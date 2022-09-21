ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Jogger attacked on Florida trail, 19-year-old arrested: deputies

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qLPx_0i4Q5irW00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly attacked a jogger in Central Florida on Monday evening, WESH reported.

The attack happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the area of West Wekiva Trail and Harrogate Plate in Seminole County.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the victim, a 22-year-old woman, was grabbed from behind, thrown to the ground, and bitten on her back.

“She had one hand on her phone, one hand on her pants as he grabbed from behind and made a sexual motion with his body while he’s on top of her,” Lemma said, according to WESH. “She’s got a big bite mark on her back. When he was on top of her, he clamped down and bit her in the back.”

VIDEO: I-75 covered in Coors Light after multiple semis collide

The woman screamed for help, neighbors heard the commotion, then the man ran off.

Deputies said they were able to obtain surveillance video and other evidence that helped lead them to the suspect, William Stamper of Longwood.

Stamper was arrested on charges of attempted sexual battery and booked into the John. E. Polk Correction Facility.

The incident comes weeks after teacher Eliza Fletcher was abducted while on a jog in Tennessee and killed in an incident that made national headlines. Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with murder in connection with her death.

“On top of what happened in Tennessee, that’s terrifying to me, especially as a female,” a neighbor said after Monday’s attack.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 7

Reilly Hamer
3d ago

My wife and I walked a popular trail near our home once. Just ONCE.There were isolated areas along the trail where anything could happen and there'd be no witnesses.We joined a gym the next day and use their treadmills. Great exercise with people around us in an air conditioned setting.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longwood, FL
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Longwood, FL
Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Search for Michelle Parker continues with new tip

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — It’s been 11 years since Michelle Parker went missing, and about eight years since a search of this magnitude was conducted. Investigators are following up on one of the 20 tips that have been called in since Wednesday when a new reward was posted for information leading to her disappearance.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Trail#Jogger#Central Florida#Murder#Violent Crime#Wesh#West Wekiva Trail#Seminole County Sheriff#Coors Light
fox35orlando.com

1 person dead following shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
niceville.com

Florida man accused of unlawful activities with runaway girls

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – An investigation of runaway juveniles has led to the arrest of a Florida man who is accused of unlawful activities with teenage girls, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), its agents arrested Joseph Subic...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

96K+
Followers
20K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy