Update - Homicide Investigation - 2500 block of Oliver Dr.

Update – Homicide Investigation – 2500 Oliver Dr

HAYWARD, Calif., On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at about 9:52 PM, officers responded to the 2500 block of Oliver Dr after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls about gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had collided into parked vehicles in the area of the reported gunshots. The car was occupied by an unresponsive adult male who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel responded to the scene, rendered aid to the victim, and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Hayward resident, Nicholas Moriwaki.

A second victim was located in the area who had been inside the vehicle during the shooting. The second victim was uninjured during the incident and his identity is not being released at this time.

We want to thank the community for their patience as detectives continue to investigate this homicide. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Navas at 510-293-7176.

The Hayward PD case number is 2022-047756