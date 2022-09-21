Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a homicide in Theodore. It happened outside of the M&M Food Mart off Highway 90 near the intersection of Bellingrath Road. A heavy police presence was on the scene. Investigators seemed to be focused on a dark colored Sedan...
utv44.com
MPD: 2nd arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting that struck police vehicle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A 2nd arrest has been made in Tuesday night's shooting on Flicker Drive in which MPD officers were fired upon while in their vehicle. 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as two counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating early morning shooting that left one injured
One person was sent to the hospital early this morning after being shot in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Fall River Police Department received notification from Saint Anne’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim had walked into their emergency department. Officer Lindsey...
Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials investigating fatal stabbing in southeastern Massachusetts that killed 41-year-old
A Massachusetts man has died after being injured in a stabbing on Thursday evening. Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne stated that at approximately 6:25 p.m. Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a disturbance outside of 250 Davisville Road in Falmouth.
utv44.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Mother-in-law suite on Fowl River catches fire overnight
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A mother-in-law suite on Fowl River caught fire overnight. The Fowl Rive Volunteer Fire Department says fire fighters were called shortly after one this morning. No one was inside and no one was hurt. The cause is unknown.
utv44.com
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Mobile Police granted bond
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Valeido Davidson was granted bond Friday on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling after allegedly opening fire on two Mobile Police officers Tuesday night. Mobile District Judge Zack Moore set bond at $100,000 for each attempted murder charge and $30,000 for...
fallriverreporter.com
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries in Fall River leads to second crash that injured officer
One driver was cited, another driver was arrested, and several people were injured including an officer after a multivehicle crash led to a second crash in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Brayton Avenue and Stevens Street, in response to a motor vehicle collision. Once on scene, officers learned that the operator of a Nissan failed to yield to a red light while traveling east on Brayton Avenue striking a Hyundai which was entering the intersection on a green traffic signal. Both operators were transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The operator of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield at the traffic signal.
Man found dead in former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified
The deaths of that man and former Mayor Susan Menard were both found to be medical in nature.
capecod.com
Updated 11 AM: District Attorney’s office investigating after man fatally stabbed in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police and Fire-Rescue rushed to a scene at 250 Davisville Road about 6:30 PM Thursday evening. According to reports, one person suffered a stab wound and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 11 AM update: From Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office:...
utv44.com
Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
2-Vehicle Crash Causes Delays on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – A 2-vehicle crash on Edgell Road at Main Street tied up traffic for a while on Monday, September 19. The crash happened at Edgell Road and Main Street at 11:35 a.m. Framingham Police said no one was injured. Police issued no citations.
whdh.com
Suspicious death of 26-year-old woman under investigation in Taunton
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement in Bristol County are actively investigating an apparent suspicious death in the City of Taunton, according to officials. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said an active investigation has been underway ever since local police were first called to an apartment at 52 Tremont Street around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
3 Stoughton officers had inappropriate relationships with girl who later died by suicide, chief says
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three Stoughton police officers who have since resigned from their roles with the department engaged in inappropriate relationships with a teenage girl who died by suicide years later, the town’s top cop said Friday. Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra on Friday announced the “deeply troubling”...
ABC6.com
Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
utv44.com
Student arrested after threats posted against St. Michael Catholic School in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, ALA. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police say a St. Michael Catholic High School student has been arrested in connection to a threat made against the school. Police have confirmed student Richard Favret is in custody with charges pending. We cannot talk about an individual student. The matter is being...
fallriverreporter.com
52-year-old woman seriously injured in Fall River afternoon pedestrian crash
Police are investigating after an early afternoon crash in Fall River left a woman seriously injured. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Fall River Police and Fire personnel responded to the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Rodman Street regarding a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
fallriverreporter.com
26-year-old woman dies after gunshot wound, Taunton Police investigating
Prosecutors, State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Taunton Police are actively investigating a suspicious death, which occurred last night in The City of Taunton. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office stated that at approximately 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Taunton Police received...
utv44.com
Mobile ShotSpotter system detects 179 incidents, roughly 600 rounds fired, 3 calls to 911
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Since the City of Mobile's ShotSpotter system went fully live on July 26, there's been a lot of gun shots detected, but not a whole lot of people calling to report it. Since July 26, there's been 179 incidents of gunfire detected through this new...
