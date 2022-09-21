ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Update - Homicide Investigation - 2500 block of Oliver Dr.

Hayward, California
 3 days ago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media contact:

Officer Cassondra Fovel

(510) 293-7064

Update – Homicide Investigation – 2500 Oliver Dr

HAYWARD, Calif., On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at about 9:52 PM, officers responded to the 2500 block of Oliver Dr after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls about gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had collided into parked vehicles in the area of the reported gunshots. The car was occupied by an unresponsive adult male who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel responded to the scene, rendered aid to the victim, and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Hayward resident, Nicholas Moriwaki.

A second victim was located in the area who had been inside the vehicle during the shooting. The second victim was uninjured during the incident and his identity is not being released at this time.

We want to thank the community for their patience as detectives continue to investigate this homicide. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Navas at 510-293-7176.

The Hayward PD case number is 2022-047756

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hayward, CA
Cars
City
Hayward, CA
Hayward, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy