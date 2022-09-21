ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1420 WBSM

Taunton Man To Serve 37 Months on Gun Charge

A Taunton Man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The U.S Attorney's Office says 30-year old Jerrod Lee appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Boston and was sentenced by Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sentenced to prison in Boston on firearm and ammunition charges

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. According to the Department of Justice, Jerrod Lee, 30, of Taunton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lee was indicted in October 2020 with co-defendant Ronney Fullard. In December 2021, Lee pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
TAUNTON, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest rideshare driver linked to 5 other incidents

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Police and Milton Police arrested 43-year-old William Mancortes of Hyde Park this morning pursuant to five outstanding warrants for incidents dating back to 2017. Mancortes, who law enforcement sources confirm was a rideshare driver, had warrants issued out of Boston Municipal Court for...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Providence police see rise in fentanyl on city’s streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It may look like candy, but just one pill of what’s being called ‘rainbow fentanyl‘, can be deadly. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration recently put out a warning about the emergence of this new colorful drug that’s being seen across the country.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wgan.com

Man wanted for murder in Massachusetts arrested by Bangor police

Bangor police arrested a suspect in an attempted murder in Massachusetts. Police stopped the vehicle being driven by 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd of LaGrange on Friday afternoon. Lloyd was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts for Attempted Murder related to a domestic violence incident there. Police searched Lloyd’s vehicle...
BANGOR, ME
WPRI 12 News

Police investigating vandalism at Fall River veterans park

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Fall River are investigating an act of vandalism at Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park across from a war memorial. The vandalism happened sometime between Sunday and Monday, according to Fall River Deputy Chief of Police Barden Castro. The vandal tagged the pavement underneath a bench with black spray paint. The […]
FALL RIVER, MA
country1025.com

Police In Massachusetts Arrest Man… For Wedding Proposal

Before you get outraged by that headline – read on – it’s a good thing!. The events were chronicled on the Whitman Police Department’s Facebook page. I’ll share what was written, and creatively written with lots of heart and humor I must add, in just a sec. Before I copy/paste that I just want to say THANK YOU to the Whitman Police Department. This isn’t something you see every day. It’s not something we should see every day. And actually they make it clear that this is a “one-and-done” situation. DO NOT flood them (or any police department) with copycat requests. Now, back to the thank you. Seeing this humanity and connection is fantastic. And to Wayne & Kristen, congratulations! On the proposal… and on the happy tears you gave me and hopefully more people so I’m not happy tear-ing alone. Alright… on to the copy/paste. This is all from the Whitman Police Department from their Facebook page from here on out! (Video of the proposal is below the description from the PD.)
WHITMAN, MA
whdh.com

Suspicious death of 26-year-old woman under investigation in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement in Bristol County are actively investigating an apparent suspicious death in the City of Taunton, according to officials. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said an active investigation has been underway ever since local police were first called to an apartment at 52 Tremont Street around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
TAUNTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New York woman pleads guilty to trafficking Fentanyl into Massachusetts

“A New York woman pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2022 in federal court in Boston in connection with trafficking five kilograms of fentanyl. Shanese DeJesus, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more fentanyl. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for Dec. 15, 2022. DeJesus was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 5, 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

West Greenwich man facing federal gun charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A West Greenwich man is facing federal gun charges. Walter Garbecki, 37, is facing federal charges of possession of firearms by a felon and receiving/possessing of firearm silencers not registered. According to prosecutors, Garbecki was associated with the purchases of at least seven firearm parts...
WEST GREENWICH, RI
whdh.com

Stabbing death under investigation in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement on the Cape are investigating a stabbing in Falmouth that left a man dead Thursday evening. According to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, the incident happened outside of 250 Davisville Road shortly before 6:30 p.m., where authorities believe some kind of altercation occurred on the street, leading to the fatal stabbing.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating early morning shooting that left one injured

One person was sent to the hospital early this morning after being shot in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Fall River Police Department received notification from Saint Anne’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim had walked into their emergency department. Officer Lindsey...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Police find missing man with dementia in Central Falls safely

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Central Falls police said that they found the man who went missing Saturday safely. Police said that 63-year-old Juan Garcia was had last been seen walking in the Washington Street area early in the day. Garcia stands about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI

