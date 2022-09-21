Read full article on original website
Related
Garth Brooks Reveals 50-Pound Weight Loss Ahead of Croke Park Return
Garth Brooks will wrap up a long-awaited string of shows at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, over the weekend, and in an interview prior to the concerts, he revealed that he had lost a whopping 50 pounds in order to prepare. Brooks is ending his multi-year Stadium Tour with five...
Doobie Brothers Founding Member John Hartman Dead at 72
Musician John Hartman, who helped found the Doobie Brothers and served as their drummer on most of their biggest hits, has died. According to multiple media reports, Hartman died at the age of 72. The date, cause and circumstances of his death have not been revealed publicly. The Doobie Brothers...
John Michael Montgomery’s Son, Walker, Gives an Update on His Dad After Tour Bus Crash
Walker Montgomery is giving fans an update after a bus accident on Sept. 9 left three people injured, including his dad. John Michael Montgomery will need several weeks to recover, though Walker says he is doing well. He also thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out to his father with well-wishes.
Trace Adkins’ Experiences as a Girl Dad Brought Him Closer to His ‘Monarch’ Daughters
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The show also centers on the family's daughters, Nicky and Gigi Roman (played by Anna Friel and Beth Ditto), and Adkins says his relationship with his five real-life daughters only aided in the preparation for this role. "You’re in protection mode," the country star tells...
RELATED PEOPLE
Luke Bell Died From Accidental Fentanyl Overdose
Country singer Luke Bell's cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a new report. People reports that the Pima County Medical Examiner's autopsy, which local news outlet ABC 9 KGUN Tucson obtained, states that a passerby found Bell at the scene of his death, unresponsive and with drug paraphernalia also at the scene.
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Little Big Town Passed on This Country Hit + Nope, They’re Not Mad About It – Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chris Stapleton Tributes Vince Gill With Stunning ‘Whenever You Come Around’ Cover [Watch]
Chris Stapleton was among the many artists who hit the stage to honor Vince Gill during a recent taping of a CMT Giants episode. The country superstar paid musical tribute to his friend and musical hero with a scorching performance of Gill's classic ballad, "Whenever You Come Around." Stapleton prefaced...
Brady Bunch Reunion! Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb Reunite at the 2022 Emmys
The actors portrayed siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 Brady Bunch fans received a major treat on Monday when Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb reunited at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The actors — who played siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 — posed for photos on the gold carpet at television's biggest night on Monday. Knight, 64, looked dapper in a classic black tux while Plumb, 64, arrived in black collared dress with a blue and silver...
Josh Turner Announces New Christmas Special and Holiday Tour
Josh Turner is getting into the holiday spirit already with the announcement of a new Christmas special and 2022 Christmas tour. The special, King Size Manger, is part of the Gaither Gospel Series and features Turner singing holiday tunes from his 2021 Christmas album of the same name. The special was filmed at the Grove in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and has collaborations with Pat McLaughlin, Rhonda Vincent, the Turner Family (featuring Turner's wife, Jennifer, and sons Hampton, Colby, Marion and Hawke) and more.
Wynonna Judd on Mother Naomi: ‘I Feel Her Nudging Me’
Wynonna Judd's first televised interview since the April 30th death of her mother, Naomi Judd, will find the singer describing her grief and the questions she still has. A clip shared by CBS Sunday Morning shows Wynonna trying to explain how mysterious mental illness can be. "That's what I live in. It's like, 'Was there anything I should have looked for or should have known?'" she asks. "I didn't. And that's why it's such a shock."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kat & Alex on Bilingual Debut EP: ‘Country Music Is for Everyone’ [Interview]
Burgeoning country-Latin duo Kat & Alex are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the release of their bilingual debut EP. Out now, the tight seven-song sampler of Side A features heartfelt storytelling, spellbinding husband-and-wife harmonies, Kat’s emotionally charged powerhouse vocals and a well-rounded showcase of their country-pop-savvy sensibilities. This artistic...
Breland on Playing Stagecoach: ‘You Just Wanna Come With as Much Heat as You Can’
"We turn up, man," he repeats. "Our show is fun, live music, but we got tracks. You're gonna feel some 808s. but you're going to hear some real guitar licks." The cross-genre newcomer has been lifted up by a more than a couple superstars who know a thing or two about filling big stages. Sam Hunt was the first to cosign, remixing "My Truck" with Breland in 2019. Keith Urban has been a relentless champion of the new hitmaker, and Thomas Rhett joined him at the ACM Awards for a song called "Praise the Lord" that showcased Breland's endless energy.
Scotty McCreery’s Hit Machine Keeps Churning With ‘It Matters to Her’ [Listen]
Scotty McCreery's new single "It Matters for Her" works for two really simple reasons: The first is the genuine — but not overpowering — vocal performance. The soon-to-be-dad never oversells his good guy advice. There are times for a vocalist to make a statement, but this isn't one...
Listen to the 10 Best Trisha Yearwood Songs
Trisha Yearwood's best songs are staples on any legitimate country playlist. Since her debut in 1991, the singer has not only dabbled in a variety of styles, but has also earned a longevity few artists have the good fortune or talent to sustain. Over the past quarter-century, she’s navigated label switches, an ever-changing music industry and the release of 10 studio albums, coming out successful every time.
A New ‘Butch and Sundance’-Themed TV Series Is Coming to Amazon
Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell are set to star in a new show inspired by the classic Western film, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the still-untitled series will premiere on Amazon, and Avengers' Anthony and Joe Russo of AGBO will serve as executive producers.
Shania Twain Readies New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ for Friday Release
In 2021, Shania Twain said she was on a mission to put out her best album to date. Now fans will get a taste of that new music on Friday (Sept. 23) with a new song titled "Waking Up Dreaming." The "Up" singer teased a new track on social media,...
How Indie Rocker Beth Ditto Became Gigi Roman on ‘Monarch’
In real life, Monarch actor Beth Ditto is a punk rocker with a thin acting resume, but before you question her country cred, listen to her talk. "We have a thing in my family called double cousins, where you're related on both sides of your family, your mom and your dad's side," says Ditto, who plays Gigi Roman on Monarch. "So like, you'd be like, 'There's Terry, he's my second cousin on my mom's side and he's my first on my dad's.'"
Garth Brooks Wraps Up ‘The Garth Channel’ After 6 Years
After six years of curating his own channel on SiriusXM, Garth Brooks will soon sign off of the airwaves. The Garth Channel will air its last piece of programming on Oct. 1 at midnight. It not a sign of troubled waters, but rather the end of a chapter in the...
