth and...
Cape Gazette
Annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach set for Oct. 5-9
The annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach is set to return to Rehoboth Beach the weekend of Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Greyhounds Reach the Beach is an annual charity event celebrating retired racing greyhounds, while creating awareness of the need for adoptive and foster homes. The event supports designated 501(c)(3) greyhound and sighthound adoption groups.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Senior Activity Center sets free events Oct. 2-7
Walk aerobics, Zumba, tai chi, yoga, card games, a trail walk and a health fair are among the programs and activities the Lewes Senior Activity Center will offer during its second annual Active Aging Week Sunday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 7. All programs and demonstrations are free and open to the public.
Comments / 0