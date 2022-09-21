Read full article on original website
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka 'Improper Relationship'; Actress Nia Long Words: Does NBA Have a Problem?
Celtics coach Udoka is accused of having "an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff." .. the sort of path the NBA has traveled too often.
Look: LeBron James Reacts To NBA Ownership Sale News
On Wednesday, Robert Sarver announced that he's seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury. "As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from my teams that I and so many fans love," Sarver said. "But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that is no longer possible - that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."
Look: Former NBA Player Hints At Ime Udoka Truth
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It was announced on Wednesday night that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff. That relationship violates the franchise's guidelines. When it was reported...
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Denied He Disrespected LeBron James And Explained His 'Crown' Gesture: "It Was Nothing Against LeBron. That's My Last Name. It Means Crown."
Giannis Antetokounmpo has come a long way since first playing in the NBA. He has added a lot of muscle and only improved with each passing season. Now, ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, Giannis is the best player in the league in the opinion of most fans. It implies...
NBA・
Look: NBA World Reacts To The Bombshell Suspension News
On Wednesday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania dropped a bombshell report involving Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Per the reports, Udoka had a consensual intimate relationship with a woman who is a member of Boston's staff. That relationship was considered a violation of the Celtics' guidelines.
Adam Silver Releases Statement on Sarver’s Plan to Sell Suns, Mercury
The NBA’s commissioner shared his response to Sarver’s plan to sell both basketball teams.
TMZ.com
Robert Sarver Selling Suns After N-Word Scandal, Adam Silver Says It's 'Right Next Step'
3:27 PM PT -- The Suns' org. has just commented on Wednesday's news ... saying, "We agree that Robert Sarver's decision to sell the Suns and Mercury is in the best interest of the organization and community." 2:50 PM PT -- NBA star CJ McCollum, the NBPA President, is weighing...
hotnewhiphop.com
Robert Sarver To Sell Phoenix Suns Amid Controversy
If you have been paying attention to the NBA over the past week, then you are well aware of Robert Sarver and what has been happening with the Phoenix Suns owner. He was suspended for a whole year by the NBA and he was even fined $10 million. These punishments stem from Sarver's gratuitous use of the N-word, all while delivering sexist and homophobic remarks while operating the Suns' front office.
NBA insider links Frank Vogel to Celtics amidst Ime Udoka controversy
The Boston Celtics could consider former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel for a position on their coaching staff, according to NBA reporter Chris Mannix. Boston is going through a major change for the 2022-23 season, as head coach Ime Udoka was suspended by the team for a violation of team policies. Udoka reportedly made “unwanted comments” to a female staffer that he was in a consensual relationship with.
Yardbarker
Robert Sarver seeking buyers for Suns, Mercury
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was not forced to sell the team as part of his official disciplinary action from the NBA, but he is still planning to move on from the franchise. Sarver, who also owns the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, announced in a statement on Wednesday that he is...
Sporticast: Sarver Selling Suns, NBA Mulls Changes to Executive Pay
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. The news comes just a week after the NBA released the results of a detailed investigation into Sarver’s leadership since he bought the team in 2004. The report included instances of Sarver exposing himself to employees, disparaging women who worked for the Suns, and making inappropriate comments about the sex lives of Suns players. The NBA initially fined Sarver $10 million and suspended him...
Yardbarker
Disgraced NBA team governor Robert Sarver blames everyone but himself
In a released statement, Phoenix Suns and Mercury governor Robert Sarver announced that he will be reluctantly selling his portion of the franchise. Simultaneously, he made sure to make the point clear that this was against his wishes, and that he didn’t believe any of this was fair to him.
Jeff Bezos, Bob Iger among names linked to interest in buying Suns from Robert Sarver
The Phoenix Suns and Mercury are officially for sale. After an NBA investigation revealed a pattern of racist and misogynist behavior from Robert Sarver, the teams' controlling owner announced on Wednesday that he's started the process of finding a buyer. Sarver's decision arrives on the heels of a public and financial pressure campaign for his removal from the NBA.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals That Some Members of The Celtics Were Aware Of Ime Udoka's Relationship Scandal Since July
The Boston Celtics are the talk of the entire NBA right now. During the playoffs, it might have been their exceptional play and performance against top teams, which got people talking. This time though, it's because of their head coach, Ime Udoka. After an exceptional debut season as a coach, it seems like Udoka has fumbled the bag.
Who should have a higher NBA 2K rating: Jayson Tatum or Jimmy Butler?
“If we are being honest, he’s not the same guy,” claimed Heavy analyst Adam Taylor regarding Miami Heat veteran wing Jimmy Butler and All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum in a recent video short debating which of two he believes merits a higher rating in the latest update of the popular basketball simulation game NBA 2K23.
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Vehemently Defends Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has had a pretty interesting summer and is entering the NBA in a position he’s not used to: underdog. After a really disappointing 2021-22 season and a dreadfully short postseason showing, Durant only made matters worse when he demanded a trade from his team.
Suns, Mercury owner announces intention to sell teams amid controversy
Robert Sarver, the principal owner of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, announced plans on Wednesday to sell his stake in both franchises amid allegations of workplace misconduct against him and his organization. In a news release, Sarver, who has owned both sports franchises since 2004,...
