Phoenix, AZ

The Spun

Look: LeBron James Reacts To NBA Ownership Sale News

On Wednesday, Robert Sarver announced that he's seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury. "As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from my teams that I and so many fans love," Sarver said. "But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that is no longer possible - that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Player Hints At Ime Udoka Truth

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It was announced on Wednesday night that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff. That relationship violates the franchise's guidelines. When it was reported...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To The Bombshell Suspension News

On Wednesday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania dropped a bombshell report involving Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Per the reports, Udoka had a consensual intimate relationship with a woman who is a member of Boston's staff. That relationship was considered a violation of the Celtics' guidelines.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Robert Sarver To Sell Phoenix Suns Amid Controversy

If you have been paying attention to the NBA over the past week, then you are well aware of Robert Sarver and what has been happening with the Phoenix Suns owner. He was suspended for a whole year by the NBA and he was even fined $10 million. These punishments stem from Sarver's gratuitous use of the N-word, all while delivering sexist and homophobic remarks while operating the Suns' front office.
PHOENIX, AZ
Lakers Daily

NBA insider links Frank Vogel to Celtics amidst Ime Udoka controversy

The Boston Celtics could consider former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel for a position on their coaching staff, according to NBA reporter Chris Mannix. Boston is going through a major change for the 2022-23 season, as head coach Ime Udoka was suspended by the team for a violation of team policies. Udoka reportedly made “unwanted comments” to a female staffer that he was in a consensual relationship with.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Robert Sarver seeking buyers for Suns, Mercury

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was not forced to sell the team as part of his official disciplinary action from the NBA, but he is still planning to move on from the franchise. Sarver, who also owns the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, announced in a statement on Wednesday that he is...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportico

Sporticast: Sarver Selling Suns, NBA Mulls Changes to Executive Pay

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. The news comes just a week after the NBA released the results of a detailed investigation into Sarver’s leadership since he bought the team in 2004. The report included instances of Sarver exposing himself to employees, disparaging women who worked for the Suns, and making inappropriate comments about the sex lives of Suns players. The NBA initially fined Sarver $10 million and suspended him...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Disgraced NBA team governor Robert Sarver blames everyone but himself

In a released statement, Phoenix Suns and Mercury governor Robert Sarver announced that he will be reluctantly selling his portion of the franchise. Simultaneously, he made sure to make the point clear that this was against his wishes, and that he didn’t believe any of this was fair to him.
PHOENIX, AZ
960 The Ref

Jeff Bezos, Bob Iger among names linked to interest in buying Suns from Robert Sarver

The Phoenix Suns and Mercury are officially for sale. After an NBA investigation revealed a pattern of racist and misogynist behavior from Robert Sarver, the teams' controlling owner announced on Wednesday that he's started the process of finding a buyer. Sarver's decision arrives on the heels of a public and financial pressure campaign for his removal from the NBA.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Vehemently Defends Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has had a pretty interesting summer and is entering the NBA in a position he’s not used to: underdog. After a really disappointing 2021-22 season and a dreadfully short postseason showing, Durant only made matters worse when he demanded a trade from his team.
BROOKLYN, NY

