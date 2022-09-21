Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
WKYT 27
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
thelevisalazer.com
INFANT OD’S: TWO EAST KY WOMEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER INFANT, TODDLER TEST POSITIVE FOR METH
DESPICABLE MOTHER NUMBER ONE: LAVANNA TACKETT, 28, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A Johnson County, KY. woman was arrested last week by law enforcement authorities after her very young infant tested positive for methamphetamine. According to the arrest report, Social Services had been investigating a report that Lavanna Tackett, 28, of Paintsville,...
WTVQ
Two 16-year-olds charged in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two 16-year-olds are now charged in connection to a Lexington shooting. Police say two people were found shot on September 10 at West Short Street and Mill Street. According to investigators, the victims were transported to a local hospital. Police say one victim suffered critical...
WKYT 27
Sunday morning shooting marks 37th homicide for Lexington in 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at around 4:00 am for a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Lexington Fire Department. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
WKYT 27
Two teens facing charges in connection with Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month. The shooting, which was on September 10, happened on West Short Street and Mill Street. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital. One had critical injuries and the other was treated for reported non-life threatening injuries.
Eastern Progress
EKU student charged with rape no longer in custody
Eastern Kentucky University student and Kappa Sigma member Chase Dillon is no longer in custody of the Madison County Detention Center after appearing in court for arraignment Friday for charges related to his Sept. 19 arrest by the Richmond Police Department (RPD). Dillon has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree...
clayconews.com
KSP POST 6 CONDUCTING DEATH INVESTIGATION OF INFANT IN HARRISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
Dry Ridge, KY - On September 20, 2022, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 6 was contacted by Harrison County Dispatch for assistance. The Harrison County Ambulance had been dispatched to 166 Horseshoe Drive at 12:05 a.m. reference an unresponsive 14-month-old child. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Cynthiana Police...
WKYT 27
Lexington police looking for driver who intentionally caused crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a driver involved in a crash Thursday night. It happened on Man O’ War near Polo Club Boulevard. Police said the driver of one car intentionally hit another, causing that car to go into a ditch. Investigators say that driver...
WTVQ
Man killed in Jennifer Road shooting identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex on Jennifer Road as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks. According to the coroner, Brooks died at UK hospital at 12:35 Thursday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing. 9/22/22, 2:17 p.m. Police say a...
WKYT 27
Woman sentenced for Lexington police chase crash that killed 3 people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been sentenced for a crash that killed three people in Lexington. Earlier this year, Tammy Rodriguez pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter. In 2019, she led police on a chase that ended in a crash on I-75....
WKYT 27
Nicholasville police arrest, charge woman with arson after burning down own bakery
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Detectives with the Nicholasville Police Department have arrested and charged Lana C. Rowland, of Wilmore, with Arson 2nd Degree. Officials started investigating after the early morning fire on July 17th that destroyed Rowland’s own CNC Bakery located at 615 N. Main Street. An investigation with...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
WTVQ
Man arrested in Scott County for allegedly stealing cash register from store
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested in Scott County after allegedly stealing a cash register from a store. According to the Georgetown Police Department, 21-year-old Javion Jackson was arrested Wednesday after he stole a register filled with cash and other items from a business on Showalter Drive.
Fox 19
Woman dies days after NKY crash
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence woman died Wednesday from injuries she suffered days earlier in a crash. Rosemary Newberry, 82, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being injured in a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 17 on Bromley Crescent Springs Road in Crescent Springs, according to the Villa Hills Police Department.
Woman charged in August murder of Covington man makes first court appearance
Woman charged in August murder of Covington man makes first court appearance. Latoya Dale stood before a judge at the Kenton County Justice Center Thursday and did not enter a formal plea.
WTVQ
Woman who killed 3 people in wrong-way crash on I-75 sentenced to 40 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman who in 2019 killed three people in a wrong-way crash on I-75 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday. Tammy Rodriguez appeared in Fayette County Court to hear her sentence. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of murder and one county of manslaughter, among others.
kentuckytoday.com
High court throws out computer conviction charged from Walmart self-serve checkout
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Supreme Court has thrown out an unlawful access to a computer conviction against a woman who scanned bar codes of items cheaper than the ones she was taking from a Walmart self-serve checkout. According to Court documents, on Oct. 5, 2018, Chasity Shirley...
WKYT 27
Man facing charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing on I-75
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing several charges after leading police on a chase in central Kentucky early Tuesday morning. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a person with felony warrants, when the person took off. Deputies had...
