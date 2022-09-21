Police find man’s body off bank of Southwest Virginia river

UPDATE: Police on Thursday identified the deceased as Joseph Harold Belcher, 47, of Breaks, Virginia. Investigators do not suspect foul play, and the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia following a local examination.

The case remains under investigation.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities on Wednesday announced they found the remains of a man on a bank of the Levisa River.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Week in Review

A release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) revealed that deputies responded to the scene near Six and Twenty-Mile Branch just west of Grundy at 7:30 a.m.

Investigators say there are no signs of foul play, and the investigation is ongoing. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations continues to assist.

While police say they have identified the body, the man’s name is withheld until his family is notified.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.