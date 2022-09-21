Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Leads Bitcoin, Ethereum Into The Weekend: What's Going To Happen Next?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was showing comparative strength to much of the crypto sector during Friday’s 24-hour trading session. On Friday afternoon, the Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrency was spiking up over 4% higher at one point while Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were declining about 4% and 3%, respectively. Despite the drop...
United Parcel Service Whale Trades For September 23
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
Does It Even Make Sense To Own Stocks With Treasury Yields At 4%?
With the stock market taking a new downturn since August, many people are beginning to reconsider whether owning stocks continues to be a profitable endeavor. The S&P 500 broke the 3,900 limit after hours on Friday, and the index is trading at 3,757 midday Thursday, causing investors around the globe to wonder: does it even pay to own equities anymore?
What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What Are Whales Doing With Energy Transfer
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Energy Transfer ET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Marijuana Stock Movers For September 22, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.24. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 13.93% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 10.03% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.58% at $0.38. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.57% at $2.32. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down...
2 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold For 10 Years
These stocks could handsomely reward investors given enough time.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ONE Gas
Analysts have provided the following ratings for ONE Gas OGS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $87.75 versus the current price of ONE Gas at $78.97, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares rose 18.5% to $7.43 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Vertical Aerospace's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. United...
Peering Into Etsy's Recent Short Interest
Etsy's ETSY short percent of float has fallen 12.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.55 million shares sold short, which is 11.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Are Whales Doing With Callon Petroleum
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Callon Petroleum CPE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
FedEx 'Surprisingly' Leaves Out Details On What Drove Earnings Miss, Analyst Says
FedEx Corp. FDX reported weaker-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results, with earnings of $3.44 per share on revenues of $23.2 billion. Three analysts provide their takes on the Atlanta-based logistics company and its management. Morgan Stanley. Analyst Ravi Shanker reiterated an Equal-Weight rating, while keeping the price target unchanged at $250. FedEx...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
On Friday, 5 companies hit new 52-week highs. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Hainan Manaslu Acq HMAC. Avenue Therapeutics ATXI's stock made the...
Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. GGG has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 21 cents ($0.21) per common share, payable on Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 17, 2022. The Company has approximately 169.3 million shares outstanding. ABOUT GRACO. Graco...
Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?
Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About NextEra Energy Partners
Within the last quarter, NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $83.67 versus the current price of NextEra Energy Partners at $79.8, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Scott Greiper Of Viridian Capital Advisors Leads Panel At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Scott Greiper, Founder and President of Viridian Capital Advisors, was a guest speaker at The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this past week. Viridian Capital Advisors was one of the earliest forms of its kind to offer institutional financial and strategic advice in the legal cannabis sector. Today Viridian Capital Advisors offers investment services, strategic advisory and more.
Shoe Carnival Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Company to Pay Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share. Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL (the "Company"), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share...
