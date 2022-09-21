Read full article on original website
mickey mouse
3d ago
Slow down people, have a little patience… ARRIVE ALIVE better than arriving to a loved ones funeral
Bob
3d ago
Sorry, that’s ‘not’ a SemiTruck, it’s a BoxTruck! Where’d all the ‘good’ editors go? 😢
WITCH WAYS
3d ago
The bus couldn’t stop because he was traveling to close to box truck and not using a safe distance per miles per hour rule
1 dead, several injured after semi, bus and truck collide in Florida
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One person died and more than a dozen people were injured Wednesday in a crash in central Florida, according to authorities and WFTV. Update 10:30 a.m. EDT Sept. 21: Officials with Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS said one person died in Wednesday’s crash after mistakenly reporting two fatalities.
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at approximately 8:39 a.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 2900 block of Swindell Road. Just prior to the crash, a Lakeland Wrecker vehicle was backing from a parking lot into the property at 2915 Swindell Road. The wrecker had its amber strobe lights and audible backing tone activated. At the same time, a maroon in color 2002 Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling eastbound on Swindell Road. While the wrecker was in the roadway, the Chevrolet collided into the passenger rear side of the wrecker.
