Kamala Harris to attend service honoring Queen Elizabeth II

By Misty Severi
 3 days ago

V ice President Kamala Harris will attend a service of thanksgiving in honor of Queen Elizabeth II Wednesday, British Embassy officials confirmed.

Invitations to the service were extended to the vice president, President Joe Biden and living former presidents, all members of Congress, and the Supreme Court. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are expected to attend, officials told the Washington Examiner.

The service, held at the Washington National Cathedral, will honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The service will be streamed online at 11 a.m. On the day of her death, the cathedral tolled its bells 96 times to commemorate her historic legacy after serving as Britain's queen for 70 years.

"Together with people the world over, we give thanks today for the lifetime of devotion and service exhibited by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, and pray with all those who mourn the loss of this extraordinary woman," the cathedral said in a tweet at the time.

Flags were also flown at half-mast at the Capitol on Sept. 8 to honor the queen.

The event is a joint service between the British Embassy and the Washington National Cathedral. British Ambassador Karen Pierce is expected to give the welcome, along with Dean of the Cathedral Randy Hollerith, according to the service bulletin.

A funeral service for the queen was held Monday at Westminster Abbey in London — however, due to limited seating inside the cathedral, only Biden and his wife Jill were invited to attend. Members of the royal family, including King Charles III and heir apparent Prince William, the Prince of Wales, were also in attendance Monday.

