White Sox's Mark Payton: Recalled, starting Saturday
Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Saturday against the Tigers. Payton had a brief stint with the major-league club in early September and drew a walk and scored a run during his lone game. He'll rejoin the White Sox since Luis Robert (wrist) is out for the season. Payton is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against Detroit.
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: No decision against Jays
Springs allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out six across five innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Springs held Toronto scoreless through four innings, but he allowed a pair of doubles and singles in the fifth inning to account for all of the runs against him. He managed 11 swinging strikes on only 83 total pitches and now has at least six strikeouts in five of his last seven starts. Springs has an impressive 2.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 136:30 K:BB across 126.1 frames on the campaign.
Phillies' Nick Maton: Remains out of lineup
Maton isn't starting Friday against Atlanta. Maton has lost out on some playing time recently, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Matt Vierling is starting in right field and batting ninth.
Brewers' Jake Cousins: Sent down Friday
Cousins was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Cousins was called up by the Brewers on Monday and struck out five in 3.1 scoreless innings over three appearances following his promotion. However, he'll head back to the minors after Eric Lauer (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's start against Cincinnati.
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Ready to rock
Connauton (leg) will participate in an intrasquad scrimmage Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports. Connauton was sidelined to end last season due to a leg injury. The 32-year-old defenseman is in contention for a roster spot, though he's on a two-way deal and will need to prove himself over Cam York to begin the year in the NHL.
Giants' Alex Cobb: Surrenders five runs in loss
Cobb (6-7) took the loss during Saturday's 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings. Cobb permitted just one baserunner through three innings before falling apart in the fourth, surrendering all five runs on six baserunners to fall in line for his first loss since Aug. 3. The 34-year-old has now logged two poor sports, two excellent ones and one mediocre turn through five September starts with the numbers culminating to a 3.14 ERA across 28.2 innings. Cobb carries a 3.67 ERA and 1.27 WHIP into a rematch with Arizona next weekend.
Reds' Nick Senzel: Shifts to 60-day IL
Senzel (toe) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday. The 27-year-old was ruled out for the season with a broken toe earlier this week, so it's not a surprise to see him moved to the 60-day IL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Senzel had a .231/.296/.306 slash line with five home runs, 25 RBI, 45 runs and eight stolen bases in 110 games this season, and he isn't guaranteed to open 2023 in a starting role.
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders
Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
Magic Guard Markelle Fultz Fractures Toe; Will He Miss Start of Season?
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz was hopeful to be healthy for the start of the season this year. However, once again, it appears to not be the case.
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Remains out of lineup
Diaz (shoulder) isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Diaz recently received a cortisone shot to help in his recovery from left shoulder soreness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Jonathan Aranda will start at the hot corner and lead off.
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Snaps homer drought Saturday
Pasquantino went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Mariners on Saturday. Pasquantino entered the contest with no long balls over his previous 19 games, though he had recorded a healthy .302/.400/.365 slash line during that stretch. The big first baseman snapped the homer drought in the first inning, belting a two-run shot to right field to put the Royals on the board. Pasquantino has 27 total homers between the minors (18) and majors (nine) this season after hitting 24 between High-A and Double-A last year.
Browns' Miller Forristall: Called up for Thursday's game
Forristall was elevated to Cleveland's active roster Thursday. Forristall was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers. He'll provide depth at tight end behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, taking the spot of Jesse James (biceps). The Browns can elevate Forristall for one more game after this but would have to sign him to the active roster to dress him for a third time.
Mets' Tyler Naquin: On bench Saturday
Naquin isn't in the lineup Saturday against Oakland, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Naquin is on the bench for a second consecutive game since left-hander Ken Waldichuk is starting for the Athletics. Darin Ruf will take over in right field and bat sixth.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Goes yard twice
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss against the Rays. After Teoscar Hernandez led off the second inning with a homer, Merrifield came up two batters later and crushed a solo shot of his own to tie the game at 3-3. The second baseman then crushed a two-run homer in the ninth, though the game had already gotten away from the Blue Jays by that point. Merrifield hasn't gotten a whole lot of playing time recently, though he is 5-for-14 (.357) in his last 16 plate appearances with two homers, five RBI, and four runs scored while also drawing two walks in that span.
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Likely sitting out Week 3
Poyer (foot) is not expected to play Sunday at Miami, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Poyer practiced in a limited capacity this week and appeared to be trending in the right direction, but it now appears he'll probably need to sit out at least one game as he recovers from a foot injury. With Micah Hyde (neck) on the injured reserve list, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin should start Sunday and are in for a tough test against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Grabs three hits, swipes bag
Arozarena went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored, one walk and one steal in Thursday's 10-5 victory over Toronto. Arozarena drove home Manuel Margot with a double to deep right in the first inning before stealing third and coming around to score himself on a wild pitch from Jose Berrios. The left fielder knocked in Margot again with a single in the second inning and went on to reach base four times in the game. Arozarena has recorded three multi-hit games in his last five contests, with three RBI and three runs scored over that span.
Bills' Tim Settle: Questionable for Week 3 return
Settle (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Settle missed the Bills' Week 2 victory but logged three limited practices leading up to the showdown in Miami. With both Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) ruled out, Settle could have a big role along the defensive line if he is cleared to play.
College football predictions, picks, odds: Kansas State over Oklahoma among value plays in Week 4
Conference play is finally upon us as the vast majority of leagues deliver quality matchups in Week 4. Instead of searching through the dregs of mismatched nonconference games, this week finally gives us some battles between programs that know each other intimately. That's where real value can be found. Finding...
NBA News: Former Sixer Markelle Fultz Suffers Another Injury
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz is dealing with another setback.
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Returns to practice Thursday
Howard (groin) practiced Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Howard sat out Wednesday's practice, but his return Thursday is a promising sign regarding his availability for Sunday's showdown with the Bills. If Howard winds up sidelined or limited, that would be a major blow to a Dolphins defense that will need all hands on deck to try to slow down the Josh Allen-led Buffalo offense.
