Foreign Policy

Biden to UN: ‘Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets’ of body’s charter, with ‘brutal, needless war’ in Ukraine

By The Associated Press
KAAL-TV
 3 days ago
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine War Politics#Tenets#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Associated Press
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”

Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Hill

Biden, Trump essentially tied in head-to-head rematch: survey

President Biden and former President Trump are just about tied in a head-to-head rematch, according to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday. Biden holds a 2-point lead over Trump in the hypothetical rematch, with 48 percent of all respondents saying they prefer the current president, while 46 percent favor his predecessor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

How Democrats can make Republican pay for their shameful migrant stunt

Many Republicans fear their dreams of midterm election victories that would give them control of the U.S. House and Senate, along with more governorships, will turn into a nightmare of losses. So they’re trying to pick up votes by generating fear of hordes of “illegal aliens” entering the U.S. to commit crimes, take jobs from U.S. workers and become a burden on taxpayers.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Putin replaces deputy defence chief with ‘butcher of Mariupol’ Mikhail Mizintsev

Russian president Vladimir Putin has reportedly fired Dmitry Bulgakov, the general responsible for managing the Russian military’s faltering logistics operations in Ukraine, and replaced him with Mikhail Mizintsev, known as “the butcher of Mariupol”.The defence ministry said on Telegram on Saturday that general Bulgakov was “released” to transfer into a new role. He will reportedly be replaced by colonel general Mizintsev, who managed Russia’s siege at the port city of Mariupol in March.Mr Mizintsev was dubbed “the butcher of Mariupol” by many Ukrainians.As per the BBC, these personnel changes come amid reports that Mr Putin has taken personal charge...
POLITICS

