Pennsylvania State

Arkansas recreational marijuana measure approved for November ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas is one step closer to getting a recreational marijuana program after a written decision by the state Supreme Court said it will allow the ballot measure to be placed on the upcoming November ballot. This comes after a back-and-forth dispute all summer between the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar exceeds expected attendance

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar was an overwhelming success, according to the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance (MCPA), which hosted the state’s first medical cannabis patient seminar on Monday. Hundreds of patients, caregivers, practitioners, dispensaries, cultivators, and advocates packed Oxford’s Hampton Inn Conference Center,...
OXFORD, MS
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ADH offering free flu clinics

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health will once again offer free flu shot clinics at its local health units and schools. The clinics begin Monday, Sept. 26, according to a Friday news release from the ADH. The Craighead County Health Unit, 611 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro,...
JONESBORO, AR
