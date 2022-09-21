PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, could decide on a firm to oversee the design and build of the $3 million bus barn. McCormack Construction and Kirby Nagelhout Construction are the two companies that submitted construction proposals by the Aug. 25 deadline to create the facility that will house city vehicles near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton.

