Lexington, KY

I am not a Communist. I never thought I’d have to say those words in Lexington.

By Dan Wu
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

I am not a communist.

In my 48 years of life, 40 of them spent living in the United States, I never thought I had to utter these words. But now, as a candidate for Lexington Urban County Council at Large, I find myself in the surreal, frustrating, though perhaps not wholly unexpected position of defending myself against a charge as absurd as it is desperate.

Not long after my stronger-than-expected finish in May’s primary, someone dug through almost 10 years of my public Facebook photos and found two to use in a whisper campaign. The first is a picture of me from seven years ago in a military surplus store standing in front of the flag of the former Soviet Union. I was wearing a t-shirt featuring a cat saying “Lying,” from one of my favorite graphics novels, Saga. I had never seen a Soviet flag in real life and the juxtaposition of the flag with my shirt was just the ironic combination I wanted for a silly picture.

Candidate Dan Wu says a photo from past social media is being used as part of a whisper campaign against him.

The second is from nine years ago. I’m wearing a shirt called Video Game Revolution, an illustrated fist made up of lots of video game controllers. The picture being circulated was also cropped. What did they crop out? My legs attempting to walk on stilts. The whole picture is ridiculous and silly and the people who cropped it knew it.

But apparently two pictures was evidence enough for some that I was indeed a communist.

On the face of it, these accusations are laughable at best. But beneath it lies a virulent strain of racism and xenophobia, however subtle or subconscious. My family and I immigrated from China in the 1980s, when I was just a kid. We came to the United States to escape Communism and make a better life for ourselves here. It’s the quintessential American story. To be accused of being a Communist is downright offensive to me and my family.

This is meant to be a distraction, an attempt to reframe me, an American citizen of Chinese descent and a small business owner, as the ultimate “other,” a cold war villain. I don’t have time for this nonsense and neither do the voters of Lexington. Every day as I’m knocking on doors and talking to constituents, people want to talk about issues that really matter to them — public safety, tree canopies, bike lanes, housing, etc. Lexingtonians don’t want slander, they want substance. I have faith that our community will reject partisanship, division, and underhanded mudslinging and make the right choice on Nov. 8.

Dan Wu is a candidate for an at-large seat on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council.

Comments / 16

Gary Sundean
3d ago

political affiliation can be a very deciding thing right now because even thought Democrats try to label Republicans as being fascist the Democrat Party is behaving along the lines of socialistic and communist parties around the world, people that are truly up on current day and don't let the media guide their thinking are fully aware of this. be careful you are having to follow a difficult path.

Reply
5
Jennifer Lebewitz
3d ago

tbh, this was the kind of thing you need not write an article about. nobody was aware you took this photo until you wrote the article. now it's going to be distributed even further due to the streishand effect. sorry about it

Reply(1)
3
Jennifer Lebewitz
3d ago

pro-tip: as a political candidate dont write an article that starts with "I am not a communist" in America while saluting in front of a communist flag. this is one of the weakest attempts at deflection I've ever seen, and I constantly see Israel justify its illegal settlements

Reply
2
 

