The Maine Department of Public Safety said the missing hunting dog from a Wednesday morning crash on I-95 has been found safe in the town of York. Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said Trooper Matthew Williams located the dog named Whiskey around 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. Williams was responding to reports from two motorists that they had seen a dog in the area of Mile 11 on the northbound side of the turnpike.

YORK, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO