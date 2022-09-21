ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and his second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Why Ronda Rousey Said She Did Not Enjoy Her Royal Rumble Win

In an interview with MMA legend and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier on "The DC Check-In," "SmackDown" Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey revealed that not only was she supposed to come back as a heel at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but she was prepared to receive the treatment Batista got at the 2014 Royal Rumble.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Yoel Romero's brutal KO of retiring Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 285

Yoel Romero has back-to-back wins on his record for the first time since 2016 after beating Melvin Manhoef in the Bellator 285 co-main event. Romero (15-6 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) sent Manhoef (32-16-1 MMA, 4-5 BMMA) into retirement on a low note when he earned a third-round knockout victory in Friday’s light heavyweight co-headliner, which took place at 3Arena in Dublin.
UFC
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
wrestlinginc.com

Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes

Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s. What set her apart from the other women at the time was her buff, 200-pound Amazonian physique, and her ability to go toe-to-toe with much of the male WWF roster and not looking out of place doing so.
WWE
The Independent

Roger Federer in tears alongside Rafael Nadal as final match ends in emotional defeat

It was after midnight in London when the final point of Roger Federer’s career was played. That it meant his final match ended in a heartbreaking defeat, on a deciding tiebreak, did not seem to matter. Federer was in tears shortly afterwards, not due to the result, but because of the people he could share the moment with. Rafael Nadal was soon crying beside him. By the end, there was barely anyone who wasn’t.For so many years, Federer had faced Nadal in the heat of battle, the intensity of their rivalry taking the sport to new heights. As he...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars

Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
TENNIS
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is

Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
WWE
mmanews.com

Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds

It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match

Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Brock Lesnar’s New Photo Sparks Online Backlash From Fans (Slightly Graphic Photo)

They don’t seem happy with him. There are no people in wrestling, or almost anywhere else for that matter, like Brock Lesnar. In addition to being one of the most successful WWE stars of all time and a champion in multiple other sports, Lesnar is known for his love of hunting and fishing. However, one of those things has landed him in some hot water, at least from some fans.
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

Floyd Mayweather Hits Jake Paul With Sobering Canelo Alvarez Take

Floyd Mayweather has been in the boxing game for the majority of his life, so it should be no surprise that he has a lot of opinions when it comes to other fighters. A great example of this is Jake Paul, whom Mayweather has been challenged by in the past. Paul is set to face off against Anderson Silva next month, and in Mayweather's eyes, this is a good thing. While speaking to TMZ, Mayweather revealed how Paul is making the right moves right now.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight

Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight. Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yoel Romero warns Anderson Silva not to go toe to toe vs. Jake Paul: 'This young man could hurt him'

Yoel Romero has a close eye on the upcoming boxing match between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul. The former UFC middleweight title challenger and current Bellator contender is picking Silva to beat Paul in their eight-round bout scheduled for Oct. 29 in Phoenix. But despite siding with Silva, Romero (14-6 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) does acknowledge that Paul is not out of the race in this one.
UFC

