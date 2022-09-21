Washington and Stanford proved to be one of those classic Pac-12 after-dark games. That’s because there was a post-midnight sci-fi vibe directly over Husky Stadium. If you’re a college football fan, you might’ve missed this moment. After all, Stanford and Washington kicked off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. So you’re forgiven if you already were asleep when a mysterious drone forced officials to pause the game action in the fourth quarter.

