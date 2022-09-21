Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Madison County Fair kicks off this weekend, offering one-time gate fee this year
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — The Madison County Fair is happening this weekend, Sept. 23-24, at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Marshall. The doors opened at 3 p.m. Friday, with live music beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event features different craft booths, vendors and youth livestock shows. There are also...
my40.tv
Craving Greek? Pick up food at the 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival is in full swing. The festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. This is the third year the festival has operated as a drive-thru only. Patrons can choose between five Greek plates,...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Fall special on cabins at new campground near Boiling Springs — $150/night, with additional discount available
Broad River Campground is a brand new 90 acre campground 4 miles from Boiling Springs, with cabins, glamping domes, and glamping tent and RV sites. The campground has a fall special for cabins — starting at $150 per night. In addition, get an additional 10% off reservations through March 31st, 2023 with code CLTcheap10. Please note that the promo is entered on the second page of the checkout procedure.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Best Hendersonville Apple Orchards for Apple Picking & More
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Did you know that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the USA? Or that Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in the state of North Carolina?. There are...
wvtf.org
In the 1970s, a project to build new dams along the New River inspired thousands to organize
A company building the Mountain Valley Pipeline through Virginia says they expect to complete construction by 2023. This comes after years of legal disputes, and a grassroots protest movement that’s delayed the MVP several times. Nearly 50 years ago, a different major infrastructure project in southwest Virginia inspired residents,...
ourstate.com
On the Trail of Faith & Frescoes in West Jefferson
Start with the light. Even on an overcast day, a soft glow seems to rise from the two windows that frame The Mystery of Faith in St. Mary’s Church in West Jefferson. This is my first stop on the High Country Fresco Trail, a collection of mountain churches where artist Benjamin F. Long IV created stunning Biblical images in an intricate and now largely forgotten art form. The trail attracts pilgrims both artistic and religious — as many as 50,000 a year, at least pre-Covid — and is as important to art historians as it is to seekers of grace. But I’m not thinking about any of that. I’m thinking about the light.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here
They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
Eater
12 Stops for Outstanding Cocktails in Asheville
Asheville’s affair with spirits runs all the way back to the days of moonshine and medicinal spirits — and that artful, down-to-earth approach to mixology still shines through in this mountain town’s modern-day cocktail scene. At these twelve bars, expect an emphasis on local, often foraged, ingredients, herbal liqueurs, and fun, weird flourishes that celebrate the city’s inner oddball. And keep an eye out for secret gems: many of the city’s favorite cocktail bars are tucked away in the sleepier parts of town or hidden in plain sight as speakeasies in the more boisterous sections of downtown.
cityoflenoir.com
National Night Out is next month in Downtown Lenoir
The City of Lenoir Police Department will host National Night Out in Downtown Lenoir Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. National Night Out is an annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. This year's event will include live music by Darren...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Manzolina’s Eatery at Harmon Field serves up an impressive menu
If you’ve been out at Harmon Field lately, you might have noticed a few changes to the concession stand. Now Manzolina’s Eatery at Harmon Field, this dining option offers a full menu seven days a week, featuring fresh-made burgers, fries, Sabrettes hot dogs, chicken fingers, a variety of salads, cheese steaks, and breakfast all day.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Room filled with orange in opposition to Highway 9 expansion
MILL SPRING – The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) held a public meeting on Thursday, September 22, to inform residents and local business owners of the proposed lane and shoulder improvements for N.C. Highway 9, and to gather public input on the proposed design. According to information provided on...
country1037fm.com
Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America
As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
WBTV
Headed to the App State game this weekend? Use these tips to help find parking
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - With every Mountaineer win, more and more attention is brought to the Appalachian State football program. That means more people traveling to Boone to watch the games. But in a small town, parking can become scarce pretty quickly. That’s why residents say you’ve got to plan...
asheville.com
Asheville Watchdog: Fox News Misstates Stats, Claiming “Asheville is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous”
Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. Fox News recently told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
Mountain Xpress
country1037fm.com
Video:Hickory Family Captures Bear Hiding In Tree After Scare From Dog
Hey Dude! You are the apex predator here. Apparently one bear in Hickory, North Carolina forgot that he could probably take the family dog if he wanted to. A black bear was frightened into scurrying up a tree after the family dog barked at it him. Luckily for us the...
Taylorsville Times
Childers wins Teen Miss NC
Trinity Childers, age 19 of Taylorsville, won Teen Miss North Carolina August 14, 2022, in Winston-Salem at the Little Miss & Teen Miss North Carolina beauty pageant. Trinity is the daughter of Travis and Jackie Childers. She is currently enrolled at Catawba Valley Community College, studying Dental Hygiene. She grew...
WLOS.com
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 09-23-22
My40/WLOS — Welcome back to another week of prep football action!. This week, the 3-2 Warriors of Erwin travel to Asheville to take on the 3-1 Cougars, with both schools trying to extend a winning streak. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 pm on My40, and kick-off is set for...
my40.tv
Officials renew call for public's help as teen last seen in June 2021 still missing
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County officials renewed their call for help on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from the public as a teen originally reported missing more than a year ago has still not been located. Mason Beshear, now 19, was reported missing from a residence on Airport Road...
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION State of North Carolina, Burke County In the Superior Court, Before the Clerk NOAH'S ARK LANDING, LLC, Petitioner versus JACK HALL et al, Respondents To: Cary White Graham, Nominal Respondent TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled special proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is: CLOSURE of GROVE STREET and part of LAUREL DRIVE in the Linville Grove Park subdivision. You are required to make defense to this pleading not later than October 1st, 2022, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 19th day of September, 2022. James B. Hogan Attorney for Petitioner Starnes Aycock Law Firm 118 N. Sterling St. Morganton, N.C. 28655 (828) 437-3335 29-31e.
