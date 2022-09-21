ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg area football: Why is West Central among 8-man football's best?

By Mike Trueblood
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xg41B_0i4QEhGj00

GALESBURG — This is the week the best teams in Illinois high school football become playoff eligible.

All the state's 4-0 teams — like nearby Knoxville — can grab that coveted fifth win just past the halfway point of the season and are guaranteed a spot in postseason play.

For 4-0 West Central however, while a 5-0 record would be nice, teams like the Heat playing the 8-man game are not bestowed the playoff certainty accorded the state's 11-man football schools.

"It's the top 16 teams in the state that qualify for the playoffs," said West Central coach Jason Kirby of the 32-school Illinois 8-Man Association.

"I don't know if five wins qualifies us for the playoffs but it moves us in that direction for sure."

West Central will host Flanagan on Friday night.

The Heat, in their third season of the 8-man game, are playoff veterans. They went 9-3 and made the state semifinals last year.

That's after West Central was 6-0 in the COVID-inspired spring season of 2021 that did not include postseason.

Kirby, who also coached West Central's 11-man team for four seasons, revealed one of the secrets of the Heat's success.

"The entire fall that Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri were playing before we went to 8-man football, our staff watched games in those states to know how to coach 8-man football," he said.

"We had a pretty good idea before hand on what we needed to do."

Playing on a field 40 yards wide instead of the traditional 53 1/2 yards, 8-man teams line up offensively with the tackles serving as tight ends in a 5-man line and a quarterback and two running backs in the backfield. Defenses see a lineman, a linebacker and a defensive back missing from the traditional 11-man alignments.

"We've always been an option team and we're still running the option," said Kirby. Things haven't changed that much.

"The triple option is still the triple option and that's made the transition easier to be honest."

Kirby describes his defense as a 2-4-2 that sometimes looks like a 4-man front or a 3-1.

To the fans, the game looks much the same as the one they've grown to know and love.

"After about 5 minutes, people are saying 'That's football,' " said Kirby.

"Third down is still third down. You still have to block and tackle."

And the Heat do those things well.

They've buried opponents this season — posting 60, 62, 66 and 68 points in their victories.

Kirby is quick to list leadership from his nine seniors as a team strength but there's talent, too, specifically from runningback Kaiden Droste who has close to 900 yards rushing this season and quarterback Mason Karns who throws enough to keep opponents honest. His favorite target is split end Bryce Bigger.

Safety Parker Melbrum anchors the defense.

"Right now we just want to improve every day and every week," Kirby said.

"Our kids believe we can play with anybody in the state."

Thursday's Galesburg-area game:

Kewanee-Wethersfield (3-1) at Abingdon-Avon (1-3), 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Rockridge (3-1) at Monmouth-Roseville (3-2), 7 p.m.

Stark County (3-1) at United (0-4), 7 p.m.

8-man football

Flanagan (1-3) at West Central (4-0), 7 p.m.

Peoria Heights (0-3) at Bushnell-PC (1-3), 7 p.m.

Ridgewood (3-1) at Freeport Aquin (1-3), 7 p.m.

Galva (2-3) won by forfeit over Yorkville Parkview Christian Academy (0-5)

Saturday's game

Pecatonica (3-1) at Knoxville (4-0), 1 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

High School Football Highlights for Sept. 23, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Prairie Central, Eureka and Ridgeview-Lexington stayed unbeaten with high school wins on Friday night. Each team is now 5-0. Peoria High can move to 5-0 with a Saturday afternoon win over Manual. Here’s your week 5 scores: Pekin def. Morton, 14-7 Metamora def. Canton, 54-20 Washington def. Limestone, 49-0 Dunlap […]
PEORIA, IL
muddyriversports.com

Schuckman: Undefeated start generating enthusiasm for Macomb football program

MACOMB, Ill. — If rainfall and lightning strikes can’t put a damper on the enthusiasm surrounding the Macomb football program, what can?. Friday night’s crowd was asked to leave the stadium complex to wait out a thunderstorm cell that passed over the area just before Friday night’s kickoff against Farmington. It delayed the start of the game for nearly 45 minutes. Yet, when the gates were reopened, the crowd came back in full force.
MACOMB, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Disco Fever marks Streaks 2022 Homecoming parade Friday in Galesburg

GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School Homecoming Parade rolled down Main Street under some clouds and a few sprinkles Friday in Galesburg. High School seniors Bobby Estrada and Juniper Schwartzman were named homecoming king and queen. The theme of homecoming is Disco Fever and class floats reflected that with dancing and disco balls.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Highlights: Sterling 40, Geneseo 0

See the highlights from Geneseo vs. Sterling in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
STERLING, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Galesburg, IL
Football
Galesburg, IL
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Knoxville, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Flanagan, IL
State
Missouri State
Local
Illinois Football
City
Peoria Heights, IL
State
Illinois State
Galesburg, IL
Education
City
Galesburg, IL
starvedrock.media

Woman flown to Peoria after injury at Utica Pioneer Hybrids

A seed production worker was flown from the scene of an accident Friday at Utica. Fire Chief Ben Brown said the unidentified woman was working at one of the dryers on the west side of Pioneer Hybrids. This work position is several feet above the main floor. Shortly before 3pm,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
DAVENPORT, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo will gait straight for State St. at October market

Geneseo’s annual State Street Market has become a destination fall tradition for residents and visitors. The 2022 event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 is planned by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, and includes shopping, food, live music, libations and more. More than 60 vendors...
GENESEO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#West Central
KWQC

This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of September is known for having big weather swings. Record highs were observed Tuesday, and this week back in 1942 the Quad Cities and surrounding areas experience accumulating snow. September 25, 1942 is the earliest measurable snow in the Quad Cities. A storms...
GALESBURG, IL
tspr.org

McDonough County Board to intervene in pipeline case

The McDonough County Board agreed to get more involved in the fight against a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The board voted 18-1 to intervene in the case before the Illinois Commerce Commission. Joe Erlandson voted against intervening. Larry Aurelio and Cindy Helling were absent. McDonough County State’s Attorney Matt Kwacala...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KWQC

David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Lomax, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax, Illinois man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Friday, September 23rd, a Hancock County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 9 near County Road 1450 East for a traffic violation.
LOMAX, IL
1470 WMBD

Three hospitalized after three-vehicle Peoria accident

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash not far from Northwoods Mall Thursday morning. Peoria Police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on West War Memorial Drive near Brandywine. One of the three people had to be extricated...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Muscatine’s Grandview Ave. to close for two weeks

A full closure of Grandview Avenue in Muscatine, from Day Street to White Street, will begin at 7 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) as reconstruction of Grandview Avenue on both sides of the Canadian Pacific Railroad (CP) crossing begins. The closure will last approximately two weeks, according to a city release...
MUSCATINE, IA
WZZM 13

Passenger falls out of car sunroof in Illinois, dies from injuries

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A Table Grove, Illinois, woman died after falling out of the sunroof on a car early Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County. At about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 was traveling westbound on I-64 near Interstate 55 south, according to Illinois State Police.
TABLE GROVE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Quad City Pizza to close Bettendorf location

Quad City Pizza Company announced Tuesday it will close in Bettendorf on Oct. 1. “It is with heavy hearts and a lot of mixed emotions we are announcing that our Bettendorf location will be closing operations effective October 1, 2022,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million

The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
MOLINE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria fire engine stolen as crews responded to crash

PEORIA, ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed a fire engine was briefly stolen while crews responded to a crash early Saturday morning. Sollberger said while police and fire crews were handling the crash on Moss Avenue, a person approached the fire engine and stole it. That...
PEORIA, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy