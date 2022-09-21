ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 3

50 Pinkies
3d ago

Go to the union hall, sign up for their apprentice program, get OTJ training as a lineman. The income for that position is great.

2
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania lawmakers working to tackle food insecurity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food insecurity is great in Pennsylvania, and with inflation, it continues to rise. While prices rise, jobs continue to pay the same, forcing families to dig deep into their budgets."We know that all of us are seeing rising prices at the grocery stores and the return to paying for school lunches is hurting the families that are just above the cutoff for federal free lunch programs," state Sen. Lindsey Williams said.One in five people in Pittsburgh is food insecure, and the problem just keeps getting worse. Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to make it easier.Just this week, Governor Tom...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
City
Luzerne, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Wyoming County, PA
Government
County
Wyoming County, PA
Bradford County, PA
Government
City
Economy, PA
County
Bradford County, PA
County
Sullivan County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Sullivan County, PA
Government
iheart.com

Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps

>Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The State of Pennsylvania will soon change the eligibility requirement for households to receive food stamps. Governor Tom Wolf's administration yesterday announced that, starting in October, the threshold for receiving assistance will change to 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. That means an estimated 174-thousand more families will qualify. Food assistance is paid for by the federal government but individual states determine the eligibility requirements for the aid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Rally for Doug Mastriano held at Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg for Republican candidates across the commonwealth. Congressional candidates and voters were voicing their support for Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday, Sept. 24. Their focus and their main concern was restoring rights and freedoms across Pennsylvania, which...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Calls to crisis centers up after 988 hotline rollout

Calls in Pennsylvania have jumped over 20 percent since the hotline was introduced in July. Calls to crisis centers up after 988 hotline rollout. World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in …. Crews finished repairs to San Souci water main break. The Bloomsburg Fair is underway with food and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Apprentices#Living Wage#Dced Lsb#Skil
WBRE

Veteran real estate tax exemptions approved

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners have approved two county real estate tax exemptions for disabled, non-wartime, veterans. Previously only fully-disabled wartime veterans were eligible for these exemptions because of the verbiage in Title 51 of Pennsylvania’s Military Affairs. This resulted in a lot of non-wartime veterans or their spouses having their properties […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Almost a half million Pennsylvanians could qualify for food stamps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTRF) — More than 420,000 Pennsylvania residents may qualify for food stamps beginning October 1 after state lawmakers raised the income threshold for food stamps to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, according to our affiliate KDKA. Army tells soldiers, hit by inflation, to sign up for food stamps Every October, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
News Break
Politics
pghcitypaper.com

Changes to SNAP income thresholds will expand eligibility for benefits, Wolf admin says

Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applicants next month, making the program accessible to more Pennsylvanians, Wolf administration officials said on Thursday. Beginning on Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for SNAP applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG),...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Pennsylvania was home to dozens of them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Gov. Wolf files lawsuit against General Assembly

Gov. Tom Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the General Assembly over a package of constitutional amendments, including one that says abortion is not a right in Pennsylvania. The amendments were part of a senate bill passed in July, which allowed candidates for governor to choose a running mate. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania’s low beer taxes stand out

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania isn’t known as a business-friendly or low-tax state, but it does have one area it stands out: beer taxes. Nationally, the commonwealth has the 4th-lowest tax on beer, averaging 8 cents per gallon and trailing only Missouri, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program offering free courses

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Motorcycle Safety Training is being offered for Pennsylvanians that are interested in taking the course through the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program (PAMSP). The course will be provided, weather pending, by Third-Party Motorcycle Training Providers. If you have a Pennsylvania Class M permit and motorcycle license you...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

