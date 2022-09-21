Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty SituationLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 5
Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 5.
Arlington Football Showdown 2022: Photo Recap
Arlington, Texas- For the second consecutive year, the Texas Southern Tigers defeated Southern in the Arlington Football Showdown in front of 16,667 fans. This year doing so in impressive fashion, keeping the Southern Jaguars off the scoreboard. The Southern Jaguars tightened up in the second half, only giving up three points. The game is played […] The post Arlington Football Showdown 2022: Photo Recap appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
SMU Daily Campus
SMU loses Iron Skillet game to TCU in front of a record-attendance crowd.
UNIVERSITY PARK – In a game watched by a record crowd of 35,569 on Saturday, SMU lost out to TCU, 42-34, in the Iron Skillet game. This loss was especially disappointing, said Rhett Lashlee, SMU Head Coach. “We’ve got a locker room full of really hurt guys. At the...
SMU fan brings awesome sign to TCU game
One SMU fan brought a great sign to Saturday’s game against TCU. The Mustangs took on the Horned Frogs in Sonny Dykes’ return to face his former team, which TCU won 42-34. There was some hostility towards Dykes from the home SMU crowd, as expected. But the killer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
No. 2 Texas A&M Falls to No. 3 TCU by Raw Score, 1622.75-1630.5
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team opened the season losing to No. 3 TCU, 10-10 (1622.75-1630.5), Friday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Maroon & White dominated TCU in Flat, capturing four of the five available points. Securing points for the Aggies included Rylee Shufelt (80), Devon Thomas (84), Brooke Brombach (85) and Devan Thomas. In Devan’s first ride of her career, she registered a meet-high score of 90 on Queen. Shufelt defeated TCU’s Laurel Smith, 80-67. Devon Thomas defeated TCU’s Wynne Weatherly on Zeus, 84-76, while Brombach scored an 85 on Diablo defeating Sydney Berube’s score of 82.
Sonny Dykes, a Bitter Divorce and a Rivalry Inflamed
Mustangs faithful felt “stabbed in the back” when he left for TCU. On Saturday, he returns to Dallas—in purple.
Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas
A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
SMU Daily Campus
Traitor, Loser, Snake: Sonny Dykes’s image “irreparable” to SMU students and fans
UNIVERSITY PARK – Students label former head coach Sonny Dykes a “Benedict Arnold” for his decision to abscond SMU football last year for its crosstown rival TCU. Sonny Dykes, who was the face of the program for over four years, left an SMU team high and dry mid-season to join bitter rivals TCU. For most students and fans who long-respected Dykes, that was enough to change their minds about him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Watch SMU vs. TCU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The TCU Horned Frogs watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will head out on the road to face off against the SMU Mustangs at noon ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with TCU going off at just a 2-point favorite.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GONG, XUN; MALE; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD;...
WFAA
Terry Bradshaw’s 744-acre ranch north of DFW is back on the market for $22.5M
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Oklahoma ranch north of Dallas-Fort Worth owned by NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw is back on the market for $22.5 million after a deal with a would-be buyer was ruled an incompletion. The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of...
This Southeast Arlington Neighborhood Has Lots of Outdoor Amenities
The La Frontera neighborhood is the epitome of what neighbors are all about. From block parties to neighborhood watches, this feeling of unity makes this part of southeast Arlington a popular and comfortable place to live. La Frontera is a welcoming community, built largely after the turn of the century....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel
Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
"Lights Out Texas" begins tonight to help protect migrating birds
Reunion Tower and other buildings in the downtown Dallas area will be dimming their lights to 50% power starting tonight through October 10th in an effort to help protect birds migrating south through North Texas.
First Look Inside H-E-B Frisco
On September 21 at 6:00 a.m., H-E-B Frisco will open its doors to the general public. Today, Local Profile got a look inside. An H-E-B spokesperson tells Local Profile that the Frisco location is the supermarket company’s latest prototype. By that, H-E-B means that for each location, things are tweaked to fit the community.
WFAA
2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list
DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
Mobile cannabis dispensary coming to DFW advocating Texas' medical program
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some cannabis enthusiasts may want to roll up Oct. 8 as the mobile cannabis dispensary Goodblend will be holding a joint marijuana march and freedom festival to inform the public on the state's medical program. Goodblend, a subsidiary of Parallel, is one of three medical...
Former Dallas ISD police chief says there's a trend on when threats happen
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A student was arrested Thursday in Keller ISD after carrying a gun and ammunition onto the campus of Timber Creek High School. Everman ISD was hit with another threat on Thursday after authorities saw a shooting threat posted on social media. "I think we are seeing more threats being made right now," said Craig Miller, a school security expert who was previously Dallas ISD's chief of police. Miller said there's a trend on when these threats seem to happen."School threats have always surrounded the end of the year, the start of the year, when Christmas break comes, you'll see...
ntdaily.com
24th annual Denton Blues Festival returns for another rockin’ year
The Denton Blues Festival filled the air of Quakertown Park with music and the smell of barbecue for three days last weekend. The festival kicked off with celebrity karaoke in the evening on Friday, Sept. 16. Live blues performances began Saturday afternoon and continued through Sunday evening. Attendees set up their lawn chairs and blankets in the shade of the park’s trees as the late summer sun glared down.
Comments / 0