ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HBCU Gameday

Arlington Football Showdown 2022: Photo Recap

Arlington, Texas- For the second consecutive year, the Texas Southern Tigers defeated Southern in the Arlington Football Showdown in front of 16,667 fans. This year doing so in impressive fashion, keeping the Southern Jaguars off the scoreboard. The Southern Jaguars tightened up in the second half, only giving up three points. The game is played […] The post Arlington Football Showdown 2022: Photo Recap appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

SMU fan brings awesome sign to TCU game

One SMU fan brought a great sign to Saturday’s game against TCU. The Mustangs took on the Horned Frogs in Sonny Dykes’ return to face his former team, which TCU won 42-34. There was some hostility towards Dykes from the home SMU crowd, as expected. But the killer...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Kennedale, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Italy, TX
KBTX.com

No. 2 Texas A&M Falls to No. 3 TCU by Raw Score, 1622.75-1630.5

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team opened the season losing to No. 3 TCU, 10-10 (1622.75-1630.5), Friday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Maroon & White dominated TCU in Flat, capturing four of the five available points. Securing points for the Aggies included Rylee Shufelt (80), Devon Thomas (84), Brooke Brombach (85) and Devan Thomas. In Devan’s first ride of her career, she registered a meet-high score of 90 on Queen. Shufelt defeated TCU’s Laurel Smith, 80-67. Devon Thomas defeated TCU’s Wynne Weatherly on Zeus, 84-76, while Brombach scored an 85 on Diablo defeating Sydney Berube’s score of 82.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
SMU Daily Campus

Traitor, Loser, Snake: Sonny Dykes’s image “irreparable” to SMU students and fans

UNIVERSITY PARK – Students label former head coach Sonny Dykes a “Benedict Arnold” for his decision to abscond SMU football last year for its crosstown rival TCU. Sonny Dykes, who was the face of the program for over four years, left an SMU team high and dry mid-season to join bitter rivals TCU. For most students and fans who long-respected Dykes, that was enough to change their minds about him.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Dallas Isd#Texas High School#Jv#Uil
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GONG, XUN; MALE; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Larry Lease

Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel

Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

First Look Inside H-E-B Frisco

On September 21 at 6:00 a.m., H-E-B Frisco will open its doors to the general public. Today, Local Profile got a look inside. An H-E-B spokesperson tells Local Profile that the Frisco location is the supermarket company’s latest prototype. By that, H-E-B means that for each location, things are tweaked to fit the community.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list

DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas ISD police chief says there's a trend on when threats happen

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A student was arrested Thursday in Keller ISD after carrying a gun and ammunition onto the campus of Timber Creek High School. Everman ISD was hit with another threat on Thursday after authorities saw a shooting threat posted on social media. "I think we are seeing more threats being made right now," said Craig Miller, a school security expert who was previously Dallas ISD's chief of police. Miller said there's a trend on when these threats seem to happen."School threats have always surrounded the end of the year, the start of the year, when Christmas break comes, you'll see...
DALLAS, TX
ntdaily.com

24th annual Denton Blues Festival returns for another rockin’ year

The Denton Blues Festival filled the air of Quakertown Park with music and the smell of barbecue for three days last weekend. The festival kicked off with celebrity karaoke in the evening on Friday, Sept. 16. Live blues performances began Saturday afternoon and continued through Sunday evening. Attendees set up their lawn chairs and blankets in the shade of the park’s trees as the late summer sun glared down.
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy