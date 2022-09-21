Read full article on original website
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and his second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
wrestlinginc.com
Why Ronda Rousey Said She Did Not Enjoy Her Royal Rumble Win
In an interview with MMA legend and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier on "The DC Check-In," "SmackDown" Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey revealed that not only was she supposed to come back as a heel at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but she was prepared to receive the treatment Batista got at the 2014 Royal Rumble.
Twitter reacts to Yoel Romero's brutal KO of retiring Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 285
Yoel Romero has back-to-back wins on his record for the first time since 2016 after beating Melvin Manhoef in the Bellator 285 co-main event. Romero (15-6 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) sent Manhoef (32-16-1 MMA, 4-5 BMMA) into retirement on a low note when he earned a third-round knockout victory in Friday’s light heavyweight co-headliner, which took place at 3Arena in Dublin.
MMA Fighting
Video Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura at end of second round in Super Rizin main event
Floyd Mayweather caught a few punches from Mikuru Asakura in Super Rizin’s headliner. But in the end, his speed and power were too much for the MMA veteran, and a two-punch combo brought the TKO at the end of the second. “I’m just happy to be here, thanks again,”...
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
NBA・
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA・
wrestlinginc.com
Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes
Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s. What set her apart from the other women at the time was her buff, 200-pound Amazonian physique, and her ability to go toe-to-toe with much of the male WWF roster and not looking out of place doing so.
Roger Federer in tears alongside Rafael Nadal as final match ends in emotional defeat
It was after midnight in London when the final point of Roger Federer’s career was played. That it meant his final match ended in a heartbreaking defeat, on a deciding tiebreak, did not seem to matter. Federer was in tears shortly afterwards, not due to the result, but because of the people he could share the moment with. Rafael Nadal was soon crying beside him. By the end, there was barely anyone who wasn’t.For so many years, Federer had faced Nadal in the heat of battle, the intensity of their rivalry taking the sport to new heights. As he...
Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars
Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is
Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
Yoel Romero def. Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 285: Best photos
Check out these photos from Yoel Romero’s knockout victory over Melvin Manhoef in the co-main event of Bellator 285 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. (Photos courtesy of Lucas Noonan, Bellator MMA)
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds
It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
MMA Fighting
Mayweather vs. Asakura Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event
MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Asakura results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura fight card at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 1 a.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Asakura live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match
Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: Brock Lesnar’s New Photo Sparks Online Backlash From Fans (Slightly Graphic Photo)
They don’t seem happy with him. There are no people in wrestling, or almost anywhere else for that matter, like Brock Lesnar. In addition to being one of the most successful WWE stars of all time and a champion in multiple other sports, Lesnar is known for his love of hunting and fishing. However, one of those things has landed him in some hot water, at least from some fans.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Hits Jake Paul With Sobering Canelo Alvarez Take
Floyd Mayweather has been in the boxing game for the majority of his life, so it should be no surprise that he has a lot of opinions when it comes to other fighters. A great example of this is Jake Paul, whom Mayweather has been challenged by in the past. Paul is set to face off against Anderson Silva next month, and in Mayweather's eyes, this is a good thing. While speaking to TMZ, Mayweather revealed how Paul is making the right moves right now.
Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight
Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight. Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.
Yoel Romero warns Anderson Silva not to go toe to toe vs. Jake Paul: 'This young man could hurt him'
Yoel Romero has a close eye on the upcoming boxing match between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul. The former UFC middleweight title challenger and current Bellator contender is picking Silva to beat Paul in their eight-round bout scheduled for Oct. 29 in Phoenix. But despite siding with Silva, Romero (14-6 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) does acknowledge that Paul is not out of the race in this one.
