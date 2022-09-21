ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaks, VA

Police find man’s body off bank of Southwest Virginia river

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQ1pJ_0i4QBzsM00

UPDATE: Police on Thursday identified the deceased as Joseph Harold Belcher, 47, of Breaks, Virginia. Investigators do not suspect foul play, and the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia following a local examination.

The case remains under investigation.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities on Wednesday announced they found the remains of a man on a bank of the Levisa River.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Week in Review

A release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) revealed that deputies responded to the scene near Six and Twenty-Mile Branch just west of Grundy at 7:30 a.m.

Investigators say there are no signs of foul play, and the investigation is ongoing. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations continues to assist.

Fentanyl suspected as overdose clusters continue

While police say they have identified the body, the man’s name is withheld until his family is notified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
wymt.com

Body found in Buchanan County, Virginia identified

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man found dead near Grundy. Officers say the person is Joseph Harold Belcher, 47, of Breaks, Virginia. Deputies say foul play is not suspected. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
q95fm.net

One Person Killed, Another In The Hospital Following Shooting In Wooten Community

On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:40 A.M, Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a 911 call in reference to a shooting on Leeco Road, in the Wooton Community of Leslie County. Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and investigated. Preliminary investigation indicated that a domestic disturbance...
WOOTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grundy, VA
County
Buchanan County, VA
City
Breaks, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Buchanan County, VA
Crime & Safety
thelevisalazer.com

INFANT OD’S: TWO EAST KY WOMEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER INFANT, TODDLER TEST POSITIVE FOR METH

DESPICABLE MOTHER NUMBER ONE: LAVANNA TACKETT, 28, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A Johnson County, KY. woman was arrested last week by law enforcement authorities after her very young infant tested positive for methamphetamine. According to the arrest report, Social Services had been investigating a report that Lavanna Tackett, 28, of Paintsville,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

Man arrested after fleeing authorities on ATV

MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday for several traffic violations relating to the illegal operation of an ATV. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Friday, September 23, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman were patrolling the South Man area of Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Tennessee Lookout

Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive

A Sullivan County toddler whose disappearance more than two years ago drew international attention was “tightly wound” in a blanket and aluminum foil, placed in a trash bag and stuffed — alive — inside a trash can, testimony Friday revealed. Testimony in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday revealed 18-month-old Evelyn Boswell suffocated inside a trash […] The post Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. abduction, assault suspect arrested in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted on abduction and other charges out of Bristol, Virginia was arrested Tuesday in Johnson City, according to police. The Johnson City Police Department says officers arrested Terrance Boings around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a tip that he was staying in the 500 Block of Orleans Street. Boings […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Virginia#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
wymt.com

One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Leslie County. Troopers said they were called to a shooting on Leeco Road in the Wooton Community early Monday morning. Once they arrived at the scene, they said a “domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
WVNS

First female K-9 officer at Beckley P.D.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 23, 2022, Beckley Police Department announced the addition of their newest K-9 officer. Patrolman Birchfield and her K-9 partner, Gabo, received their qualifying certificates with the West Virginia Police Canine Association. More than 200hrs of training and instruction go into obtaining the certification and Ptl. Birchfield passed the written […]
BECKLEY, WV
993thex.com

Fugitive out of Bristol, Virginia taken into custody

A man wanted in Bristol, Virginia was taken into custody in Johnson City on Tuesday, and charged with being a fugitive from justice. According to a report, Terrence Boings was taken into custody after a tip was received regarding him at a residence on Orleans Street. Boings reportedly had outstanding...
BRISTOL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

Beckley Travel Plaza closed following a fire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Travel Plaza on I-77 is closed following a fire. According to David Wriston, Fire Chief of the Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started as a grease fire in Burger King. Employees called 911 and evacuated. Wriston said the fire was contained within 30 minutes. Bradley Prosperity Volunteer […]
BECKLEY, WV
WKRN News 2

Judge denies Megan Boswell’s request for different attorney

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter, attempted to part ways with her public-appointed defense attorney Brad Sproles during a court hearing on Friday, Sept. 23. A News Channel 11 crew was in the courtroom when Boswell told Judge James Goodwin the request came due to […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Three Individuals Arrested On Drug-Related Charges In Flat Gap

Three individuals were arrested on drug trafficking charges after officials received a tip concerning the shipment of a large quantity of drugs. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home of 53-year-old Timothy Mormon, in Flat Gap, with a warrant. Mormon allegedly saw the officers as they approached his door and proceeded to flee into the house in what is believed to have been an attempt to dispose of drugs.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man charged with murder in Pike County, Kentucky shooting

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing murder charges after another man was shot and killed in Pike County, Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, investigators were called to a home on Caney Drive around 6:42 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022, where they found a man had been shot. Authorities say the man, identified […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Community shaken up after deadly shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Other than the rush of traffic and roosters crowing, people like Jeff Kiser will tell you Caney Drive in Pike County is a peaceful area where everyone knows each other. “Everybody was so good to everybody, everybody took care of everybody,” Kiser said. “You needed...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WDTV

Couple facing charges after body found in Mullens

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - A married couple is facing charges after a dead body was found in Wyoming County last week. According to a criminal complaint, Wallace and Penny Biggs left a man unconscious after he used heroin. The man has been identified as Jason Goad of Mullens, W.Va. Goad...
MULLENS, WV
WSAZ

Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in eastern Ky.

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man has been charged with murder after shooting and killing another man Monday, September 19. The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call Monday just after 6:40 p.m. about a shooting in Pike County. When troopers arrived at a home on Caney...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WJHL

WJHL

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy