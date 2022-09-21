ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
charlotteonthecheap.com

Fall special on cabins at new campground near Boiling Springs — $150/night, with additional discount available

Broad River Campground is a brand new 90 acre campground 4 miles from Boiling Springs, with cabins, glamping domes, and glamping tent and RV sites. The campground has a fall special for cabins — starting at $150 per night. In addition, get an additional 10% off reservations through March 31st, 2023 with code CLTcheap10. Please note that the promo is entered on the second page of the checkout procedure.
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The Best Hendersonville Apple Orchards for Apple Picking & More

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Did you know that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the USA? Or that Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in the state of North Carolina?. There are...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersville, NC
ourstate.com

On the Trail of Faith & Frescoes in West Jefferson

Start with the light. Even on an overcast day, a soft glow seems to rise from the two windows that frame The Mystery of Faith in St. Mary’s Church in West Jefferson. This is my first stop on the High Country Fresco Trail, a collection of mountain churches where artist Benjamin F. Long IV created stunning Biblical images in an intricate and now largely forgotten art form. The trail attracts pilgrims both artistic and religious — as many as 50,000 a year, at least pre-Covid — and is as important to art historians as it is to seekers of grace. But I’m not thinking about any of that. I’m thinking about the light.
WEST JEFFERSON, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here

They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Eater

12 Stops for Outstanding Cocktails in Asheville

Asheville’s affair with spirits runs all the way back to the days of moonshine and medicinal spirits — and that artful, down-to-earth approach to mixology still shines through in this mountain town’s modern-day cocktail scene. At these twelve bars, expect an emphasis on local, often foraged, ingredients, herbal liqueurs, and fun, weird flourishes that celebrate the city’s inner oddball. And keep an eye out for secret gems: many of the city’s favorite cocktail bars are tucked away in the sleepier parts of town or hidden in plain sight as speakeasies in the more boisterous sections of downtown.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Nash
Person
Andy Palmer
cityoflenoir.com

National Night Out is next month in Downtown Lenoir

The City of Lenoir Police Department will host National Night Out in Downtown Lenoir Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. National Night Out is an annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. This year's event will include live music by Darren...
LENOIR, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Manzolina’s Eatery at Harmon Field serves up an impressive menu

If you’ve been out at Harmon Field lately, you might have noticed a few changes to the concession stand. Now Manzolina’s Eatery at Harmon Field, this dining option offers a full menu seven days a week, featuring fresh-made burgers, fries, Sabrettes hot dogs, chicken fingers, a variety of salads, cheese steaks, and breakfast all day.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Room filled with orange in opposition to Highway 9 expansion

MILL SPRING – The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) held a public meeting on Thursday, September 22, to inform residents and local business owners of the proposed lane and shoulder improvements for N.C. Highway 9, and to gather public input on the proposed design. According to information provided on...
MILL SPRING, NC
country1037fm.com

Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America

As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Art#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Great Outdoors#Bama
asheville.com

Asheville Watchdog: Fox News Misstates Stats, Claiming “Asheville is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous”

Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. Fox News recently told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Fox News reports Asheville is crime-ridden, dangerous

Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31% increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10% of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Taylorsville Times

Childers wins Teen Miss NC

Trinity Childers, age 19 of Taylorsville, won Teen Miss North Carolina August 14, 2022, in Winston-Salem at the Little Miss & Teen Miss North Carolina beauty pageant. Trinity is the daughter of Travis and Jackie Childers. She is currently enrolled at Catawba Valley Community College, studying Dental Hygiene. She grew...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 09-23-22

My40/WLOS — Welcome back to another week of prep football action!. This week, the 3-2 Warriors of Erwin travel to Asheville to take on the 3-1 Cougars, with both schools trying to extend a winning streak. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 pm on My40, and kick-off is set for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION State of North Carolina, Burke County In the Superior Court, Before the Clerk NOAH'S ARK LANDING, LLC, Petitioner versus JACK HALL et al, Respondents To: Cary White Graham, Nominal Respondent TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled special proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is: CLOSURE of GROVE STREET and part of LAUREL DRIVE in the Linville Grove Park subdivision. You are required to make defense to this pleading not later than October 1st, 2022, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 19th day of September, 2022. James B. Hogan Attorney for Petitioner Starnes Aycock Law Firm 118 N. Sterling St. Morganton, N.C. 28655 (828) 437-3335 29-31e.
BURKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy