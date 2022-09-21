LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at around 4:00 am for a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Lexington Fire Department. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO