Amish man, sons killed after being trapped in silo on Centre County farm

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Deputy Coroner was sent to a farm in Centre Hall where three family members died in a farming accident.

State police and emergency crews were sent to the farm around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at 2926 lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township. According to the Centre County Coroner’s Office, Amish family members, Andrew Beiler, 47, and his two sons ages 14 and 19 died after they were trapped inside of a silo.

This comes six months after a 16-year-old boy was killed while operating a manure spreader at the farm. The teens death was also ruled accidental.

Deputy Coroner Jason Brooks and deputies Domer Smeltzer and Brian Burns pronounced all three dead at the scene. The family members reportedly died from asphyxiation due to gasses in the silo. Their deaths have been ruled accidental.

Neighbors say it was a ripple effect with one going to help the next.

Fire and EMS on scene of incident at Lower Brush Valley Road in Centre County. 9-21-22.

“State Police Rockview are investigating a farming accident where three fatalities occurred within a farm silo. We’re working with the Centre County Coroner’s Office as well as local fire and EMS agencies at this time,” Trooper Jacob Rhymestine said.

Neighbors also say thousands of horse and buggies will be visiting the area as family members come to pay their respects.

Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company, Miles Township Fire Company, Alpha Fire Company, Penns Valley EMS and Medic 24 responded to the scene.

