ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
TravelNoire

Delta To Suspend Flights To Nigeria From New York

Delta Air Lines announced this past Monday that it is suspending its flights to Nigeria from New York over continuing concerns over its ability to repatriate money currently locked in this African nation. The airline says that it cannot afford to continue operating this route without receiving payment from the return trip from Lagos to JFK. With operating costs increasing, this profitless flight costs the airline more and more every month. The route will enter its temporary suspension on October 4th.
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

Farting Passenger On Airplane Farts From New York To California

Airline customers are having mixed opinions after a passenger asked the person he was next to, to “ease up on the farts”. The flight was going from New York to California when the passenger started to smell continuous farts from the person he was sitting next to. He did all he could to block out the odors. Even put on two covid masks on top of one another but that still didn’t prevent the smell from seeping through. Until finally, he asked the passenger to go to stand in the bathroom and “get it all out”.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Vegetarians#Qantas Airlines Menu#Australian#Qantas Airways
TravelNoire

Passenger On Flight Bound For Bali Is Booted For Lighting A Cigarette On Board

Passengers hoping for an uneventful flight from Melbourne to Bali had their hopes dashed. A TikTok video showed a man being escorted off Jetstar flight JQ1035 by authorities. According to Sinead Merrett who posted the video, the plane was already delayed. Her caption read, “when your flight to Bali is already delayed and this guy decides to light a dart so we then have to wait for the police to escort him off.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TravelNoire

United To Invest $15 Million In Electric Flying Taxi Market

United Airlines announced, on September 09, a $15 million investment in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options, expecting the first deliveries as early as 2026. Eve was formerly part of Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer Embraer. According to the US carrier,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Sydney
TravelNoire

Delta To Launch Non-Stop Flights To South Africa From Atlanta

Good news for travelers looking to explore the beauty and cultural richness of South Africa. Delta Air Lines announced last week it will launch its triangular route from Atlanta to Johannesburg and Cape Town. As Business reported, this seasonal triangular route will provide direct non-stop service. They will start to operate in December.
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy