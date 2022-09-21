ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Gas leak at Webber St.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department was called to the scene of a gas line struck by workers. The line was hit in the 1900 block of Webber Street. There are no reports of injuries at this time but there is a strong smell of gas in the air, according to our reporter on scene.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Shots fired outside of Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, FL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has reported at least one shot was fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, FL. The incident took place at 1540 W Brandon Blvd. Recent reports show that there is no active shooter and no one was injured.
BRANDON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota adds new parking spaces to new Judicial Lot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 48 new public parking spaces are now available in the North West Judicial Lot in Sarasota which is adjacent to the Lynn Silvertooth judicial center. The cost is one dollar per hour at a pay station or through the Park Mobile App. The first ten minutes of parking are free.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Ian’s track shifts west and could become a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ian continues to push through the Caribbean as a tropical storm Sunday morning. While computer models still do not agree on the track by Wednesday, there are some general trends. The official cone of uncertainty, and the track in the American computer model, have shifted significantly to the west. If this trend holds, the storm would pass by the Suncoast offshore, then make landfall in the Florida Panhandle late Thursday. We would still rough seas, high winds, and potentially heavy rainfall. The European model still has the storm making landfall north of Tampa, which would be worst-case scenario for the Suncoast.
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Ian Update #3: Gulfport, Pinellas Open Tropical Storm Call Centers

In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial...
GULFPORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Ian holding 50 mph einds, track shifts to the west

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest 8 AM update shows Tropical Storm Ian continuing with 50 mph sustained winds. The storm is moving west-northwest at 12 mph with a turn to the northwest likely Sunday. Currently, the cone of uncertainty has shifted significantly to the west compared to Saturday’s projections.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

How you can prepare this weekend for Tropical Storm Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - It's time to make sure you are prepared for a big storm as all eyes remain on the tropics heading into the weekend. There are a lot of people from out-of-state who have moved to Florida in the last few years, so preparing for a tropical storm or hurricane is very new. Emergency managers in Hillsborough County said the first thing to check is where your evacuation zone is.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County road closure postponed due to inclement weather

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An upcoming road closure has been postponed due to potential inclement weather. The road closure scheduled for 51st St West at 8th Ave. Drive has now been moved to the following week starting Oct. 3 and running through Oct. 7. The project is for sanitary...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Agencies from Tampa to Suncoast honor Pinellas County Deputy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pinellas County Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed while he was on traffic duty shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night in a tragic hit-and-run. Law enforcement across the region is sharing their support for Hartwick and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the messages and tributes.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

