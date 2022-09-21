ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, AL

Two toddlers and 8-month-old become latest to die in hot car as annual death toll rises to 28

By Ryan King
 3 days ago

A baby girl and two toddlers died after being left in vehicles that baked in the heat Tuesday, according to local law enforcement .

The 8-month-old girl died in Northside, Florida, while a 2-year-old died in Oneonta, Alabama, and another 2-year-old died in Houston, Texas. All incidents were unrelated. The deaths bring the toll for children to die in hot cars this year up to 28, according to No Heatstroke , which tracks instances of infants suffering from vehicular heatstroke.

In Florida, authorities responded to reports of an unresponsive 8-month-old whose father had left her unattended while doing work in a house, police said, according to FirstCoastNews. She is believed to have sat in the car for roughly an hour, and the father hastily rushed back to her on realizing she had been neglected, according to the report.

The father attempted to perform CPR and called the police. She was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and mulling possible charges, the news outlet reported. The temperature was 88 degrees in the area Tuesday, according to No Heatstroke .

In Alabama, workers at a day care center discovered the 2-year-old left in a hot car, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. He was not under the supervision of the facility and had been transported there by a family member who is believed to have left him unattended, WBRC reported . It is not clear how long he was left in the vehicle.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with other local agencies such as the Blount County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the situation. The temperature was 96 degrees at the scene, according to No Heatstroke .

In Texas, a 2-year-old boy was discovered dead in a car that had been stolen after a shooting Tuesday, KTRK reported . The shooting took place during a confrontation between two men, and one was shot multiple times in the chest before being pronounced dead. The alleged shooter then commandeered the vehicle with the child inside, according to the report.

Authorities later found the vehicle with the child inside. He is reportedly believed to have been in the vehicle from about 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time that night. Medical officials will conduct an autopsy. The temperature on the scene was 94 degrees, according to No Heatstroke .

Vehicular heatstroke is one of the top factors of non-crash-related deaths in infants and children, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Since 1998, at least 935 children have died from pediatric vehicular heatstroke, according to No Heatstroke .

The National Safety Council recommends parents develop routines to help curtail the risk of leaving a child in a vehicle unattended.

Carri Durham
3d ago

This is horrible and so tragic because it didn't need to happen. Hold those responsible for these deaths as murderers! How many babies need to die before the laws need to change. God bless these little children 🙏 💔

2Stad
3d ago

You’ll never convince me that all these are accidents. I’m really starting to believe some of them are satanic ritual sacrifices.

WSAV News 3

Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time.  Under the Safe […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Law & Crime

Woman Charged with Throwing 3-Year-Old Nephew into Lake Michigan, Doing Nothing to Help Save Him, and Causing Critical Injuries

A woman is accused of trying to kill her young nephew by purposefully throwing him into Lake Michigan and then doing nothing to help save him as he nearly drowned. Victoria Moreno, 34, faces one count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child younger than 13 resulting in permanent disability, according to police in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2-month-old boy dies of head trauma, days after being found unresponsive at Monee truck stop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police in south suburban Monee are conducting a homicide investigation, after a 2-month-old boy from Milwaukee died, days after he was found unresponsive at a truck stop along I-57.Shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Monee police and fire crews responded to a call of an infant in distress and not breathing at the Petro Truck Stop at 5915 Monee Manhattan Rd. Paramedics were able to revive 2-month-old Sevyn Simmons, and stabilize him while taking him to Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields.Sevyn was later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital, where he died on Friday.Police said Sevyn and his parents were staying overnight at the Petro truck stop on Wednesday inside their company semi-trailer truck on their way to Wisconsin. The parents told police Sevyn had not been sick, and they did not know why he had not been breathing, but medical personnel told police they believe the boy suffered a traumatic head injury.An autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Sevyn died of blunt force head trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide.Monee Police and the Will County State's Attorney's office are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
