Valdosta, GA

WALB 10

Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
TIFTON, GA
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
valdostaceo.com

Valdosta Main Street Brings Back Taste of Downtown Event

Valdosta Main Street will host its annual 'Taste of Downtown' event on Thursday, October 13, 2022, beginning at 5:30 PM. The event was established in 2015 by Valdosta Main Street and downtown restaurants such as 306 North, Covington's Dining & Catering, Georgia Beer Co., Jessie's Restaurant & Catering, El Paso, GUD Coffee, Moe's Mediterranean, Southern Cellar, the Bistro, Caribbean Delight and Kreamkles.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Concerns raised over cemetery cleanliness in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Tifton and one city leader are not happy with the upkeep and cleanliness of two cemeteries in Tifton. One of those cemeteries is Oak Ridge Cemetery. Renee Cannady said she’s lived in Tifton for more than 20 years. “Absolutely disgusting to see...
TIFTON, GA
thecentersquare.com

Valdosta, GA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Lowndes County hosts National Police K-9 trials

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In one of the final days of the United States Police Canine Association National trails, spectators got to watch more than 100 handlers and their K-9s perform a series of skills. The trials draw in qualified law enforcement K-9 units from all over the country...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostaceo.com

SGMC Announces New Leadership Roles in Information Services

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce two new leadership positions in the Information Services department. Zachary White has been named SGMC Director of Enterprise Applications, and Michael Spence has been named SGMC Director of Project Management. About Zach White. In the new role of Director of Enterprise Applications,...
MICHAEL SPENCE
valdostaceo.com

Valdosta Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Valdosta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in August, up two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
VALDOSTA, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Do You Remember? A Look at September

The days of September are quickly passing, and autumn is upon us. It’s a perfect time to stop, smell the freshness in the air, and reminisce about some of the Septembers in our county’s history. September has always been a busy month, but September of 1925 was a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
valdostaceo.com

VSU Brings Legendary Latin Grammy Award-Winning Jazz Flutist to Campus

Latin Grammy Award winner Néstor Torres discusses his life, his culture, and his music at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Valdosta State University’s Odum Library Auditorium. Two days later the legendary jazz flutist performs live in concert with VSU’s Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday,...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostaceo.com

VSU Welcomes Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice to Campus Sept. 26

Michael P. Boggs, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia, will discuss “Behavioral Health Issues and the Criminal Justice System” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, in Valdosta State University’s Student Union Theater. Boggs’s visit to campus is sponsored by VSU’s College of Humanities and...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied

ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
ATLANTA, GA
floridaescape.com

Busy Bee Gas Station

If you have an upcoming road trip, you’ll encounter gas stations along the way, but nothing can match a Busy Bee Gas Station experience. During my recent trip to Tallahassee, I got the chance to drop by a large unique one-stop-shop that offers all the essentials you need on the road such as gas and many more.
LIVE OAK, FL
douglasnow.com

Jacksonville, Fla., woman charged in attempted cargo trailer theft

Shareka Denson of Jacksonville, Florida, was recently arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a cargo trailer from a business in Douglas. According to an incident report, Denson is also suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run incident in August, which occurred on the same night she was pulled over for pulling a cargo trailer with no tag.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

