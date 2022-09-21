ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

utv44.com

Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a homicide in Theodore. It happened outside of the M&M Food Mart off Highway 90 near the intersection of Bellingrath Road. A heavy police presence was on the scene. Investigators seemed to be focused on a dark colored Sedan...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD: 2nd arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting that struck police vehicle

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A 2nd arrest has been made in Tuesday night's shooting on Flicker Drive in which MPD officers were fired upon while in their vehicle. 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as two counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.
MOBILE, AL
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating early morning shooting that left one injured

One person was sent to the hospital early this morning after being shot in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Fall River Police Department received notification from Saint Anne’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim had walked into their emergency department. Officer Lindsey...
FALL RIVER, MA
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
fallriverreporter.com

Multi-vehicle crash with injuries in Fall River leads to second crash that injured officer

One driver was cited, another driver was arrested, and several people were injured including an officer after a multivehicle crash led to a second crash in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Brayton Avenue and Stevens Street, in response to a motor vehicle collision. Once on scene, officers learned that the operator of a Nissan failed to yield to a red light while traveling east on Brayton Avenue striking a Hyundai which was entering the intersection on a green traffic signal. Both operators were transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The operator of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield at the traffic signal.
FALL RIVER, MA
utv44.com

Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
MOBILE, AL
whdh.com

Suspicious death of 26-year-old woman under investigation in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement in Bristol County are actively investigating an apparent suspicious death in the City of Taunton, according to officials. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said an active investigation has been underway ever since local police were first called to an apartment at 52 Tremont Street around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

52-year-old woman seriously injured in Fall River afternoon pedestrian crash

Police are investigating after an early afternoon crash in Fall River left a woman seriously injured. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Fall River Police and Fire personnel responded to the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Rodman Street regarding a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

26-year-old woman dies after gunshot wound, Taunton Police investigating

Prosecutors, State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Taunton Police are actively investigating a suspicious death, which occurred last night in The City of Taunton. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office stated that at approximately 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Taunton Police received...
TAUNTON, MA

