ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

United Parcel Service Whale Trades For September 23

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Does It Even Make Sense To Own Stocks With Treasury Yields At 4%?

With the stock market taking a new downturn since August, many people are beginning to reconsider whether owning stocks continues to be a profitable endeavor. The S&P 500 broke the 3,900 limit after hours on Friday, and the index is trading at 3,757 midday Thursday, causing investors around the globe to wonder: does it even pay to own equities anymore?
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Cvna#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cvna Put Trade Bearish
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Energy Transfer

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Energy Transfer ET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For September 22, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.24. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 13.93% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 10.03% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.58% at $0.38. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.57% at $2.32. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pets
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ONE Gas

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ONE Gas OGS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $87.75 versus the current price of ONE Gas at $78.97, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares rose 18.5% to $7.43 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Vertical Aerospace's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. United...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Etsy's Recent Short Interest

Etsy's ETSY short percent of float has fallen 12.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.55 million shares sold short, which is 11.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Callon Petroleum

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Callon Petroleum CPE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday, 5 companies hit new 52-week highs. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Hainan Manaslu Acq HMAC. Avenue Therapeutics ATXI's stock made the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. GGG has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 21 cents ($0.21) per common share, payable on Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 17, 2022. The Company has approximately 169.3 million shares outstanding. ABOUT GRACO. Graco...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?

Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About NextEra Energy Partners

Within the last quarter, NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $83.67 versus the current price of NextEra Energy Partners at $79.8, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Scott Greiper Of Viridian Capital Advisors Leads Panel At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Scott Greiper, Founder and President of Viridian Capital Advisors, was a guest speaker at The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this past week. Viridian Capital Advisors was one of the earliest forms of its kind to offer institutional financial and strategic advice in the legal cannabis sector. Today Viridian Capital Advisors offers investment services, strategic advisory and more.
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Shoe Carnival Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Company to Pay Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share. Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL (the "Company"), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
87K+
Followers
168K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy