Taunton Man To Serve 37 Months on Gun Charge
A Taunton Man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The U.S Attorney's Office says 30-year old Jerrod Lee appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Boston and was sentenced by Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man sentenced to prison in Boston on firearm and ammunition charges
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. According to the Department of Justice, Jerrod Lee, 30, of Taunton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lee was indicted in October 2020 with co-defendant Ronney Fullard. In December 2021, Lee pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
whdh.com
Police arrest rideshare driver linked to 5 other incidents
BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Police and Milton Police arrested 43-year-old William Mancortes of Hyde Park this morning pursuant to five outstanding warrants for incidents dating back to 2017. Mancortes, who law enforcement sources confirm was a rideshare driver, had warrants issued out of Boston Municipal Court for...
ABC6.com
Providence police see rise in fentanyl on city’s streets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It may look like candy, but just one pill of what’s being called ‘rainbow fentanyl‘, can be deadly. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration recently put out a warning about the emergence of this new colorful drug that’s being seen across the country.
wgan.com
Man wanted for murder in Massachusetts arrested by Bangor police
Bangor police arrested a suspect in an attempted murder in Massachusetts. Police stopped the vehicle being driven by 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd of LaGrange on Friday afternoon. Lloyd was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts for Attempted Murder related to a domestic violence incident there. Police searched Lloyd’s vehicle...
Chief: 3 Massachusetts officers had inappropriate relationships with girl who later died by suicide
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three Stoughton, Massachusetts police officers who have since resigned from their roles with the department engaged in inappropriate relationships with a teenage girl who died by suicide years later, the town’s police chief said. According to WFXT-TV, Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra on Friday announced...
Police investigating vandalism at Fall River veterans park
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Fall River are investigating an act of vandalism at Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park across from a war memorial. The vandalism happened sometime between Sunday and Monday, according to Fall River Deputy Chief of Police Barden Castro. The vandal tagged the pavement underneath a bench with black spray paint. The […]
country1025.com
Police In Massachusetts Arrest Man… For Wedding Proposal
Before you get outraged by that headline – read on – it’s a good thing!. The events were chronicled on the Whitman Police Department’s Facebook page. I’ll share what was written, and creatively written with lots of heart and humor I must add, in just a sec. Before I copy/paste that I just want to say THANK YOU to the Whitman Police Department. This isn’t something you see every day. It’s not something we should see every day. And actually they make it clear that this is a “one-and-done” situation. DO NOT flood them (or any police department) with copycat requests. Now, back to the thank you. Seeing this humanity and connection is fantastic. And to Wayne & Kristen, congratulations! On the proposal… and on the happy tears you gave me and hopefully more people so I’m not happy tear-ing alone. Alright… on to the copy/paste. This is all from the Whitman Police Department from their Facebook page from here on out! (Video of the proposal is below the description from the PD.)
Man found dead in former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified
The deaths of that man and former Mayor Susan Menard were both found to be medical in nature.
whdh.com
Suspicious death of 26-year-old woman under investigation in Taunton
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement in Bristol County are actively investigating an apparent suspicious death in the City of Taunton, according to officials. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said an active investigation has been underway ever since local police were first called to an apartment at 52 Tremont Street around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
newbedfordguide.com
New York woman pleads guilty to trafficking Fentanyl into Massachusetts
“A New York woman pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2022 in federal court in Boston in connection with trafficking five kilograms of fentanyl. Shanese DeJesus, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more fentanyl. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for Dec. 15, 2022. DeJesus was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 5, 2022.
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
ABC6.com
West Greenwich man facing federal gun charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A West Greenwich man is facing federal gun charges. Walter Garbecki, 37, is facing federal charges of possession of firearms by a felon and receiving/possessing of firearm silencers not registered. According to prosecutors, Garbecki was associated with the purchases of at least seven firearm parts...
whdh.com
Stabbing death under investigation in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement on the Cape are investigating a stabbing in Falmouth that left a man dead Thursday evening. According to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, the incident happened outside of 250 Davisville Road shortly before 6:30 p.m., where authorities believe some kind of altercation occurred on the street, leading to the fatal stabbing.
whdh.com
Woman accused in January death of Boston Police officer appears in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend and killing him was back in court on Thursday. Defense attorneys for Karen Read asked a judge in Dedham to have evidence in the case preserved for independent, forensic testing. Read has pled not guilty...
Officers find stolen items inside Portsmouth man’s home
Police arrested a Portsmouth man Wednesday after several items reported stolen were found inside his home.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating early morning shooting that left one injured
One person was sent to the hospital early this morning after being shot in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Fall River Police Department received notification from Saint Anne’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim had walked into their emergency department. Officer Lindsey...
Ex-State Street VP charged in string of ‘vicious’ rapes gets bail reduced by $700K
BOSTON — An alleged serial rapist who was fired from his job as vice president of State Street following his arrest faced a judge Thursday and got his bail reduced from $1 million to $300,000. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is accused of raping two teenage girls and two...
TODAY.com
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
ABC6.com
Police find missing man with dementia in Central Falls safely
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Central Falls police said that they found the man who went missing Saturday safely. Police said that 63-year-old Juan Garcia was had last been seen walking in the Washington Street area early in the day. Garcia stands about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about...
