Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday, 5 companies hit new 52-week highs. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Hainan Manaslu Acq HMAC. Avenue Therapeutics ATXI's stock made the...
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares rose 18.5% to $7.43 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Vertical Aerospace's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. United...
Does It Even Make Sense To Own Stocks With Treasury Yields At 4%?

With the stock market taking a new downturn since August, many people are beginning to reconsider whether owning stocks continues to be a profitable endeavor. The S&P 500 broke the 3,900 limit after hours on Friday, and the index is trading at 3,757 midday Thursday, causing investors around the globe to wonder: does it even pay to own equities anymore?
6 Analysts Have This to Say About NextEra Energy Partners

Within the last quarter, NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $83.67 versus the current price of NextEra Energy Partners at $79.8, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
United Parcel Service Whale Trades For September 23

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
Analyzing Silver Crest Acquisition's Short Interest

Silver Crest Acquisition's SLCR short percent of float has fallen 62.5% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 41 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Apple Shares Are Falling Friday

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.56% to $148.83 during Friday's session. Apple shares are trading lower amid raised fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike. What Happened?. The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate...
Cryptocurrency Uniswap Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Uniswap's UNI/USD price has risen 3.84% to $5.66. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% loss, moving from $6.11 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.92. The...
Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. GGG has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 21 cents ($0.21) per common share, payable on Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 17, 2022. The Company has approximately 169.3 million shares outstanding. ABOUT GRACO. Graco...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Peering Into Etsy's Recent Short Interest

Etsy's ETSY short percent of float has fallen 12.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.55 million shares sold short, which is 11.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Shoe Carnival Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Company to Pay Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share. Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL (the "Company"), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share...
Pioneer Natural Resources Whale Trades For September 23

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Looking At American Express's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Express. Looking at options history for American Express AXP we detected 35 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 17% of the investors opened...
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.53% to 29,615.88 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 10,850.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.86% to 3,688.27. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
