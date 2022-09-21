Read full article on original website
Related
Bicyclist killed in crash near Gandy Bridge
The Tampa Police Department said a bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle Saturday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Gas leak at Webber St.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department was called to the scene of a gas line struck by workers. The line was hit in the 1900 block of Webber Street. There are no reports of injuries at this time but there is a strong smell of gas in the air, according to our reporter on scene.
Mysuncoast.com
Shots fired outside of Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, FL
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has reported at least one shot was fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, FL. The incident took place at 1540 W Brandon Blvd. Recent reports show that there is no active shooter and no one was injured.
St. Pete man had BAC over 4 times legal limit during I-275 crash, FHP says
A St. Petersburg man was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday afternoon after crashing into a ditch off I-275.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa Police Investigating Deadly Vehicle Versus Bicycle Crash On Gandy
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. bicyclist traffic fatality crash in the 5100 block of Gandy Blvd. on the east side of the Gandy Bridge. Two of the three eastbound lanes of Gandy Blvd. will be closed for several
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota adds new parking spaces to new Judicial Lot
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 48 new public parking spaces are now available in the North West Judicial Lot in Sarasota which is adjacent to the Lynn Silvertooth judicial center. The cost is one dollar per hour at a pay station or through the Park Mobile App. The first ten minutes of parking are free.
Mysuncoast.com
Ian’s track shifts west and could become a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ian continues to push through the Caribbean as a tropical storm Sunday morning. While computer models still do not agree on the track by Wednesday, there are some general trends. The official cone of uncertainty, and the track in the American computer model, have shifted significantly to the west. If this trend holds, the storm would pass by the Suncoast offshore, then make landfall in the Florida Panhandle late Thursday. We would still rough seas, high winds, and potentially heavy rainfall. The European model still has the storm making landfall north of Tampa, which would be worst-case scenario for the Suncoast.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #3: Gulfport, Pinellas Open Tropical Storm Call Centers
In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Ian holding 50 mph einds, track shifts to the west
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest 8 AM update shows Tropical Storm Ian continuing with 50 mph sustained winds. The storm is moving west-northwest at 12 mph with a turn to the northwest likely Sunday. Currently, the cone of uncertainty has shifted significantly to the west compared to Saturday’s projections.
fox13news.com
How you can prepare this weekend for Tropical Storm Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - It's time to make sure you are prepared for a big storm as all eyes remain on the tropics heading into the weekend. There are a lot of people from out-of-state who have moved to Florida in the last few years, so preparing for a tropical storm or hurricane is very new. Emergency managers in Hillsborough County said the first thing to check is where your evacuation zone is.
Tampa businesses make preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
Tampa businesses are keeping a close eye on the potential for Tropical Depression Nine next week.
PHOTOS: Ambulance involved in crash near St. Pete intersection
Authorities are working to clear the scene of a crash involving an ambulance and SUV in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
87 pounds of marijuana seized in bust at Pinellas Park UPS, police say
Pinellas Park police officers seized about 87 pounds of marijuana during their investigation of packages intercepted at a local UPS, according to arrest documents released Saturday.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County road closure postponed due to inclement weather
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An upcoming road closure has been postponed due to potential inclement weather. The road closure scheduled for 51st St West at 8th Ave. Drive has now been moved to the following week starting Oct. 3 and running through Oct. 7. The project is for sanitary...
Woman fires shot during fight at Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at the Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon on Saturday.
fox13news.com
Fight at children's pizza restaurant ends with shooting in Brandon parking lot, deputies say
BRANDON, Fla. - A fight inside a Brandon Chuck E Cheese pizza restaurant spilled out into the parking lot and ended in gunfire, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said it didn't appear anyone was actually shot, but three people were injured in the mele. They were taken...
Mysuncoast.com
Agencies from Tampa to Suncoast honor Pinellas County Deputy
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pinellas County Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed while he was on traffic duty shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night in a tragic hit-and-run. Law enforcement across the region is sharing their support for Hartwick and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the messages and tributes.
Shots Fired At Brandon Chuck E. Cheese, Possible Vehicle Crash Into The Building
BRANDON, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident at the Chuck E. Cheese on Saturday in Brandon. According to the sheriff’s office Twitter account, at least one shot was fired outside of the facility located at 1540 W Brandon Blvd. Deputies
5th Avenue reopens following crash involving ambulance in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash involving a Sunstar ambulance shut down a portion of 5th Avenue in St. Petersburg, near the intersection with 34th Street North, on Thursday. It happened just before 11 a.m. Details about what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt have not been...
2 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-4 in Polk County
A stretch of Interstate 4 is closed in both directions after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck.
Comments / 4