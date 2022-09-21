Citi is an advertising partner. The Citi Rewards+® Card* woos cardholders with a handful of upfront perks, but they run out of steam after your first year or so with the card. While the welcome bonus, introductory APR and rewards promotion on restaurants are fleeting benefits, they can help the right cardholder pad their budget and manage credit card debt.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO