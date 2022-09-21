ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Malina Moye Launches New Guitar Collection

By Raquelle Harris
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Malina Moye has released a limited-edition guitar collection featuring a hand-drawn image of her created by world-renowned artist Philippe Druillet.

Moye’s last album, 2018’s Bad As I Wanna Be, spent two weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Blues chart. It featured the inspirational single “Enough,” which sparked the 2019 social media campaign #IAmEnough. The empowerment campaign was supported by celebrities such as gospel singer Yolanda Adams and Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockton.

With a resumé that includes projects for George Lucas and Jimi Hendrix, Druillet is best known for his prize-winning comic book series Salammbô . He is also the creator of the popular children’s television series Xcalibur on Canal+.

“I really respect Philippe,” Moye says of the pair’s collaboration. “He’s done so many incredible things in the world and for his country [France].”

Druillet’s team first approached Moye about collaborating in 2020 after witnessing a performance during her international tour. The new guitar collection’s illustration is inspired by an image of Moye taken by Mary Grace McKernan during a 2016 performance at the Starlight Bowl in Burbank, Calif.

The Moye-Druillet guitars are Fender Stratocasters that are also playable. The guitar specs include 22 jumbo frets, a modern C neck, a five-way switch, three standard pickups and a tremolo system. All 12 guitars, numbered and available in left-handed and right-handed versions, come in polar white. Also included is a custom case along with a certificate of authenticity and autographed photos signed by both of the dynamic creatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pMkM_0i4QBXM800

Additional guitars — equipped with Moye’s own line of signature strings and autographed by the lefty guitarist as well — are also being sold at MalinaMoye.com. When Moye teamed with Dean Markley Strings in 2021, she became the first Black woman to launch her own signature set of guitar strings. Moye first made herstory in 2010. When the Minneapolis native played the national anthem at the Minnesota Vikings/Dallas Cowboys game that year, she became the first African American female to play the national anthem on electric guitar at a major sporting event.

“The world has shifted,” says Moye. “You can find every type of guitar player now online and a majority of them are women,” she says. “What I can’t wait to see is more corporations seeing that and wanting to celebrate that through partnerships with women and people of color.”

A future tour and a TV role related to her rock and soul roots are on the way. But for now, Moye is coy about details. She does reveal that her new album, Dirty , will drop in March 2023. She also promises that audiences will “definitely, definitely” get to watch her rock one of the guitars from her titular collection during a future performance. And that may happen when she plays the national anthem again on December 18 during the Vikings vs. Colts game at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

“It’s important to understand your power and your worth,” she insists. “I’ve always wanted to be iconic, legendary, rare and — no matter what — be badass and make a statement. And that’s what this guitar collection does. This is something that you can play or it could be a great art piece.”

The Moye-Druillet guitar collection is exclusively sold at only three galleries in Paris: Guitar-Custom-Art.com, The New Opera and the Christian Collin Gallery. It’s also available at Malinamoye.com. Buyers can enjoy the customized experience for 3,600 euros (about the same in American dollars). Also an impassioned philanthropist, Moye notes that all proceeds from guitars purchased through her website will benefit her Drive Hope Foundation, which supports inner-city youth.

More from Billboard

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

Legends of Rock And Roll Auction Rolls Out Elvis, Jimi Hendrix Guitars

No one's gonna guarantee you can play guitar like Jimi Hendrix or Elvis Presley, but if nothing else ... ya might be able to decorate your home with the ones they strummed. The Legends of Rock and Roll auction will go down next month, and some really unique and iconic axes will be up for grabs.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mosquito

Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
MUSIC
thesource.com

CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father

Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malina Moye
Person
George Lucas
Person
Yolanda Adams
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Guitarist#Electric Guitar#Guitar Player
Rolling Stone

Glamour Meets Horror as Jesse Jo Stark Purges Inner Pain in ‘Lipstick’ Video

Jesse Jo Stark is embracing duality to the fullest extent. On the singer’s accompanying music video to her latest single — which arrives alongside her newly-released debut studio album, Doomed — she gives in to the push and pull of love and hate, serenity and storms, and highs and lows. Directed by Bethany Vargas, the “Lipstick” video splits itself between bright, white settings and haunted dark rooms as Stark purges her inner heartache. “The song is about the duality of love,” she shared in a statement. “Relieves yer pain, yet causes you more.” Whether strapped to a massive cross, blindfolded and...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL
Billboard

Songs That Kill: Top Country Murder Ballads

Country music is rich with murder ballads — emotional tales of revenge that often end in some ne’er-do-well getting the comeuppance they richly deserve, frequently at the hands of one of their victims or someone acting on their behalf. The latest entry in the legacy is HARDY’s searing...
MUSIC
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Announces Pokémon-Themed Single ‘Celestial’… And Unveils a Squirtle Tattoo

Ed Sheeran has announced the release of his new Pokémon-themed single “Celestial” next week, admitting he’s a longtime fan of the franchise. The song will be accompanied by a music video illustrated by the video game’s animators when it’s released on Sept. 29. “I met the people from Pokémon when I was traveling in Japan, and we joked about me writing a song for them,” Sheeran wrote in an Instagram Reel. “But now here we are. ‘Celestial’ comes out next Thursday, and the video is insanely amazing, animated by the incredible people at Pokémon.” Sheeran also debuted a new tattoo Thursday on...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Dess Dior Drops Off "Raw" EP

Hoping to make an imprint this New Music Friday (September 23) is Dess Dior who is dropping off an EP. The St. Louis-born, Savannah-bred rapper has been easing her way into the femcee limelight in recent years, but Dess is no stranger to making music. When she was just a teen, Dess and her best friend Jayda Cheaves were testing out their skills by forming a group, and later, Dess's father encouraged her to take music more seriously.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Brian Wilson Calls Beach Boys Music “One Big Song”

When you hear the Beach Boys, the name probably conjures to mind tunes like “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Surfer Girl,” and “Surfin U.S.A.” They are a rock band that explores themes of adolescence while incorporating psychedelia with strong harmonies that have become their calling card. Looking at much of the band’s music, founding member Brian Wilson says the Beach Boys had been doing the same song for a while.
MUSIC
Billboard

Mariah Angeliq Shares Her Mentoring Style for Emerging Artists in the ‘Challenging’ Music Industry

Mariah Angeliq’s unapologetic lyrics and fierce personality have positioned her as one of Latin music’s most important female urban acts. But the Miami-based artist has come a long way since the release of her debut single “Blah” in 2018.  “I feel that I’ve grown spiritually, mentally, emotionally, and I’ve overcome so many obstacles not only in my career but as a person,” she tells Billboard. “I know more now of what I want in life than I ever did before, and I’m just ready to take over the world.”  Throughout her blossoming career, the half-Cuban, half-Puerto Rican artist has already charted on...
MUSIC
Billboard

Questlove Is Executive Producing a Documentary on Music Producer J Dilla

Academy Award-winning director and Roots drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson is back with another documentary. With critically acclaimed Summer of Soul under his belt, Questlove will executive produce Dilla Time, about the life and influence of the late music producer, James Dewitt Yancey, aka J Dilla. “Explaining musical genius is my mission. To be able to tell the world about the musician that had the most influence on me is a dream come true,” Questlove said in a statement. “Not just on me, but on an entire generation of musicians that everyone knows and loves. J Dilla was our teacher. And what...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Stryper’s Michael Sweet Talks Health & Longevity in ‘Behind the Setlist’ Podcast

Nearly four decades after co-founding metal band Stryper, Michael Sweet isn’t letting his health get in the way of longevity. Ahead of Stryper’s upcoming album, The Final Battle, out Oct. 21 via Frontiers Music Srl, the singer and guitarist tells the Behind the Setlist podcast he and guitarist Oz Fox are in good health following recent surgeries — brain surgery for Fox and eye surgery for Sweet.  “Oz is great,” Sweet tells the Behind the Setlist podcast while wearing sunglasses following a third eye surgery. Sweet could be seen wearing an eye patch in the video for the new song “Transgressor”...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Gravy Announces New Album With Single "C'est La Vie"

Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri, introduced himself to the music scene in 2016 and has undoubtedly gotten better over time. Born in Rochester, Minnesota, the rapper is equipped with an unmatched swagger and style that keeps his fanbase coming back for more. Yesterday (September 23), the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Meet the Artists Performing at the Billboard Latin Music Week Opening Showcase

The first day of Billboard Latin Music Week, on Sept. 26, will close with a bang. The opening showcase, presented by AP Global Music and powered by EMM, will feature performances by up-and-coming Latin urban acts such as Joonti, Bernier, Gonza and Venesti. The intimate show is set to take place at the Faena Theater in Miami on Monday from 9:30-11:30 p.m. (local time). The AP Global Music showcase is the first of a packed lineup of events including superstar concerts by Camilo, Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Ozuna and Mariah Angeliq. BRESH will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s artistic neighborhood of Wynwood. The 32nd edition of...
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy