Hendersonville, NC

Honest Cooking

10 Showstopping Winners of The National Gingerbread House Competition

It’s that time of year again and a lot is at stake! The National Gingerbread House Competition returns at The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina. Whether it’s whimsical cabins of candy, gumdrop-adorned castles or sugar-spun landscapes competitors of the 30th National Gingerbread House Competition, will have a chance to achieve one of the coveted awards as well as win a prize of worth more than $40,00. This season features six brand-new awards including best use of sprinkles, most unique ingredient. Additionally, there’s best use of color, pop culture star, and most innovative structure. The esteemed panel of returning judges include Nicholas Lodge and celebrity chef, author and TV personality, Carla Hall.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Local restaurateurs share the secret ingredients for award-winning hospitality

On June 13, Asheville’s Cúrate won the first James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality. After a two-year awards hiatus and overhaul prompted by multiple concerns — including a lack of diversity in nominees and awarding chefs accused of exploiting employees — the culinary arts foundation returned with a new approach. Among the changes, the organization renamed and reframed its former category of Outstanding Service to Outstanding Hospitality to reflect the importance of creating places as pleasant to work for as they are to dine in.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

Fender’s Farm prepped for fall with new additions

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fender’s Farm is ready for fall, and sporting a few new attractions this year. The Jonesborough-based attraction features a new corn maze design every year, and this time around the Barnyard maze will feature a cow, chicken, pig and goat front and center. A new innertube slide will give thrill-seeking guests […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
City
Hendersonville, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Entertainment
City
Marshall, NC
tripsavvy.com

Asheville Has New A-Frame Cabins to Stay in on Your Next Visit

Asheville, North Carolina, has a new lodging option: Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins is a newly opened millennial-chic campground, complete with 16 A-frame cabins along the French Broad River Greenway in West Asheville. On Sept. 1, 2022, Joe Balcken and Shelton Steele, who both had previous careers as whitewater...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
BRYSON CITY, NC
Person
Patty Griffin
theonefeather.com

Dracula returns to Cherokee

“Last year we built it, and I feel like this year we’re crafting it,” said Bailey Frankenberg, who plays Lucy Westenra in “Dracula: The Failings of Men”. Havoc Movement Company is back for the second running of “Dracula” at the Mountainside Theatre in Cherokee. The performance is being put on with the Cherokee Historical Society and is now Havoc’s third show to run at the theatre. After performing their version of Alice in Wonderland this April, the company is ecstatic to bring back “Dracula”.
CHEROKEE, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The Best Hendersonville Apple Orchards for Apple Picking & More

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Did you know that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the USA? Or that Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in the state of North Carolina?. There are...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
wvlt.tv

Annual Wears Valley Fall Festival to take place in October

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 9th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival presented by Keep Sevier Beautiful will host an autumn getaway for guests in October. The festival, located at 3179 Wears Valley Road, includes sixteen acres of family fun including crafters, activities, entertainment, children’s events and food. Guests can participate in the fun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
#Sculptor#Art#Continuum
WJHL

New mural going up in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new mural is taking shape in Downtown Johnson City, and it takes a page right out of the area’s history. Steven Teller, the artist behind the work, has been working on-site for the past week and spoke with News Channel 11 on Friday about his latest piece. “Either they’re […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Terry Parks Church

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Terry Parks Church, of the Poga Community in Butler, Tenn., took her Lord and Savior’s hand and entered into eternal rest after a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 66. Terry was preceded in death...
BUTLER, TN
WJHL

Johnson City installing Smart Poles throughout downtown

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Smart lighting and sensors are being installed in downtown Johnson City as part of a new project. The “Smart Poles,” some of which are already visible in Founders Park, will continue to be installed in the coming weeks, according to BrightRidge spokesperson Tim Whaley. BrightRidge reports the poles use “smart […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

