Cape Gazette
15 POWDER HORN LANE #12516-COLONIAL EAST Mhp
15 Powder Horn Lane #12516, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971-Colonial East Mhp ~ This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with split floor plan, is located in a wonderful community convenient to everything - movies, restaurants, outlets, groceries and a water park. Better yet just a few miles from our wonderful beaches! Between 2018 and 2019, it was majorly renovated to include a new A-frame roof, gutters, vinyl siding, skirting, insulation, vapor barrier, new PEX plumbing, toilets, bathroom fixtures, and electric panel box. Also replaced the water heater, the furnace and installed a 3 ton Carrier AC unit. Add to that the gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Did I mention all new windows and doors ? The primary bedroom includes an en-suite bath and walk in-closet. Beside the kitchen is a dining room, plus there is a living room and additional area that could be used as a den or office. There is also a stick-built shed that matches the house. What are you waiting for - come see this home and make it yours.
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE-9/24-1:30-3:30PM-PRICE REDUCED~26483 MOUNT JOY RD-MILLSBORO
26483 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Renovated inside and out. Are you looking for a move in ready home that has had all the updates to look visually appealing, but also has all brand-new major systems? Look no further then this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on over 1/2 acre. High ceilings, open floor plan, new windows bring in extra lighting and more. Modern kitchen boast stainless steel appliances, all new cabinets and fixtures, large island for prep, and all open to the dining room and living room for the chef to be included while entertaining. Stick built 2 car insulated garage offers its own electric service. The following are all new roof, gutters, septic, drywall, electric, plumbing, new insulation and vapor barrier in the crawl space. Home has received its class C Certification. Beautifully landscaped, 10 X 20 front porch, private back porch overlooks the tree lined back yard, and more. Schedule your appointment today to view or stop by the Open House this Saturday!
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCED~17662 FIELDSTONE AVE-BROOKSTONE TRACE
17662 Fieldstone Avenue, Milford, DE 19963 - Brookstone Trace - Beautiful townhome has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you to move right in. The first floor offers garage access and an unfinished flex space that can be used for storage or finished and used as an additional living area. Head up the stairs to the second floor where you will find the kitchen, living room, and dining area with a view of the pond in the common area. You have the option to add a deck off the dining area to enjoy the outdoors! A half bath off the living room offers convenience to both you and your guests. Upstairs, you will find the primary bedroom suite with private full bath and walk in closet. Laundry area and 2 other bedrooms complete this floor with a shared full bath in the hallway. This home is in excellent condition and is a must see.
Cape Gazette
Pettyjohn and Kunsman Store added to 1910 Rehoboth miniature village
The Pettyjohn and Kunsman Store, third block, north side of Rehoboth Avenue, as it was in the early 1900s, has been newly mounted on Paul Lovett’s diorama of railroad-era Rehoboth Avenue. The structure’s history spans more than 150 years. The building was pictured and occupants identified in the...
Cape Gazette
Tunnel To Towers 3.43 is best experienced in person
The Tunnel to Towers 3.43-mile run held Sept. 18 at Cape Henlopen State Park attracted runners and walkers, and several first responders in full gear. Mike Sewell was the overall winner, while Brittany Croll captured the women's race. John Costello won the male masters race, and Joanne Senft was the female masters winner.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth considering ban on gas-powered lawn care equipment
After months of discussion, the Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee is finalizing recommendations that would eliminate the use of gas-powered landscape equipment within city limits. The committee proposes to implement the program in phases – city-owned equipment and city contractors by Dec. 31, 2023; commercial lawn care companies by Dec. 31,...
Cape Gazette
26038 REDWING LAND #37333~MILLSBORO
26038 Redwing Lane #37333, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Rehoboth Shores Mhp ~ Welcome to the gated community of Rehoboth Shores. You could make this really cute two bedroom, two bath home with split floorplan yours, whether you are looking for a permanent residence or a summer home. Renovated with laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms, and vinyl in kitchen and bathrooms. This community has a private beach, community in-ground swimming pool, boat marina and playground.
Cape Gazette
Lewes tree group trimming focus
The Lewes Planning Commission’s Tree Ordinance Subcommittee hopes to turn a new leaf in the First Town in the First State by examining tree ordinances of other towns, and its own public one, as it grows its first set of regulations for trees on private property. Thanks in large...
Massive H2Oi Car Show With Wild Reputation Spends Weekend In Wildwood
Hundreds of cars gathered Friday, Sept. 23 in Wildwood for an annual "unsanctioned" show that attendees say will be laid back this year despite a history of chaos in other cities. Still, police are ramping up patrols. Previously held in Ocean City, MD, the H2Oi show is an unofficial event...
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents oppose restaurant in Cape state park
Editor’s note: The Cape Gazette first reported the possibility of a restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park Feb. 11, 2022. Award of the contract to LaVida Hospitality was reported June 24, 2022. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has approved the solicitation of a request for proposal...
Cape Gazette
Firefighters battle camper blaze near Lewes
Firefighters from Lewes battled a camper fire Sept. 22 that extended to a home. The blaze was reported about 3:30 p.m. on Dove Knoll Drive, east of Movies at Midway. When firefighters arrived, the camper was fully engulfed in flames in a driveway adjacent to a home. The blaze also caused damage to the homes on either side of the driveway.
There’s more to Lewes, Del. than just a ferry ride from the Jersey Shore | Travel
Mention Lewes, Delaware, and most people automatically think of the famed ferry that shuttles vacationers between this tiny town and Cape May. Like so many other travelers, I had been to Lewes – but only to get to and from the ferry. It was time to change that, and a recent three-night visit quickly showed us that this charming place is far more than just a stop on the Cape May – Lewes Ferry.
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE: The Henlopen, Unit 608 Saturday 9/24/22, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. by The Mike Kogler Team. #1 Sales Team At The Henlopen. Sweeping Ocean Views to the North Shore. Call for more information: (302) 236-7648.
OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, 9/24/22 – 10:00 am til noon. A coastal sanctuary in Rehoboth's Premier Oceanfront Condo Building located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! Rarely offered 6th floor, 2-bedroom, 2- bath unit in the Henlopen Condominium, at the north end of Rehoboth's famous boardwalk. The 1340 square feet of bright open living space offers sweeping direct ocean views to the North Shore from all living areas, balconies and bedrooms. The unit boasts a separate kitchen and 2 separate living areas, one a lounge area which can be used as an optional 3rd bedroom or flex room. The dining areas offer plenty of room to easily entertain large parties or intimate dinners. There is also a washer and dryer in the unit. The oversized master bedroom with ensuite bath offers an abundance of closet space and a private balcony with ocean views. The building provides secure access and monitoring, secured private entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, stunning rooftop pool with panoramic ocean views, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! The premier location is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. Condo fee includes Wi-Fi, cable tv service, water and sewer, trash removal, roof-top pool, indoor garage parking, and 24-hour security. The perfect year-round private beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment. Call for an appointment today!
WBOC
Pop Up Car Rally Could be Curbed
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Special event zones seem to have been successful in doing away with an unsanctioned car rally. The streets in Ocean City were busy on Friday, September 23rd, but it was more cop cars and vacationers than car enthusiasts. That's in part because of special event zones.
Cape Gazette
Menhaden fleet provides flashback in Lewes history
The sight of a menhaden fishing fleet from Omega Protein in Reedville, Va., on Sept. 19 in the Delaware Bay off Lewes Beach provided a flashback into the history of Lewes when the menhaden fishing industry dominated the area economy. Although the industry has roots as far back as the...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Lewes Man in Dover Area
UPDATED – 09/24/22 – 4pm – The Dover Police Department is cancelling the Gold Alert for Joshua Kreamer. Kreamer has been located and is safe. Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Lewes man who was last seen leaving Bayhealth Kent Campus around 6:44 Friday morning. Police say 38 year old Joshua Kreamer suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Kreamer is white, 5′ 8” and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and unknown color sweatpants.
Narrow Delaware beach highway under threat from climate change
Even on sunny days, southern Delaware’s Route 1 has been overtopped with water from tidal flooding between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. Tropical storms and even nor’easters also threaten to cut off access to the highway that runs along a thin strip of land between the ocean and the bay.
Cape Gazette
Milton unveils Mill Park wood sculptures
Mill Park in Milton was the site Sept. 17 for the unveiling of three wood-carved sculptures that will be on display for the next six weeks. The sculptures – “Gift of Hope,” “Maori Bloom” and “Gateways” – were created by Lewes artist Roy Fitzgerald and loaned to the Town of Milton. Public art displays were an initiative of the town’s economic development committee, chaired by Councilwoman Annette Babich, to draw more visitors and businesses to downtown Milton.
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in Sandy Cover on Indian River Bay
SANDY COVE ON THE INDIAN RIVER BAY - Waterfront community with marina, pool, beach, fishing pier, and easy access to the Indian River Bay and Atlantic Ocean! This nicely appointed townhouse has wonderful water and wetlands views. Lots of upgrades including luxury vinyl flooring in great room, dining room, and staircase, tile in kitchen and baths and foyer, granite counters in kitchen, custom window treatments, and more! HOA fees cover lawn care, trash removal, exterior maintenance, flood insurance, and homeowners' insurance. Walk to the community pool, launch your kayak at the community boat ramp, or spend the day relaxing at the private community beach! Park your boat in your garage and launch it at the community boat ramp! Start living the beach life toda.
Cape Gazette
John D. Pittam, loved fishing
John D. Pittam, 90, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born April 27, 1932, in Wilmington, son of the late Rev. John Pittam and Martha (Wedman) Pittam. For 32 years John worked as an electrician for Chevron (Delaware City...
