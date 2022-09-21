ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste of Country

Doobie Brothers Founding Member John Hartman Dead at 72

Musician John Hartman, who helped found the Doobie Brothers and served as their drummer on most of their biggest hits, has died. According to multiple media reports, Hartman died at the age of 72. The date, cause and circumstances of his death have not been revealed publicly. The Doobie Brothers...
Taste of Country

Luke Bell Died From Accidental Fentanyl Overdose

Country singer Luke Bell's cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a new report. People reports that the Pima County Medical Examiner's autopsy, which local news outlet ABC 9 KGUN Tucson obtained, states that a passerby found Bell at the scene of his death, unresponsive and with drug paraphernalia also at the scene.
Taste of Country

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
People

Brady Bunch Reunion! Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb Reunite at the 2022 Emmys

The actors portrayed siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 Brady Bunch fans received a major treat on Monday when Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb reunited at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.   The actors — who played siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 — posed for photos on the gold carpet at television's biggest night on Monday. Knight, 64, looked dapper in a classic black tux while Plumb, 64, arrived in black collared dress with a blue and silver...
Taste of Country

Josh Turner Announces New Christmas Special and Holiday Tour

Josh Turner is getting into the holiday spirit already with the announcement of a new Christmas special and 2022 Christmas tour. The special, King Size Manger, is part of the Gaither Gospel Series and features Turner singing holiday tunes from his 2021 Christmas album of the same name. The special was filmed at the Grove in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and has collaborations with Pat McLaughlin, Rhonda Vincent, the Turner Family (featuring Turner's wife, Jennifer, and sons Hampton, Colby, Marion and Hawke) and more.
Taste of Country

Wynonna Judd on Mother Naomi: ‘I Feel Her Nudging Me’

Wynonna Judd's first televised interview since the April 30th death of her mother, Naomi Judd, will find the singer describing her grief and the questions she still has. A clip shared by CBS Sunday Morning shows Wynonna trying to explain how mysterious mental illness can be. "That's what I live in. It's like, 'Was there anything I should have looked for or should have known?'" she asks. "I didn't. And that's why it's such a shock."
Taste of Country

Kat & Alex on Bilingual Debut EP: ‘Country Music Is for Everyone’ [Interview]

Burgeoning country-Latin duo Kat & Alex are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the release of their bilingual debut EP. Out now, the tight seven-song sampler of Side A features heartfelt storytelling, spellbinding husband-and-wife harmonies, Kat’s emotionally charged powerhouse vocals and a well-rounded showcase of their country-pop-savvy sensibilities. This artistic...
Taste of Country

Breland on Playing Stagecoach: ‘You Just Wanna Come With as Much Heat as You Can’

"We turn up, man," he repeats. "Our show is fun, live music, but we got tracks. You're gonna feel some 808s. but you're going to hear some real guitar licks." The cross-genre newcomer has been lifted up by a more than a couple superstars who know a thing or two about filling big stages. Sam Hunt was the first to cosign, remixing "My Truck" with Breland in 2019. Keith Urban has been a relentless champion of the new hitmaker, and Thomas Rhett joined him at the ACM Awards for a song called "Praise the Lord" that showcased Breland's endless energy.
Taste of Country

Listen to the 10 Best Trisha Yearwood Songs

Trisha Yearwood's best songs are staples on any legitimate country playlist. Since her debut in 1991, the singer has not only dabbled in a variety of styles, but has also earned a longevity few artists have the good fortune or talent to sustain. Over the past quarter-century, she’s navigated label switches, an ever-changing music industry and the release of 10 studio albums, coming out successful every time.
Taste of Country

How Indie Rocker Beth Ditto Became Gigi Roman on ‘Monarch’

In real life, Monarch actor Beth Ditto is a punk rocker with a thin acting resume, but before you question her country cred, listen to her talk. "We have a thing in my family called double cousins, where you're related on both sides of your family, your mom and your dad's side," says Ditto, who plays Gigi Roman on Monarch. "So like, you'd be like, 'There's Terry, he's my second cousin on my mom's side and he's my first on my dad's.'"
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

