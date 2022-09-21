Read full article on original website
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
Leading Consumer Credit Card SuperNet Joins The Stage At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference
Michael Tsang, CEO of SuperNet, was a guest speaker at The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this past week. SuperNet is a fast growing card network brand allowing cardholders to spend at general everyday merchants but also at Cannabis related merchants. SuperNet was developed as one of the first payment processors to allow the use of their technology for the Cannabis industry.
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming September 26, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ("Enochian" or the "Company") ENOB securities between January 17, 2018 and June 27, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), including common stock issued by Enochian in a private placement offering on or about February 16, 2018.
Scott Greiper Of Viridian Capital Advisors Leads Panel At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Scott Greiper, Founder and President of Viridian Capital Advisors, was a guest speaker at The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this past week. Viridian Capital Advisors was one of the earliest forms of its kind to offer institutional financial and strategic advice in the legal cannabis sector. Today Viridian Capital Advisors offers investment services, strategic advisory and more.
2 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold For 10 Years
These stocks could handsomely reward investors given enough time.
'We Do Not View This As Proprietary Trading,' Coinbase Responds To Report On $100M Transaction
It looks like the Wall Street Journal and Coinbase Global Inc COIN are misunderstanding each other. The journal published an alleged account of the exchange’s trading activities earlier this year and claims it amounts to proprietary trading. Coinbase responded in a blog post saying that is incorrect. What happened:...
Trump-Linked SPAC Faces Another Setback As Private Investors Withdraw $138.5M Commitment: Is The Deal At Risk?
Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, the special purpose acquisition company that was set to merge with Donald Trump’s media company behind the Truth Social platform, is struggling to complete the deal and is now facing another setback. What Happened: Digital World announced in an 8-K filing with the SEC...
Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?
Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
Stripe Makes USDC Payments Available For Remote Workers In 110 Countries
The reality of modern workers has been indelibly changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are some signs some workers are returning to the office: Kastle Systems' recent report showed 46.6% of workers went to offices in Manhattan, based on electronic key usage in commercial properties during the week following Labor Day.
Looking For An Entry To Trade Semiconductors Bearish? This ETF Offers 3X Leverage
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares SOXS was flying higher during Friday's session after gapping up to start Thursday’s trading day and rallying 6.37% off the open. The semiconductor sector recently suffered a downturn that took shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA down...
How To Hedge Against Stock Market Losses In Your IRA
These are difficult times for investors. Inflation is like a runaway freight train and COVID-19’s aftereffects are still creating supply chain problems. In response to these trends, the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates with a frequency that hasn’t been seen in decades. If all of this is killing the value of your IRA, maybe it’s time to diversify some of it into precious metals through a Gold IRA from Red Rock Secured.
If You Invested $1,000 In Ethereum Classic, Dogecoin And Ripple (XRP) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 60.82%, 61.40% and 54.17% since the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020.
Ethereum Token Issuance Plunges 95% After Proof of Stake Merge, Latest Data Reveals
ETH token issuance is down to 0.2% following PoS merge. Ethereum remains deflationary despite the token supply reduction. Ether is currently trading at $1,327 amid a prolonged market correction. Ethereum's annual token supply is down to 0.2% following the merge, according to data from ultrasound.money. Before the transition, the margin...
FedEx's Return On Capital Employed Overview
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q1, FedEx FDX earned $875.00 million, a 56.81% increase from the preceding quarter. FedEx's sales decreased to $23.24 billion, a 4.72% change since Q4. In Q4, FedEx brought in $24.39 billion in sales but only earned $558.00 million. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital Employed...
