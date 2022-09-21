ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Best Campsites in Mississippi

By Emily Morgan
 2022-09-21
We all know that the Magnolia State is the birthplace of blues and Elvis Presley; however, it’s also an outdoorsman’s paradise. From the mighty Mississippi river to the Gulf Coast to the acres of national forests and parks, these campsites in Mississippi certainly needs to be on your list for your next camping adventure.

As it turns out, the southern state is also a mecca for wildlife photographers and bird watchers. In addition, many campers and outdoor enthusiasts flock to popular areas in the state, such as the historic Natchez Trail, which runs through most of the state.

Moreso, if you’re a seasoned camper in the southeast, you’ve by all means heard of Mississippi’s Cumberland Mountains. Although some might assume Mississippi is without mountains, think again. You can indeed camp at a high elevation in the state. For instance, Woodall Mountain, the state’s highest point, lets you camp at over 800 feet. So while it’s no Rocky Mountains, it’s still an excellent spot to pitch a tent.

Below, we’ve listed some of our favorite campsites in the Magnolia State that indeed make for a perfect getaway.

Davis Bayou Campground

For the best camping on Mississippi’s coast

Location: Located in the southern part of the state in Ocean Springs, part of Gulf Islands National Seashore

Campground Contact: (228) 230-4136

Park Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Firstly, Davis Bayou Campground is the perfect location if you’re interested in visiting the Gulf Islands National Seashore. The area offers abundant recreational opportunities, such as fishing, boating, and biking. In addition, the campground also has various hiking trails, such as the Davis Bayou Trail, which takes you through a lush coastal forest that leads you to two local bayous. Moreso, park visitors also report getting a glimpse of alligators and other reptiles.

As for the campground itself, it’s open year-round and includes 52 electric and water hook-up sites, which can accommodate small and large RVs and tents. If you want to bring your family and friends, there is also a group site available for parties of 10-40 people. In addition, nearly all campsites are nicely shaded thanks to the oak and pine trees. The trees also make it an ideal spot for bird watching.

Campground Breakdown:

• 52 Campsites in Total

• Group Standard Nonelectric: $20 per night

• Standard Electric: $22 per night

Davis Bayou Amenities: Showers, boat ramp, picnic tables, grills, fire rings

J.P. Coleman State Park

For families who want to fish together

Location: In the northern part of the state near the Tennessee and Alabama borders, in Luka, Mississippi

Campground Contact: (662) 423-6515

Park Hours: Open daily from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

J.P. Coleman State Park sits on a rocky cliff above the Tennessee River. It’s also near Pickwick Lake, a gorgeous 47,500-acre freshwater lake with opportunities for fishing, boating, and other aquatic activities. In addition, the lake is perfect for swimming and small-mouth bass fishing.

Since so many family-friendly activities are available, this is an ideal spot for families. The park’s marina also has boat ramps, ice, food, bathrooms, and other amenities. In addition, since the state doesn’t get too cold in the winter months, you can enjoy the fun all year long. During the spring and fall migrations, many species of birds pass through the area, and waterfowl are common all year.

Campground Breakdown

• 58 standard campsites: $28 per night

• 11 premium campsites: $32 per night

• 21 Cabins: $65 per night, accommodates four people

J.P. Coleman Amenities: Laundry facilities, boat launch, marina, swimming pool, picnic areas, playground, mini golf

Tishomingo State Park

For those interested in Mississippi’s rich history

Location:

Campground Contact: (662) 438-6914

Park Hours: Open 24 hours

Tishomingo State Park is a breathtakingly beautiful state park with numerous awards, including being listed in Reserve America’s “Top 100 Campgrounds.” Perched inside the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the park is rich in history and picturesque views.

According to archaeologists, Paleo Indians roamed the park grounds as early as 7000 B. C. It also gets its name from the leader of the Chickasaw nation: Chief Tishomingo. In addition, the state’s Natchez Trace Parkway runs directly through the park.

Today, visitors can explore the natural beauty that mystified the Indians so many years ago. The park includes massive rock formations and native plants found only in Mississippi. Giant boulders are scattered on the hillsides, and brilliant wildflowers sit along trails you have access to hike.

Campground Breakdown:

• 62 Standard Campsites: $25 per night

• Seven Cabins: $65 per night, accommodates four people

Tishomingo State Park Amenities: Fishing access, swimming pool, picnic tables, fire rings, restrooms, playground

Buccaneer State Park

For those who want to camp underneath the state’s centuries-old oak trees

Location: Located off U.S. Highway 90, sitting on the Gulf of Mexico

Campground Contact: (228) 467-3822

Park Hours: Open daily from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Within an hour of Gulfport, Biloxi, and New Orleans, Buccaneer State Park is the ideal year-round camping destination for families. Situated on the coast, the park is surrounded by ancient moss-covered oak trees, marshlands, and gorgeous views. Beyond the views, families will love the on-site waterpark with a wave pool, giant waterslides, a kiddie pool, and multiple swimming pools. There’s also a playground and activity center. In addition, a 1.8-mile self-guided nature trail will allow you to see various oak tree species, including Sweet Bay Magnolias and other Mississippi Gulf Coast native flora.

Previously, Andrew Jackson used the park’s location, also known as Jackson’s Ridge, as a base of military operations during the Battle of New Orleans. Later, Jackson returned to the region and constructed a home in the area.

Campground Breakdown:

• 246 Premium Campsites: $32 per night

• Eash site accommodates eight people

• Trailers, RVs up to 39 feet allowed

Buccaneer State Park Amenities: Camp store, laundry facilities, marina, fishing access, playground, swimming pool, picnic tables, showers, bathhouses, leashed pets allowed, fire rings, grills

LeFleur’s Bluff State Park

For anglers who want options

Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Campground Contact: (601) 987-3923

Park Hours: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Located near the Eastover neighborhood in Jackson, LeFleur’s Bluff State Park is a fantastic choice, especially if you’re looking for a quick weekend trip. Visitors can trek the park’s nature paths, which take you through forested cliffs, lakes, and swamplands. With over 300 acres, there’s plenty to keep you busy.

In addition, disc gold enthusiasts will love being able to use the on-site course. There’s also access to boating and fishing for all levels of anglers. Anglers have the opportunity to catch local bass, bream, catfish, and crappie at Mayes Lake.

The park is named after Louis LeFleur, a French-Canadian explorer. in the late 1700s, he built a trading station on the banks of the nearby Pearl River. In addition, “LeFleur’s Bluff” was the original name for the state capital of Jackson.

Campground Breakdown:

• 18 Premium Campsites: $25 per night

• 10 Primitive Campsites: $10 per night

• Each premium campsite comes with electric and water hookups

Le Fleur State Park Amenities: Leashed pets allowed, showers, restrooms, picnic tables, fire rings, potable water

Clarkco State Park

For those who want to be near local attractions

Location: Quitman, Mississippi

Campground Contact: (601) 776-6651

Park Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Set just south of Meridian near the Mississippi-Alabama state line, Clarkco State Park has been a local’s favorite spot and a longtime staple for Mississippi camping since 1938. Perched on 815 acres of rolling, forested hills, the park is perfect for all things camping. The park offers both developed and primitive camping. In addition, there are also cabins available to book. The park’s Ivy Lake is also great for those who want to get their toes wet. Here, you can cast a line, go boating, or even try water skiing. There’s also a picnic area, playground, softball, baseball, tennis, and disc golf fields. Nearby, you can explore various attractions such as Mathis Orchards, Meridian Bamboo Emu Farm, or the Bienville National Forest.

Campground Breakdown:

• 27 Premium Campsites: $32 per night

• 15 Primitive Campsites: Price varies

• 16 Standard Campsites: $28 per night

• 21 Cabins: $75 per night, accommodates six people

Clarkco State Park Amenities: On-site market, leashed pets allowed, restrooms, showers, grills, laundry facilities, boat ramp, playground, potable water, firewood available

Little Black Creek Campground and Park

For those who want lodging options

Location: Lumberton, Mississippi

Campground Contact: (601) 794-2957

Park Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nestled next to a 640-acre lake, Little Black Creek Campground and Park has a plethora of water and outdoor activities, such as fishing, swimming, biking, disc golf, and kayaking. Anglers will love coming out on Tuesday evenings, as the campground hosts fishing tournaments.

You can either stay at one of their fully furnished cabins or bungalows. However, if you’re strapped for cash, you can car-camp at one of the many full hook-up RV sites. In addition, there are also several primitive camping areas.

The amenities and the area make this campground suitable for both solo visitors and families. However, make sure you prepare beforehand and not that a two-night stay is required.

Campground Breakdown:

• Full Hook Up Sites: $55 per night

• No Sewer Sites: $50 per night

• Monthly Full Hook Up Sites: $750/month

• Cabins: $190 per night

• Bungalows: $150 per night

Little Black Creek Campground Amenities: Market, leashed pets allowed, picnic tables, potable water, showers, restrooms, fire rings

Mississippi Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
