Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council meets Sept. 27 in Salem to discuss B2H
SALEM — A proposed Eastern Oregon transmission line project soon may receive a critical green light from the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council. The siting council is set to meet Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Salem to discuss the status of the project. The council will first address contested portions of the proposed site plan for Boardman to Hemingway and strategies for resolving them, according to the meeting agenda from the Oregon Department of Energy. Later, the council is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the Boardman to Hemingway site plan.
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on higher education
PENDLETON — The three leading candidates vying to be the next governor of Oregon said supporting higher education is a must, but they varied on how to do that. Democrat nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson on Friday, Sept. 16, brought their campaigns to the Pendleton Round-Up, eating at the Cowboy Breakfast, participating in the Westward Ho! Parade and taking in the Pendleton Round-Up Governor’s Luncheon at Blue Mountain Community College.
Fatal Crash on Hwy 221-Yamhill County
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.
Police arrested Milton-Freewater man for assault with bat, brass knuckles
MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater police arrested a local man Thursday, Sept. 22, on suspicion he physically harassed his ex-wife and used a bat and brass knuckles to assault a man early Sept. 21. Joseph Ray Wildman, 39, remains in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful...
EDNPub
Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT
Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.http://eugenedailynews.com
Comments / 0