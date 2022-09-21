Read full article on original website
Related
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
South Korea says North Korea test-fired missile toward sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile Sunday toward its eastern seas, extending a provocative streak in weapons testing as a U.S. aircraft carrier visits South Korea for joint military exercises in response to the North’s growing nuclear threat. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile launched from the western inland town of Taechon flew 600 kilometers (370 miles) cross-country on a maximum altitude of 60 kilometers (37 miles) before landing in waters off North Korea’s eastern coast. South Korea’s military condemned North Korea’s launch as a “serious provocation” that violates U.N. Security Council resolutions and “damages the peace and safety” of the region and the broader international community. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the launch did not pose an “immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies,” but still highlighted the destabilizing impact of North Korea’s illicit nuclear weapons and missile programs.
Cypriot carob growers harvest their 'black gold'
Christos Charalambous might be 79 but he is several metres up a carob tree, harvesting a fruit known as "black gold" on the island of Cyprus as his grandson works below. "Carob has been known as the black gold of Cyprus because many farmers used to have carob... it was the main occupation of the villagers," said Stavros Glafkou Charalambous, from the Cooperative Carob Marketing Federation.
'You cannot survive': Inflation bites as Thai election looms
Sheltering from rain near Bangkok's Grand Palace, scores of unemployed Thais queue alongside homeless people waiting for free meals as 14-year-high inflation sends living costs soaring -- causing a headache for the government ahead of a looming general election. "What we now need to look at is more targeted policy measures that would help alleviate the difficulty from rising living costs among Thai lower-income households," she said.
Comments / 0