Effective: 2022-09-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Porter County beaches. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO