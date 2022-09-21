Read full article on original website
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Cosplay Brings The Ultimate Diva, Uta, to Life
One Piece: Red will see the Straw Hat Pirates sporting a series of new costumes, while also introducing a brand new character to the world of the Grand Line in Uta. While the singer is billed as the Ultimate Diva, she just so happens to be the daughter of Red-Haired Shanks and has a history with the captain of the Straw Hats himself, Monkey D. Luffy. Prior to the film's worldwide release later this year, one cosplayer has brought Uta to life.
ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Goes Viral With Anya's Many Faces
One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has gone viral with fans by somehow capturing all of Anya Forger's wild faces seen in the seres so far! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the world earlier this year when the anime adaptation made its official debut, and now the series is gearing up to come back for the second half of its episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule. That means we're going to be seeing a lot more of Anya and the rest of the Forger Family soon, and more of her hilarious faces.
ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Reimagines Gon's Ultimate Transformation
Throughout Hunter x Hunter, Gon was attempting to discover secrets regarding his father while also walking the hunter's path to learn more. While Gon had some serious fights throughout the Shonen series, perhaps none hit as hard as the Chimera Ant Arc, where the hero was forced to awaken an amazing power that transformed him from a young child to a full-grown adult. Now, one cosplayer has brought Gon's transformation to life thanks to pitch-perfect cosplay.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Spotlights Froppy Ahead of Season 6
My Hero Academia is on the horizon with its new season, and that has put everyone's focus back on Class 1-A. Izuku Midoriya is leading the group as always, and the rest of his class is about to head to the battlefield. After all, a raid is about to go down on the League with its expanded forces. And ahead of its debut, Froppy is moving into the spotlight thanks to an impressive cosplay.
thedigitalfix.com
The Best anime characters of all time
Who are the best anime characters of all time? When it comes to anime series, there is no shortage of great writing. Anime has made us cry, laugh, and scream a number of times. While the stories and worlds do play a part in this medium’s overall appeal, let’s be honest, the reason we love anime the way we do is thanks to all of the memorable characters we have met over the years on our screens.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
5 Shows Like ‘Cobra Kai’ to Watch Next
As you wait to watch things unfold during Season 5 of 'Cobra Kai,' here are similar shows to keep you busy.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Crossover Sends Goku On an Adventure With Ash Ketchum
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and Akira Toriyama has watched the series turn into a classic. The shonen was a gateway to anime for millions, and of course, that means Goku holds a special place in their hearts. The same can be said for other anime legends like Ash Ketchum of Pokemon. And now, a special piece of art is bringing the two icons together.
dotesports.com
Did Apex Legends just confirm the romance of the season? New comic brings 2 characters closer than ever before
A new chapter of the Apex Legends season 14 comic has left fans delightfully confused over the state of Fuse and Bloodhound’s relationship. Released today, the new comic is part of the eight-issue series that’s provided context for Vantage’s inclusion in the Apex Games. Each season, the game’s latest legend meets the rest of the cast and has a chance to share more of their story through several brief issues.
ComicBook
Splinter Cell Remake Will Feature New Updates to Story
Ubisoft's forthcoming remake of the original Splinter Cell will seemingly be making some changes to the game's story. Announced at the end of 2021, Ubisoft confirmed that it would finally be returning to its dormant stealth-action franchise by remaking the initial game that started protagonist Sam Fisher's story. And while there is still very little that we know about this remake of Splinter Cell, it now sounds like the narrative of the game will be receiving some new changes in its redone form.
happygamer.com
The Return To Boletaria For Followers Of Demon’s Souls
Every year, enthusiasts of the Souls series join for an event called “Return to,” which is held in every game. Naturally, this implies that there will be additional invasions, messages, and summonings to capture the spirit of release. And in just two weeks, Return to Boletaria will be doing exactly that for Demon’s Souls, replete with a dress contest, a Hall of Slayers challenge, and a gift raffle.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Shows Off Android 17 and 18
Dr. Gero's creations might have ultimately been responsible for his demise, but they remained a thorn in the Z-Fighters' side throughout the Android's saga's earliest stages. While 17 and 18 were able to ultimately survive the Cell Games, they eventually found themselves allies to Goku and company throughout Dragon Ball Super. Now, two cosplayers have once again returned to the early aesthetic when it comes to the villains that have changed sides like so many other Dragon Ball villains throughout the Shonen's history.
Polygon
Now is the perfect time to read the Genshin Impact manga
Upon entering Genshin Impact’s Sumeru region, you’ll meet Collei, a new playable character. Collei is quickly revealed to have connections across the cast. A Fatui Harbinger — the title members of the Fatui leadership — named Il Dottore previously kidnaped Collei, and she befriended characters from Mondstadt such as Amber during her escape. But in-game, Genshin Impact doesn’t really explain her story, mostly having Collei add color-commentary random bouts of dialogue. To properly understand Sumeru, you’ll need to read the Genshin Impact manga.
ComicBook
One Piece Hypes Luffy's Big Dream in Emotional Crew Scene
Monkey D. Luffy has been vying to become the pirate king since One Piece's earliest stories, with the Straw Hat Captain assembling his crew in helping him to achieve this dream. While Luffy's dream remains a mystery to readers that have followed the manga for decades, the Straw Hat Pirates have finally heard what Monkey wants to achieve by gaining the crown and the reactions across the board are well worth the admission price as the Final Arc continues.
