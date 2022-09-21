Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outsidehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County FairCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Mavs Accomplish Mission against Cougars, 77-63
77-63 may sounds like a basketball score. Don’t be fooled. It’s serious football action between two explosive offensive teams when 140 points are scored at any time. Thursday’s District 19-6A football game became an offensive bonanza by halftime as Cinco Ranch and Morton Ranch entered intermission tied, 35-35. In the final two quarters, the Mavericks continued to lead and pressured the Cougars to keep up.
Houston Basketball: Cougars get its needed big man in Jacob McFarland
Houston Basketball is focusing heavily on the frontcourt in the 2023 recruiting class, with four-star big man Jacob McFarland being the newest piece. When it comes to the identity of the program, Houston Basketball is all about the guards. They’ve had elite players for years, elevating them towards the top tier of college hoops. And this upcoming season is no different, with guys like Marcus Sasser, Tramon Mark, and Jamal Shead leading the way.
HS Football: Statement Win Over Conroe Showcases The Woodlands Proficiency
THE WOODLANDS, TX – After a huge defensive battle against New Caney, The Woodlands looks to redeem themselves with a win over their longest “rival”, Conroe. Coming off a win against Willis, Conroe looks to continue their district win streak against The Woodlands. Woodforest Bank Stadium on Friday night was the home to The Woodlands Highlanders vs the Conroe Tigers.
College football coach’s postgame comments fall flat
Saturday was a mixed bag for the Houston Cougars. On the positive end, they pulled out a tough 34-27 victory over their crosstown rivals, the Rice Owls. That gave the Cougars their seventh straight win in the Bayou Bucket Classic, a record in the rivalry. On the negative side, it wasn’t a crisp effort, at least not according to Houston’s football coach, Dana Holgorsen.
A Celebration of the Life of Larry Walker
Former La Marque head football coach/athletic director Larry Walker passed away on Tuesday after an illness. Walker was part of the Cougars’ rise to state football prominence in the 1990s, first as an assistant to head coach Alan Weddell from 1990-97 before becoming head coach from 1998-2001. During Walker’s time with La Marque, the Coogs appeared in six straight Class 4A state championship games from 1993-98 and reached the Region III finals each season from 1992 through 2000.
Houston Baptist University changes name to Houston Christian University
HOUSTON – President Dr. Robert Sloan announced Wednesday the name change of the former “Houston Baptist University” to “Houston Christian University.”. The announcement, which was delivered to the faculty and staff, detailed that the athletics programs will be referred to as “HCU” in all official department printed materials – traditional and digital – effective immediately.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
5 of Houston's most picturesque patios for fall dining and drinking
These attractive al fresco spaces provide just the right atmosphere for outdoor dining.
Houston Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas, and more!
When you think of Houston, Italian food is probably not what comes to mind. But one of the best parts of living in Houston is just how diverse the restaurant scene is. And if you find yours googling “Best Italian Restaurants near me”, we have you covered!. Whether...
Clear Brook High School senior earns perfect AP score, is one of 306 globally
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A senior at Clear Brook High School in Friendswood was one of 306 students in the world to get a perfect score on the Advanced Placement (AP) Research Exam in spring 2022. Clear Creek Independent School District celebrates Safa Prasla being one of only 306 who earned...
Mason Woods to bring 1,300 new homes to Cypress; preselling begins Sept. 24
Mason Woods is located just east of the Grand Parkway off FM 529 and will bring more than 1,300 new single-family homes to the region. (Rendering courtesy Taylor Morrison) Officials with Taylor Morrison and Tri Pointe Homes announced in a Sept. 23 press release plans for a new community coming to the Cypress area. Mason Woods is located just east of the Grand Parkway off FM 529 and will bring more than 1,300 new single-family homes to the region.
Houston Baptist University now has a new name
HOUSTON — Houston Baptist University is now being referenced under a new name. The university will go by Houston Christian University, President Robert B. Sloan announced Wednesday. The name change has already been reflected on its social media pages. According to the university, the name change is part of...
Massive alligator discovered in Texas driveway
What would you do if you walked outside and found a massive swamp creature in your driveway? Neighbors in Harris County had to figure it out this week when they stumbled upon a 10-foot-long alligator hanging out in their neighborhood.
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital Ranked No. 1 for Quality Leadership by Vizient
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital was ranked No. 1 out of 148 members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort to be recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking.
The Woodlands, TX Student Named a Top Young Scientist in the Nation
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Sanjan Sarang, a 14-year-old STEM student from The Woodlands, Texas has been named one of the most promising middle school STEM students in the country. Sanjan is a TOP 30 FINALIST in the Broadcom MASTERS®, the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) middle school competition.
Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas
Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
How Paradise Palace Is Changing Houston’s Nightlife Scene
No sections. No bottle service. No hierarchy. Just dancing. This is the ethos of Paradise Palace, the new social club in East Downtown that redefines Houston’s club culture. Located in the building that once housed LA-based arcade bar EightyTwo, the new club boasts a vibrant aesthetic that fuses classical elements of ancient Greece with South Beach Miami. It welcomed thousands of patrons across two weekends back in late July and has continued to find success by introducing new and under-recognized music genres to the city’s nightlife scene.
Houston resident, businessman, rapper 50 Cent, strikes drink deal with Houston Astros ⚾🥂
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and rapper, philanthropist, and new Clutch City resident 50 Cent struck a partnership between the MLB franchise and his company Sire Spirits. Fifty, whose birth name is Curtis Jackson, is the owner of Sire Spirits which retails spirits and wine in stores across the nation.
10 Houston-Area Antique Shops That Never Get Old
From imported items to one-of-a-kind vintage finds, it’s out with the new and in with the old. Thrifting is in, from shopping second-hand vintage clothes that model forgotten times to collecting accent furnishings or colorful trinkets. Another way to embrace a vintage style is through antiquing. There’s no better feeling than looking for—and scoring—one-of-a-kind items that become the perfect staple piece in your home.
Houston's best fishing spots?
I’m a beginner into fishing. Looking forward to know good fishing spots. Thanks in advance.
