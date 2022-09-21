Read full article on original website
Nicholls celebrates 50 years of KNSU!
Nicholls State University invites the community to celebrate the 50th anniversary of KVFG/KNSU. In honor of the anniversary, a special screening of its 50th Anniversary Documentary will be held tonight, Friday, September 23, at the Mary M. Danos Theater in Talbot Hall. The documentary will discuss the history of the...
The Bayou Community Foundation 10-Year Anniversary Gala Celebrates a Decade of Community Service
The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) has helped Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Grand Isle through the direst of times since the organization’s inception ten years ago. BCF will host a 10th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, November 3 to celebrate the work the foundation was able to aid the massive impacts local non-profits have had on our communities.
JA of Houma announced availability of graduate scholarships from National Association of Junior Auxiliary
The Greenville, Mississippi-based National Association of Junior Auxiliaries Inc. is accepting applications for its Graduate Scholarship Program. Applicants must be pursuing graduate-level studies for one year in fields that address the needs of children and youth. Graduate fields of study include, but are not limited to, counseling, psychology, mental development,...
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud
In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
Inmates Charged for Involvement in Recent Jail Escape
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced additional charges for three inmates involved in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was captured on Saturday following his escape. Investigators have also charged inmates Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with assisting Miles in his escape.
Two Oklahoma men arrested in Houma in connection with Homicide Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection with a Homicide investigation, which occurred in Pottawatomie County, OK. Brian Jesse Locke, 27, of Shawnee, OK, and Namer Marco Holbert, 20, of Shawnee, OK, have been arrested in Terrebonne Parish for outstanding warrants in connection with a Murder in the First-Degree investigation.
Houma woman takes Terrebonne Parish clean-up into her own hands
Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Terrebonne Parish had a major issue with litter and debris on highways and in communities. After months of traveling throughout the parish and seeing what she described as “eye-sores”, Terrebonne native Connie Bourg decided to take matters into her own hands, grabbing her at-home gardening tools to help beautify the parish. Bourg was born and raised in Terrebonne Parish with a passion for gardening and landscaping. She worked with the United States Postal Service as a Rural Carrier, retiring after 25 years with the company.
There’s a lot happening this weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!
There’s a lot happening this weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche! Here’s what’s happening in our area from Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25!. C.A.N. Open Mic Night With a Purpose | Saturday, September 24 | Courthouse Annex, 7856 Main St., Houma | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Hosted by the Community Action Network, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, and Terrebonne Children’s Advocacy Center, the free family-friendly event will showcase local talent. our local talent. In addition to an engaging afternoon of poetry and music, C.A.N. announced the open mic night will also have local vendors to support local businesses. “This will be an awesome community event and we would love for our community and family members to join us for an afternoon of community fun, relaxation, and good time at our “Open Mic with a Purpose” event,” the organization said.
“Active Shooter Hoax” hits Louisiana
An active shooter “hoax” that has hit multiple states threatening schools this past week has now hit Louisiana. St. Mary Parish Sherrif’s Office announced today they have been in contact with the Louisiana State Police regarding an “active shooter hoax” that hit the state last week and St. Mary Parish today. A call was received by the Morgan City Police Department stating that an active shooter was on Berwich High School’s second floor despite the school not having a second floor. In response, MCPD informed the Berwick Police Department of the threat against both Berwick High and Berwick Junior Schools. Thankfully, there were law enforcement officers already present at the high school when the threat was reported. “Nevertheless, the SMPSO and other law enforcement agencies have personnel checking on schools, assessing, and securing the campuses to ensure the safety of our educators and students,” SMPSO said in the release.
Man found with drugs and a rifle after causing a disturbance in Galliano
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Galliano man found with drugs after causing a disturbance involving a firearm. Hobie Gisclair, 31 of Galliano was arrested on Wednesday. On September 21, deputies responded to the area of East 103rd Street in Galliano in reference to a man...
Downtown Thibodaux Arts Walk is ready to show off area talent tonight!
Downtown Thibodaux is ready to show off all that makes them unique during their seasonal Arts Walk!. Tonight’s Art Walk features 29 artists and 4 locations with 5 live music acts for you to enjoy – along with the tried-and-true, brick-and-mortar businesses open with extended hours just for shoppers!
Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones
Slattery McCollam Farms includes 2,800 acres of sugarcane, and is located near Schriever and Thibodaux in southern Louisiana, in both Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. It’s a large farm—a land area equivalent to half of all football stadiums in the world. McCollam is in his second year of a...
TPSD to host Community Meetings to discuss future plans for community schools
Terrebonne Parish School District announced that it will host a series of Community Meetings next week to provide updates on the district’s Hurricane Ida recovery efforts and its plans for the future. Beginning Monday, September 26, TPSD will host Community Meetings for parents, and community members at the following schools:
Upcoming Small Business Forum to discuss local tax reform
Lafourche Parish Government announced a Small Business Forum in partnership with Louisiana Economic Development, the Small Business Development Center, and the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce. The forum will take place on Wednesday, October 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Larose Civic Center, located at 307 E 5th Street.
