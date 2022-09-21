Read full article on original website
Delta To Suspend Flights To Nigeria From New York
Delta Air Lines announced this past Monday that it is suspending its flights to Nigeria from New York over continuing concerns over its ability to repatriate money currently locked in this African nation. The airline says that it cannot afford to continue operating this route without receiving payment from the return trip from Lagos to JFK. With operating costs increasing, this profitless flight costs the airline more and more every month. The route will enter its temporary suspension on October 4th.
Farting Passenger On Airplane Farts From New York To California
Airline customers are having mixed opinions after a passenger asked the person he was next to, to “ease up on the farts”. The flight was going from New York to California when the passenger started to smell continuous farts from the person he was sitting next to. He did all he could to block out the odors. Even put on two covid masks on top of one another but that still didn’t prevent the smell from seeping through. Until finally, he asked the passenger to go to stand in the bathroom and “get it all out”.
Child Booted From Turkish Airlines Flight Bound For UK Due To Severe Nut Allergy
Last Friday, an eight- year- old child was barred from a Turkish Airline flight owing to a severe nut allergy. The flight was set to depart from the city of Bodrum in Turkey and arrive at London Gatwick. The child’s mother, speaking anonymously to The Mirror, said she and her...
Privacy Doors For Business Class On Airplanes: Cool Or Pointless?
The whole point of booking business or first class is to be as comfortable as one can expect at 37,000 feet in the air. Carriers are always trying to find ways to one-up their competition, and provide the most luxury for passengers who can afford it. As noted by CNN,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Passenger On Flight Bound For Bali Is Booted For Lighting A Cigarette On Board
Passengers hoping for an uneventful flight from Melbourne to Bali had their hopes dashed. A TikTok video showed a man being escorted off Jetstar flight JQ1035 by authorities. According to Sinead Merrett who posted the video, the plane was already delayed. Her caption read, “when your flight to Bali is already delayed and this guy decides to light a dart so we then have to wait for the police to escort him off.”
A British Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its windshield 'broke' mid-air, passenger says
A British Airways flight made an emergency diversion after its windshield shattered mid-flight. Caroline Edwards, who said she was on the flight, tweeted a picture of the jet's broken window. BA told Insider the flight diverted to Athens due to a technical issue. A British Airways flight made an emergency...
Nasty Passenger Booted From Flight For Verbally Abusing Passengers And Crew
Why, oh why, do people feel they can act any kind of way on a plane without consequences? When will they realize that flying is a privilege, not a right? Thirdly, don’t folks know that at least one person is sure to whip out their phone, record the foolishness and post it online?
United To Invest $15 Million In Electric Flying Taxi Market
United Airlines announced, on September 09, a $15 million investment in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options, expecting the first deliveries as early as 2026. Eve was formerly part of Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer Embraer. According to the US carrier,...
For The First Time, Air New Zealand Directly Bridges New York And Auckland
On September 17, an Air New Zealand flight arrived in New York City after being airborne for sixteen hours. It was the airline’s first direct flight to the Big Apple. The CEO of Air New Zealand, Greg Foran, was pleased. “As one of the world’s greatest cities, Air New...
Delta To Launch Non-Stop Flights To South Africa From Atlanta
Good news for travelers looking to explore the beauty and cultural richness of South Africa. Delta Air Lines announced last week it will launch its triangular route from Atlanta to Johannesburg and Cape Town. As Business reported, this seasonal triangular route will provide direct non-stop service. They will start to operate in December.
