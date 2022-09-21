Read full article on original website
It’s Final: Switzerland Is Getting a Fleet of F-35 Fighters
Though a popular grass-roots initiative sought to derail the purchase, Swiss lawmakers ultimately favored the American stealth fighter. In a statement, the Swiss government announced the finalization of the American F-35A stealth fighter, despite a somewhat rocky and uncertain tender process. “National Armaments Director Martin Sonderegger and the Swiss F-35A...
Ukraine war saps Russian sway over Caucasus, Central Asia
As the invasion of Ukraine drains Russia's forces, Moscow's grip on its former Soviet backyard in the Caucasus and Central Asia is loosening with unpredictable consequences, experts say. "We need to keep an eye on what's happening in Armenia," said Michael Levystone, an expert on Russia and central Asia at IFRI, a French international relations think tank.
A Russian Nuclear Attack and the Stock Market
Would the stock market reset 50% lower if Russia uses tactical nuclear weapons in Europe?
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Here are US nuclear explosions you’ve never seen before
Experts are restoring 10,000 films chronicling over 200 nuclear blasts, which were performed by the United States between 1945 and 1962. As the films are restored, the once-classified footage is made available to the public on YouTube. For years, the rare films – which range from a few seconds to...
NASA’s DART Mission Is About to Start the Fight Against Asteroid Apocalypse
On Monday, astronomers and scientists the world over will be waiting with bated breath to see if NASA can smash a very expensive computer into a space rock. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is the agency’s attempt to see if it can ever-so-slightly change the velocity of an asteroid in orbit—something that sounds small (and perhaps a little pointless), but could have life-altering consequences someday in the future.The idea is that if some giant rock out there were to, say, pose a species-annihilating, extinction-level threat to Earth, we could use a device like DART—dubbed a “kinetic impactor”—to nudge it...
americanmilitarynews.com
China develops extra-large underwater drones
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Besides aerial unmanned vehicles (UAVs), or drones, China has also been developing submersibles, both manned and unmanned, which are easily applicable for military use. A new report in Naval News, a publication focused on global naval...
South Korea says North Korea test-fired missile toward sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile Sunday toward its eastern seas, extending a provocative streak in weapons testing as a U.S. aircraft carrier visits South Korea for joint military exercises in response to the North’s growing nuclear threat. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile launched from the western inland town of Taechon flew 600 kilometers (370 miles) cross-country on a maximum altitude of 60 kilometers (37 miles) before landing in waters off North Korea’s eastern coast. South Korea’s military condemned North Korea’s launch as a “serious provocation” that violates U.N. Security Council resolutions and “damages the peace and safety” of the region and the broader international community. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the launch did not pose an “immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies,” but still highlighted the destabilizing impact of North Korea’s illicit nuclear weapons and missile programs.
New Look At Air Force’s Ship-Killing Smart Bomb In Action, Seeker Details Revealed
USAF captureAir Force's new Quick Sink weapon uses a low-cost seeker that turns Joint Direct Attack Munition bombs into all-weather anti-ship weapons.
Putin's terrifying nuclear arsenal: 'Unstoppable' hypersonic missiles, submarine drones and artillery capable of lobbing atomic shells that are at the despot's disposal as he threatens the West
Vladimir Putin has issued a fresh nuclear threat to both Ukraine and the West today, vowing to use 'all means available' to defend 'the territorial integrity of our motherland, our independence and security'. It is not the first time the despotic leader has made the threat. When launching his 'special...
creators.com
Biden Commits US to War for Taiwan
If China invades Taiwan to unify it with the mainland, the United States will go to war to defend Taiwan and send U.S. troops to fight the invaders. That is the commitment made last week by President Joe Biden. Asked by CBS's Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes" if the U.S....
DD100 Dozers Are in Full Production and on Their Way to North America
The new Doosan DD100 dozers are being produced at the manufacturing facility in South Korea. Customers can expect to see an increasing number of Doosan dozers in North America as more machines arrive at dealerships. Doosan Infracore North America unveiled its first dozer at a media event last December in...
Chinese government has little incentive to stop the country's drug cartels from fueling US fentanyl crisis
Large Chinese drug networks are helping fuel the U.S. fentanyl crisis, a situation Beijing has little incentive to combat amid deteriorating relations with Washington. "Since approximately 2013, China has been the principal source of the fentanyl flooding America’s illicit drug market," Craig Singleton, a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital.
Smithonian
A Ukrainian Teenager Invents a Drone That Can Detect Land Mines
In February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 17-year-old Igor Klymenko was forced to flee his home in Kyiv. He and his family moved to the countryside, sheltering in a basement as the war raged around them. “I was living with eight people,” Klymenko says. “All this time we heard explosions,...
