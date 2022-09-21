Read full article on original website
Honest Cooking
10 Showstopping Winners of The National Gingerbread House Competition
It’s that time of year again and a lot is at stake! The National Gingerbread House Competition returns at The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina. Whether it’s whimsical cabins of candy, gumdrop-adorned castles or sugar-spun landscapes competitors of the 30th National Gingerbread House Competition, will have a chance to achieve one of the coveted awards as well as win a prize of worth more than $40,00. This season features six brand-new awards including best use of sprinkles, most unique ingredient. Additionally, there’s best use of color, pop culture star, and most innovative structure. The esteemed panel of returning judges include Nicholas Lodge and celebrity chef, author and TV personality, Carla Hall.
Mountain Xpress
Local restaurateurs share the secret ingredients for award-winning hospitality
On June 13, Asheville’s Cúrate won the first James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality. After a two-year awards hiatus and overhaul prompted by multiple concerns — including a lack of diversity in nominees and awarding chefs accused of exploiting employees — the culinary arts foundation returned with a new approach. Among the changes, the organization renamed and reframed its former category of Outstanding Service to Outstanding Hospitality to reflect the importance of creating places as pleasant to work for as they are to dine in.
my40.tv
Welcome to Bakersville! New visitor's center highlights area businesses, festivals & more
BAKERSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Bakersville is rolling out the welcome mat with a brand new visitor's center. The Bakersville Area Welcome Center is located in the middle of town on Mitchell Avenue. It offers a one-stop guide to area businesses, events and festivals. The center features...
Fender’s Farm prepped for fall with new additions
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fender’s Farm is ready for fall, and sporting a few new attractions this year. The Jonesborough-based attraction features a new corn maze design every year, and this time around the Barnyard maze will feature a cow, chicken, pig and goat front and center. A new innertube slide will give thrill-seeking guests […]
my40.tv
BeLoved Asheville leader honored as WNC Peacemaker of 2022 on International Day of Peace
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Wednesday, local peace activists and advocates commemorated International Day of Peace at the Elder and Sage Community Garden in Asheville. At the celebration, Ponkho Bermejo, co-director of BeLoved Asheville, was honored as the WNC Peacemaker of 2022. The community organizer has a passion for...
tripsavvy.com
Asheville Has New A-Frame Cabins to Stay in on Your Next Visit
Asheville, North Carolina, has a new lodging option: Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins is a newly opened millennial-chic campground, complete with 16 A-frame cabins along the French Broad River Greenway in West Asheville. On Sept. 1, 2022, Joe Balcken and Shelton Steele, who both had previous careers as whitewater...
wjhl.com
These adorable animals would love to be adopted this weekend, Tails and Paws
Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also pay the shelter a visit to see what other animals are up for adoption this weekend.
This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
theonefeather.com
Dracula returns to Cherokee
“Last year we built it, and I feel like this year we’re crafting it,” said Bailey Frankenberg, who plays Lucy Westenra in “Dracula: The Failings of Men”. Havoc Movement Company is back for the second running of “Dracula” at the Mountainside Theatre in Cherokee. The performance is being put on with the Cherokee Historical Society and is now Havoc’s third show to run at the theatre. After performing their version of Alice in Wonderland this April, the company is ecstatic to bring back “Dracula”.
my40.tv
Craving Greek? Pick up food at the 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival is in full swing. The festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. This is the third year the festival has operated as a drive-thru only. Patrons can choose between five Greek plates,...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Best Hendersonville Apple Orchards for Apple Picking & More
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Did you know that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the USA? Or that Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in the state of North Carolina?. There are...
wvlt.tv
Annual Wears Valley Fall Festival to take place in October
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 9th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival presented by Keep Sevier Beautiful will host an autumn getaway for guests in October. The festival, located at 3179 Wears Valley Road, includes sixteen acres of family fun including crafters, activities, entertainment, children’s events and food. Guests can participate in the fun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
my40.tv
Madison County Fair kicks off this weekend, offering one-time gate fee this year
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — The Madison County Fair is happening this weekend, Sept. 23-24, at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Marshall. The doors opened at 3 p.m. Friday, with live music beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event features different craft booths, vendors and youth livestock shows. There are also...
New mural going up in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new mural is taking shape in Downtown Johnson City, and it takes a page right out of the area’s history. Steven Teller, the artist behind the work, has been working on-site for the past week and spoke with News Channel 11 on Friday about his latest piece. “Either they’re […]
elizabethton.com
Terry Parks Church
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Terry Parks Church, of the Poga Community in Butler, Tenn., took her Lord and Savior’s hand and entered into eternal rest after a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 66. Terry was preceded in death...
Sylva Herald
IN THE SYLVA AREA - 3Br/2Ba, Study-Office, Dining Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, 2 storage sheds.
IN THE SYLVA AREA - 3Br/2Ba, Study-Office, Dining Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, 2 storage sheds. Call 828-269-5731 29tn.
ashevillenc.gov
City of Asheville and Buncombe County announces change to the Reparations Commission Retreat
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday’s schedule breaks Commission members into smaller groups to facilitate discussion to better get to know one another, as well as better understand what “reparations” means to individual commission members as they continue to move forward as a working body. Saturday’s...
Flies, unlabeled chemical bottles found in popular Gatlinburg restaurant
The inspector marked down nearly half a dozen violations at this popular restaurant. Several of the risk factor violations required a follow-up inspection.
Johnson City installing Smart Poles throughout downtown
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Smart lighting and sensors are being installed in downtown Johnson City as part of a new project. The “Smart Poles,” some of which are already visible in Founders Park, will continue to be installed in the coming weeks, according to BrightRidge spokesperson Tim Whaley. BrightRidge reports the poles use “smart […]
