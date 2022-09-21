SALEM — A proposed Eastern Oregon transmission line project soon may receive a critical green light from the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council. The siting council is set to meet Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Salem to discuss the status of the project. The council will first address contested portions of the proposed site plan for Boardman to Hemingway and strategies for resolving them, according to the meeting agenda from the Oregon Department of Energy. Later, the council is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the Boardman to Hemingway site plan.

