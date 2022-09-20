Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Statewide poll reveals what will drive Texas voters to the polls in November
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's almost that time, Texans will be lining up at the polls to cast their ballots. But what's top of mind for you when you decide who to vote for this mid-term?. For some Texans we talked to, issues facing metro areas in the state are...
foxsanantonio.com
Out-of-state abortion patient numbers triple at Michigan Planned Parenthoods after bans
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan abortion clinics are seeing an influx of out-of-state residents coming to receive abortion services, according to Planned Parenthood of Michigan, as neighboring states like Indiana and Ohio try to ban abortion in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Enforcement of a law...
foxsanantonio.com
Campaigns launch TV ads, door-knockers to win over voters on abortion ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — As election day approaches in Michigan, it's not only candidates who will be trying to win over voters to their side. This November midterm, the state's voters will have multiple policy issues they can vote on directly, including abortion. The Reproductive Freedom for All ballot...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas restaurants facing challenges between inflation and increasing customer demand
SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Restaurant Association says restaurant owners are doing their best to operate amid inflation and growing customer demand. The association says 67% of restaurant owners don't have enough employees to meet demand, despite having raised their wages, 81% say their labor costs are higher now than when the pandemic started, and 86% say their food and beverage costs are also higher.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Ariel Hutchins: Big Country woman making it big in country music
ABILENE, Texas — A born and raised Big Country woman is quickly making a name for herself in country music - and next month, she'll be sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry. "It's been a whirlwind," singer-songwriter Ariel Hutchins said. "I've gotten to...
Comments / 0