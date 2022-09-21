Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
valdostaceo.com
Susan Nebel & Kaorrelle Trollman of the United Way on In-house Programs
Susan Nebel & Kaorrelle Trollman of the Greater Valdosta United Way talk about their programs and services offered to those in the region. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
valdostaceo.com
Concert Restored: Orchestra Returns to Unfinished Performance
Valdosta Symphony Guild returns this weekend to the night that the lights went out in Georgia. Or at least on the night in 2014 when a power outage interrupted the VSO performance of Mussorgsky/Ravel's "Pictures at an Exhibition." See more.
valdostaceo.com
Valdosta Middle School Teacher Awarded the Bright Ideas Grant from Colquitt EMC
VMS band teacher Curtis Kimbrough received the $1000 grant to help offset costs for his students to participate in the VMS band program. The money will be used to purchase equipment and uniform shirts for community performances. Congratulations Wildcats!
valdostaceo.com
Valdosta Fire Department Shows School Spirit with Custom Designed Helmets
The Valdosta Fire Department is showing their school pride with new gear designed for Fire Prevention Week in October. Chief Boutwell and Deputy Chief Haynes visited with the school superintendents and presented them with helmets displaying firefighting school mascots. See more.
valdostaceo.com
Valdosta Main Street Brings Back Taste of Downtown Event
Valdosta Main Street will host its annual 'Taste of Downtown' event on Thursday, October 13, 2022, beginning at 5:30 PM. The event was established in 2015 by Valdosta Main Street and downtown restaurants such as 306 North, Covington's Dining & Catering, Georgia Beer Co., Jessie's Restaurant & Catering, El Paso, GUD Coffee, Moe's Mediterranean, Southern Cellar, the Bistro, Caribbean Delight and Kreamkles.
WALB 10
Concerns raised over cemetery cleanliness in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Tifton and one city leader are not happy with the upkeep and cleanliness of two cemeteries in Tifton. One of those cemeteries is Oak Ridge Cemetery. Renee Cannady said she’s lived in Tifton for more than 20 years. “Absolutely disgusting to see...
thecentersquare.com
Valdosta, GA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
WCTV
Lowndes County hosts National Police K-9 trials
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In one of the final days of the United States Police Canine Association National trails, spectators got to watch more than 100 handlers and their K-9s perform a series of skills. The trials draw in qualified law enforcement K-9 units from all over the country...
valdostaceo.com
SGMC Announces New Leadership Roles in Information Services
South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce two new leadership positions in the Information Services department. Zachary White has been named SGMC Director of Enterprise Applications, and Michael Spence has been named SGMC Director of Project Management. About Zach White. In the new role of Director of Enterprise Applications,...
valdostaceo.com
Valdosta Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Valdosta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in August, up two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
ecbpublishing.com
Do You Remember? A Look at September
The days of September are quickly passing, and autumn is upon us. It’s a perfect time to stop, smell the freshness in the air, and reminisce about some of the Septembers in our county’s history. September has always been a busy month, but September of 1925 was a...
Emergency management leaders encourage people to have a plan
The Emergency Management Department begins their preparedness plan as soon as storms are detected and are carefully monitored.
valdostaceo.com
VSU Brings Legendary Latin Grammy Award-Winning Jazz Flutist to Campus
Latin Grammy Award winner Néstor Torres discusses his life, his culture, and his music at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Valdosta State University’s Odum Library Auditorium. Two days later the legendary jazz flutist performs live in concert with VSU’s Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday,...
valdostaceo.com
VSU Welcomes Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice to Campus Sept. 26
Michael P. Boggs, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia, will discuss “Behavioral Health Issues and the Criminal Justice System” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, in Valdosta State University’s Student Union Theater. Boggs’s visit to campus is sponsored by VSU’s College of Humanities and...
WXIA 11 Alive
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied
ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
Suwannee County farm picked for Florida medical marijuana operation
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state’s newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida. The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced...
floridaescape.com
Busy Bee Gas Station
If you have an upcoming road trip, you’ll encounter gas stations along the way, but nothing can match a Busy Bee Gas Station experience. During my recent trip to Tallahassee, I got the chance to drop by a large unique one-stop-shop that offers all the essentials you need on the road such as gas and many more.
douglasnow.com
Jacksonville, Fla., woman charged in attempted cargo trailer theft
Shareka Denson of Jacksonville, Florida, was recently arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a cargo trailer from a business in Douglas. According to an incident report, Denson is also suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run incident in August, which occurred on the same night she was pulled over for pulling a cargo trailer with no tag.
