Read full article on original website
Related
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: New Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales This Week
FOUR20 is opening its first Ontario location with a retail shop based in Kitchener. The Toronto-based company has also built an education platform for its employees that will be implemented in all new locations. The platform includes education on the latest product innovations and critical cannabis knowledge to ensure customers receive the best shopping experience in-store.
EXCLUSIVE: Some Cities Are Inadvertently Supporting Illicit Cannabis Sales, According To New Report
Leafly LFLY, the leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, released a first-of-its-kind report detailing the unintended and harmful consequences that occur when local municipalities choose to opt out of legal and regulated cannabis sales. The report, developed in partnership with Whitney Economics, a global leader in cannabis and hemp...
Be Flexible And Get A Supportive Equity Partner — Altmore Capital Co-Founder Advises Companies At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Since 2017, Altmore Capital seems to have been providing that much-needed specialty finance focused exclusively on the U.S. cannabis industry. The company provides flexible financing options to both its plant-touching and ancillary partners. As the global legal cannabis market was valued at $17.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to...
Leading Consumer Credit Card SuperNet Joins The Stage At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference
Michael Tsang, CEO of SuperNet, was a guest speaker at The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this past week. SuperNet is a fast growing card network brand allowing cardholders to spend at general everyday merchants but also at Cannabis related merchants. SuperNet was developed as one of the first payment processors to allow the use of their technology for the Cannabis industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Accelerating The Growth of Global Cannabis
Benzinga Cannabis Insider is a bi-weekly podcast focused on marijuana and all things weed, CBD, hemp, and psychedelics. Hosts include Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse. Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews!
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Marijuana And Antidepressants: What You Need To Know Before Mixing Them
You don't need a study to recognize that mood elevation is one of the prime reasons people consume marijuana. It is, after all, called “getting high.” Still, studies do exist, such as one in the journal Depression and Anxiety that notes that easing anxiety is among the top five symptoms for which people in North America use medical marijuana.
Kevin Mclaughlin of Centri Business Consulting Hosts Panel To Discuss The International Momentum For Medical Cannabis At the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Kevin Mclaughlin, managing director of Cannabis at Centri Business Consulting LLC, was a moderator of a 3-member panel at The Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference in Chicago. Centri provides its customers with finance and accounting consulting services but also expertise needed to meet their reporting demands. The company’s areas of expertise include financial reporting, internal controls, valuation services, technical accounting research, and CFO advisory services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scott Greiper Of Viridian Capital Advisors Leads Panel At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Scott Greiper, Founder and President of Viridian Capital Advisors, was a guest speaker at The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this past week. Viridian Capital Advisors was one of the earliest forms of its kind to offer institutional financial and strategic advice in the legal cannabis sector. Today Viridian Capital Advisors offers investment services, strategic advisory and more.
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of BRP Group (BRP) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") BRP complied with federal securities laws. On September 13, 2022, NINGI Research issued a report alleging that BRP Group "has doctored its organic growth rate to beat analysts' estimates" and mislead investors "by presenting inorganic revenue as organic revenue through a self-proclaimed separate agreement with an affiliate." Following this report, the Company's stock price dropped.
Marijuana Stock Movers For September 22, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.24. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 13.93% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 10.03% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.58% at $0.38. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.57% at $2.32. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down...
NYC-Based Leading Law Firm Zuber Lawler Leads Panel At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Jon Purow, Counsel at Zuber Lawler LLP, was a moderator at The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this past week. Zuber Lawler focuses on M&A, finance deals, IPOs, intellectual property; antitrust, data privacy, FDA, anti-corruption, litigation and more. They serve prestigious clients across the United States spanning a variety of industries including crypto, metaverse, virtual reality and legalized cannabis.
'We Do Not View This As Proprietary Trading,' Coinbase Responds To Report On $100M Transaction
It looks like the Wall Street Journal and Coinbase Global Inc COIN are misunderstanding each other. The journal published an alleged account of the exchange’s trading activities earlier this year and claims it amounts to proprietary trading. Coinbase responded in a blog post saying that is incorrect. What happened:...
Benzinga
Cannabis Trade Association IICGA Presents At This Year's Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference
Scott Redman, the President and founder of Illinois Independent Craft Growers Association (IICGA,) was a guest speaker at The Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference earlier this month. IICGA is the trade association for Illinois' independent craft grow licensees. IICGA's mission is to promote the independent craft growers in Illinois, provide education,...
Two Psychedelics Companies Will Study Effects Of Natural Psilocybin And MDMA In Healthy Volunteers
Health Canada receives applications concerning clinical trials on a regular basis. This time, the licensed producer of natural EU-GMP psilocybin and MDMA Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF together with ATMA Journey Centers say they intend to submit a Phase I clinical trial application (CTA) to document the safety of Optimi’s natural psilocybin biomass and MDMA in healthy patients.
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
Benzinga
TILT Holdings CEO Joins Panel At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago
Gary Santo, CEO of TILT Holdings Inc. TLLTF, was a guest speaker at The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this past week. TILT owns and operates leading businesses in the cannabis space including Jupiter Research LLC, Commonwealth Alternative Care LLC, Standard Farms LLC throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and Massachusetts. Watch...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of WalkMe Ltd. - WKME
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of WalkMe Ltd. ("WalkMe" or the "Company") WKME. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether WalkMe and certain of...
Canadian Cannabis Sales Continued To Increase In July, Here's Why
Recently, Statistics Canada released July retail cannabis sales for the country. The reports showed that marijuana sales increased from June by 4.5% to C$394.8M. "The month was longer by 3.3%. June was revised from C$377.5 million to C$377.9 million. Sales rose 17.8% from a year earlier, down from June's 23.2% growth rate," states the report.
More Tears Are Coming For Investors Holding Risk Assets, Chief Investment Officer At Major Asset Manager Says
On Wednesday, the Fed raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months. What Happened: Scott Minerd, founding managing partner, chairman, and global CIO of Guggenheim Partners appeared on CNBC’s ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the Fed’s rate hike decision and how Fed policy will impact the direction of the market.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
87K+
Followers
168K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0