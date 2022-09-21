Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Porter County beaches. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Comments / 0