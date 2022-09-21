On Monday, astronomers and scientists the world over will be waiting with bated breath to see if NASA can smash a very expensive computer into a space rock. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is the agency’s attempt to see if it can ever-so-slightly change the velocity of an asteroid in orbit—something that sounds small (and perhaps a little pointless), but could have life-altering consequences someday in the future.The idea is that if some giant rock out there were to, say, pose a species-annihilating, extinction-level threat to Earth, we could use a device like DART—dubbed a “kinetic impactor”—to nudge it...

